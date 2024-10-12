New Martine Rose, Clarks collaboration

Everyone knows the versatility and sophistication that a loafer has to offer. The loafer is a traditional dress shoe that has slowly become an everyday shoe rather than reserved for formal events only. Because this footwear has earned its way into everyday looks, the key is making it unique from your average formal shoe. Thanks to Martine Rose and Clarks, this is no longer a problem, as they’ve created a one-of-a-kind shoe that mixes street style with the timeless loafer. As part of their Fall/Winter 2024 campaign, these two brands have decided to give the loafer a comfortable and cushioned upgrade, without disregarding style.
‘Coming Up Roses’ footwear collection
Along with a remixed loafer, Martine Rose has updated Clarks’ Oxford, Torhill Hi, and Clog designs. Each was redesigned in bold hues and a unique extra padding on the outside, to provide more volume and design. The Torhill Hi designs are available in black, pink, orange, and brown crocodile leather. Torhill Hi’s easy-to-wear slip-on style makes for an ideal option for colder weather looks. The Clog was also released in similar black, orange, and brown crocodile leather materials. Clarks’ Wearers can find Clarks’ mid-heel Oxford shoes in black, lilac, and orange hues. Each design comes with Martine Rose’s touch of extra padding, along with Clark’s typical support system for comfort. An easy way to upgrade your daily looks, these pastels and pops of color will add a unique flair to your looks. This footwear collection ranges from $180 to $290 and is available on Martine Rose and Clark’s websites. Select retailers will also carry pieces.