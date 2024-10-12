New Martine Rose, Clarks collaboration

How do you know if you have style? Well, it is a bit of a Rorschach test. It can tell people around us who we are and what we think of ourselves. It can tell people more than we think. Some of us are mavericks, shirking the rules and subverting expectations at every turn, simply because we don't like to be put in boxes. Other groups of us like rules and we want the comfort that order and uniformity bring us. Then, even more of us are somewhere in the middle when it comes to men's style and crave order and uniformity to allow us to find our boundaries, only to shirk them later when we want to feel free. Men's fashion offers us all of the above.

Now, before we start throwing a bunch of rules at you, remember something vital: Rules are made to be broken. Artists do this all the time. They take a conventional rule and begin to push the boundaries until the rule is now ... as Captain Barbosa would put it ..."more of a guideline than an actual rule." Fashion is the same. True style is living within your own expression of the rules and pushing the boundaries until you express who you are. Now, there is definitely a balance here. While some rules are made to be broken, others are tried-and-true staples to live on.

Rules vs. guidelines and how to break them