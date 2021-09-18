The 10 Best Oxford Shoes for Men To Lace Up in 2021

If the idea of wearing dress shoes feels foreign to you, rest assured that you’re not alone these days. It’s going to take some time getting used to dressing for the office, or a wedding, or a proper date night again. When the time comes though, set aside your excuses and lace up some of the best Oxford shoes on the market. Of course, your shoes are but one ingredient in getting dressed in refined style once again, but they’re a critical component all the same. We’re talking about more than just trading in your sweat shorts for something more cleaned up, after all.

Oxford shoes are different than other leather dress shoes thanks to the design of the shoe lacing. They’re made using a closed-lace system, in which eyelet tabs for the laces are sewn under the vamp (the upper part of the shoe). This gives them a sleek look and a clean finish, meaning they’re perfect to wear with your best suit, tailored corduroy pants, or chinos in just about any setting that requires you to get cleaned up and go all out. The right pairs have the potential to break in over time and mold to your feet, just like more casual sneakers. Selecting the proper pair is as easy as choosing from our favorite Oxford shoes below.

Best Overall Oxford Shoes: Nordstrom Dane Cap Toe Oxfords

The right Oxford shoes have to check off several boxes in quick succession, including comfort and style. It helps if those same shoes are also affordably priced, and Nordstrom’s Dane Cap Toe Oxfords hit that mark. With clean cap toe detailing and a rubber sole for added durability, these are as versatile a pair of leather dress shoes as they get.

Read more: Best Shoes

Best Black Leather Oxford Shoes: Magnanni Federico Oxfords

It’s hard to get dressier than a slick pair of black leather Oxford shoes. They signal you mean business, whether worn with a nicely tailored navy suit or a wool blazer and plaid trousers in the fall and winter. This pair is no-nonsense and remarkably well-made for the price.

Best Brown Leather Oxford Shoes: Florsheim Ariano Cap Toe Oxfords

Every guy needs a sharp-as-can-be pair of brown leather dress shoes in his rotation, especially for business casual style situations. This pair from Florsheim was practically made to pull double-duty with tan chinos or even slim blue denim at the office.

Best Investment-Level Oxford Shoes: Church’s Polished Leather Oxford Shoes

Church’s has been one of the most trusted makers of fine men’s dress shoes for decades, with a tradition of quality and excellence unmatched. That makes these shoes pricier than average, but the materials are top-notch and the design and craftsmanship is next-level, to say the very least. Wear these with pride as often as you can.

Best Plain-Toe Oxford Shoes: BOSS Eastside Plain Toe Oxford Shoes

There’s nothing quite like a streamlined pair of dress shoes, at least as far as we’re concerned. This crisply designed pair wears well with plaid or striped suiting, all the better to let your ensemble really do the talking.

Best Custom-Made Oxford Shoes: Beckett Simonon Dean Oxfords

Finding an affordable pair of dress shoes made just for you is a tall order these days, but not with Beckett Simonon. They use full-grain calfskin leather and a process that keeps you updated every step of the way as your shoes are made with tremendous care and style. They’re made to wear in, not wear out.

Other Oxford Shoes We Love

Kingsman + George Cleverley Leather Oxford Shoes

For remarkably sharp style to rival that of the British spies in the Kingsman movie universe, get these polished, super-sleek black Oxford shoes. These are the crisp Oxford shoes to wear for your most formal occasions.

Dylan Gray Fortuno Cap-Toe Lace-Up Oxfords

From the burnished leather to the handsome cognac color, these Oxford shoes will provide a striking contrast to any tailored look or business casual ensemble. You can even wear them with natural selvedge denim for a bit of high-low style.

Thursday Boots Broadway Oxford Dress Shoes

Yes, the makers of your favorite leather boots have entered the dress shoe market. These eye-catching brogue Oxford shoes are perfect to pair with a heavy fall or winter wool suit in particular, but you can also wear them with a lightweight khaki cotton suit in warmer weather.

Edward Green Chelsea Cap-Toe Burnished Leather Oxford Shoes

These splurge-worthy leather shoes are as well-made as any you’ll find on the market, guaranteed. If you’re going to buy only one pair of dress shoes to wear with mostly anything (aside from black-tie events), you’d do very well to snap up these beautifully crafted lace-up dress shoes.

Editors' Recommendations