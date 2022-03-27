  1. Fashion & Style

How to Clean Suede Shoes Correctly So They Don’t Ruin

Beau Hayhoe
By

Suede shoes are a trusted part of every guy's style rotation: At least, we think they should be, and that's why it's so essential to know how to clean suede shoes. Suede shoes or boots can pick up dust and debris, and it's more important than ever to put your best foot forward with fresh footwear for a new season. Suede is a terrific material to wear in the spring and the fall, too -- it's got depth, it's got texture, and it looks great in various colors and styles.

From suede Chelsea boots to lace-up dress shoes you can wear with your best suit, it's never been easier to get one of the best pairs of suede shoes, and it's never been easier to learn how to clean suede shoes the very best way. In fact, you can do it at home with just a few simple tools and quick steps. Here are the tips we find most helpful to keep your shoes in tip-top shape.

Difficulty

Moderate

Duration

15 minutes

What You Need

  • Suede brush, suede eraser, mixing bowl for cleaning solution, towel

A plastic suede brush and a pair of blue suede shoes on wooden floor.

How to Clean Suede Shoes the Best Way Possible

Suede shoes tend to lean a bit dressier in terms of style and in terms of how you wear them, so hopefully, you're not finding yourself in too many off-road situations (or in wet weather -- remember, suede, like leather, doesn't do well in rain!). There's a wide world of options out there in terms of suede shoes to begin with (just as with your favorite Oxford or Derby shoes), including affordable Chelsea boots from a brand like New Republic. And because those boots are made to be worn with everything from jeans to a tailored suit, you'll want to keep them as clean as can be. Now that you've got a new pair of fresh kicks on your radar, here's how to clean and care for them day in and day out.

Step 1: First, get your suede shoes out of your closet -- brush them carefully with a towel to remove any dust or debris they might have picked up along the way. You can also do this process with a suede brush or eraser, or all three if they've been worn particularly hard. Next up: Crafting your own quick cleaning solution. Note that some brands sell essential cleaning kits with all the tools you need, but let's focus on a DIY solution first.

A pair of hands using a suede brush to clean a suede shoe on the floor.

Step 2: Next, mix one cup water and one cup white vinegar in a mixing bowl before dipping a small towel into the mixture. This homemade solution is going to remove stains and signs of wear easily as you run the towel from toe to heel.

Step 3: As a finishing touch, dab your shoes dry with a clean, dry towel. From here, you can increase their resistance to weather and stains of all sorts by using a handy suede spray. There are fairly priced options that can be used plenty of times on different shoes.

A close-up of blue suede shoes being worn by a model.

Step 4: Once you've treated your suede shoes, stuff them with newspaper to help retain their shape and speed along the treatment process as your suede protector dries out.

With just a few simple steps and some DIY know-how, you can clean your suede shoes like a pro in no time. Although there's a bit of extra time and elbow grease applied as you drum up your own cleaning solution and wait for the suede protector to dry, these are steps that are well worth it and will keep your shoes in fine form all year round.

Editors' Recommendations

This is How Long Your Pillows Should Last

Pillows lie on the bed in a bedroom.

Former Disney CEO Bob Iger Leaps Into the Genies Metaverse

Bob Iger as a Genies avatar.

5 Classic Italian Pasta Recipes to Make at Home

Cacio e pepe with mangetout served in a bowl.

Have You Ever Wondered What Chefs Are Drinking Right Now?

Wine glasses on hanging rack in a bar.

How to Clean Your Home in 30 Minutes or Less

A freshly cleaned living room in an apartment.

6 Best Futon Mattress For Your Futon or Sofa Bed

Bed on outdoor patio at resort.

10 Must-See Movies to Watch That Won Oscars

Charlie Sheen in Platoon.

The Top Tips on How to Organize Your Fridge

Woman organizing different ingredients in various containers inside the refrigerator.

Metaverse Fashion Week Delivering the Swankiest NFT Threads

Perry Ellis-sporting model avatars at the first Metaverse Fashion Week.

These Are the 6 Best Nut Beers To Drink in 2022

dive bar beer pint glass

ZGrills Is Having a Massive FLASH SALE on Pellet Grills

The ZGrills BBQ Legend 1000D3E is the pinnacle of outdoor cooking.

3 of the Best Protein Powders for Men Are On Sale Today

NAKED Nutrition Whey protein powder on white background.

The 6 Best SUVs With the Highest Ratings for 2022

2021 Genesis GV80