How to clean leather shoes and protect them from wear and tear

With shoes like loafers, dress shoes, and leather sneakers rising, it’s easy to give in to the leather footwear trend. Regardless of whether it’s patent or full-grain leather, this fabric is notorious for its sophisticated and stylish look. No matter the occasion, leather continues to be an easy way to add style to even the most casual looks. The rise of leather sneakers has also allowed many to upgrade their looks with a comfortable and practical shoe. While leather certainly has many benefits, it’s a material that requires some care to maintain its sleek look.

As with most leather goods, proper care allows you to extend the lifespan of your shoes throughout the years. While cleaning leather shoes isn’t drastically different than cleaning other materials, keeping in mind the characteristics of leather will help ensure you take the proper steps. With the occasional maintenance and required cleaning, your leather shoes can easily withstand any trend and secure a spot in your wardrobe for seasons.

Maintaining your leather shoes

The best way to ensure your leather shoes keep their appearance and extend their lifespan is by protecting and maintaining them. Before getting to the stage of cleaning your leather shoes, you’ll want to ensure you take the necessary steps to prevent daily wear and tear that can ruin the material over time. Daily, you should remove any obvious or large chunks of dirt and debris. Removing dirt as it occurs prevents stains from setting into the material and becoming stubborn later on. Using a leather brush, quickly swipe off any debris before storing it away for their next use.

For more thorough care, leather shoe users should opt for monthly conditioning. Conditioning and shampooing the leather allow the material to remain hydrated and clean, helping it extend its lifespan.

Rub a significant amount of leather conditioner onto your shoe using a soft cloth and brush.

Ensure the conditioner is spread and absorbed into the material properly.

After conditioning the leather, leave your shoes to air dry before their next use.

Conditioning your leather shoes can help keep the material supple and prevent future cracking, which can damage them over time.

While keeping your leather shoes clean helps maintain their look over time, their overall length will depend on the type of leather you are working with. According to Moonster Leather, full-grain leather is one of the most durable leather types, and can easily last a lifetime with proper care. Top-grain leather, a popular option in mainstream goods, can often last decades with the right maintenance. Genuine leather, while more affordable, can usually have a decade before it begins to crack and peel.

How to clean your leather shoes

While daily care and monthly maintenance can help extend the time between cleanings, it’s still vital to cleanse your leather shoes. Cleaning the exterior and interior can help prevent cracking, staining, and damage to the insoles.

To rinse your leather shoes, start by prepping your workspace and shoes by removing the laces. For extra support, insert a shoe tree or newspaper inside to help hold the shoe’s form.

Use a leather brush to remove any visible dirt or debris from the surface with quick and short strokes.

Mix warm water and dish soap for a cleaning solution that is gentle enough to handle the material.

Dip a soft cloth into the solution and clean the exterior of the shoe. With a damp cloth, wipe away any excess soap.

To dry off the shoe, use a towel to soak up any excess water to prevent water stains.

Follow by lathering the leather shoe with your favorite leather conditioner to help keep the moisture in the leather locked in.

Let the product sit for around 15 minutes before buffing it with a clean cloth.

Once you’ve buffed out your leather shoe, leave your shoes out to air dry. Keep the leather out of direct sunlight and heat to avoid ruining the leather material.

How to remove stubborn stains

While the warm, soapy water mixture should be enough to remove any surface-level stain, it can’t always handle the more stubborn messes. Depending on the type of stain you are dealing with, there are always various solutions that can directly target the mess without having to clean the entire shoe.

For grease or oil stains, sprinkle baking soda on the spot and gently rub it in with a damp cloth. Let the baking soda sit for a few hours or overnight before wiping it with a soft cloth to remove.

For ink stains, dip a cotton swab into rubbing alcohol and blot the stain. Blot gently until the stain is removed. Clean the spot with a damp cloth and dry off with a towel.

No matter what material you are dealing with, it’s expected that shoes will receive some scuffs. These blemishes can be difficult to remove with a gentle cleanse but can easily fade out with the help of household products. Using non-gel toothpaste, place a dab of product on the area before rubbing it with a soft cloth. Clean using a damp cloth afterward to remove excess toothpaste.