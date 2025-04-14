JJJJound and Vans create the best skate shoes for non-skaters

Back with another footwear collaboration, JJJJound is joining forces with Vans for the ultimate project that brings its famed skate style to non-skaters. While Vans is known for being the ultimate skate shoe, there’s no doubt that it’s also a go-to casual sneaker. Along with JJJJound, the brand adds higher-end details that still bring the street style but with a twist. These two brands go back years, having first worked together in 2017. However, this time around, the duo is reuniting for the first since Vans revamped their Vault by Vans line to OTW by Vans. As part of a plan to bring a more elevated style to their casual brand, this division will likely see many more collaborations in the future.

JJJJound x OTW by Vans Half Cab

Reworking the Half Cab silhouette, JJJJound and Vans have remixed the casual shoe with a textural upgrade. Crafted with suede uppers, the new sneaker is available in a black or burgundy base. An off-white hue contrasts the suede hue on the sole, laces, and nylon tongue. The JJJJound wordmark is found on the right shoe’s sockliner, while co-branded tags and shoe boxes emphasize the special partnership. These sneakers are expected to hit JJJJound’s webstore on April 17 for an unknown retail price. While it might not be the exact design Vans fans will recognize, this skate shoe offers a similar look and feel to the silhouette for non-skaters to enjoy. Whether it’s the rich burgundy shade or the classic black color, these suede shoes are a great way to elevate your casual footwear.