Fat Tire teams up with skatewear brand Vans for its summer packaging

It's also creating a pair of Fat Tire branded Vans slip-ons

fat tire vans collab social tool with hands 0486 jpg
Fat Tire

One of the OGs of the U.S. craft beer scene, Fat Tire, is teaming up with skateboard brand Vans to create new summer packaging for its beer and a range of merch including some branded Vans slip-ons. Known originally for its amber ale which has been reformulated (somewhat contentiously) over the years, Fat Tire is one of the important brands in craft beer history and has recently pushed for a more sustainable approach to its beer brewing.

The brand is partnering with Vans to use its iconic checkboard pattern, known as “Off the Wall” on cans of its ale for the summer. The merch collection being released alongside the limited edition packaging includes hats, shirts, a cooler, and most enticingly, a pair of slip-ons that have the Fat Tire logo and slogan on the back of the heel.

Fat Tire / Vans
Fat Tire / Vans

“Like Fat Tire, Vans speaks to those who appreciate authentic, quality products and identify with our respective roots as originators,” said Fat Tire Brand Manager Taylor Boyd. “This collaboration celebrates those qualities, and we’re excited for beer lovers to see a fellow icon in the beer aisle this summer.”

Proceeds from the beer sold in the collaboration will go to a nonprofit called Sustainable Coastlines Hawaii which began in Kaimuki and now works with communities to promote caring for oceans and beaches through beach cleanup events and education and outreach.

The merch collection is available to shop on Fat Tire’s website, and the limited edition cans will be on store shelves this summer.

