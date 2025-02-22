Act fast: JJJJound and Adidas’ newest collaboration is here

After a highly coveted collaboration that saw a remix of the adidas Samba, JJJJound and adidas are reuniting for another exciting partnership. While both brands have had an exciting year of collaborations, the collaboration between JJJJound and adidas always seems to deliver a hit design. In their newest Made in Germany collection, JJJJound is taking on another iconic adidas design and giving their audience two sleek colorways. Like many of JJJJound’s collaborations, the new release is all about adding premium touches to a highly recognizable silhouette. After months of constant teasings, fans of both brands will be happy to learn that one of the most sought-after collaborative designs is finally here.

JJJJound x adidas Superstar ‘Made in Germany’

JJJJound and adidas have upgraded the Superstar 82 and 90 with premium touches and subtle upgrades for their newest’ Made in Germany’ collaboration. In their “Core Black” colorway, the duo has used the Superstar 90 as a base with black premium leather uppers and contrasting off-white accents on the Three Stripes and heel tab. On the contrary, the “Off White” design sees the Superstar 82 with off-white premium leather uppers and contrasting black accents. Both iterations include gold JJJJound branding on the sides and leather insoles and lining. Delivery of the sneakers includes retro hang tags and a custom co-branded shoe box. The new sneaker is available in both colorways via the adidas CONFIRMED app, JJJJound’s website, select adidas Originals stores, and third-party retailers for $250. Although the collaboration doesn’t see any major changes, the partnership between the two brands is almost always a certified success.

