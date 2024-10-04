Adidas Samba OG Made in Italy in Tan

Fans of the retro sneaker trend know the value and influence Adidas Samba has had on footwear trends as of late. Whether it’s vibrant prints or sleek colorways, the Samba sneaker has transformed in various ways to fit into different styles and wardrobes. However, Adidas’ newest iteration of the Samaba is one of the chicest and most sophisticated versions the company has ever released. Part of Adidas’ ‘Made In Italy’ series, the newest Samba drop sees the sneaker transformed with a hand-polished calf leather that will slowly patina over time. As with dress shoes of similar materials, this leather-crafted Samba gives the look and feel of a luxurious sneaker.

Samba OG ‘Made in Italy’

Only the second of this Italian-designed series, the newest Samba release follows the path of previous iterations that saw the famed sneaker in a black and white croc textured pattern. Unlike those drops, the newest Samba gives the illusion of a high-quality Italian dress shoe. Adding to this style are the hand-painted finishes used on the sneakers, making each pair unique. Boosting the sophisticated release is the one-of-a-kind Made in Italy white box and dust bag in which the sneakers are delivered. Finishing off the sneaker are the typical white laces and rubber outsoles. Those looking to purchase the newest premium Samba can start October 7th at 7 am PDT via Adidas’ CONFIRMED app, Adidas online, and select retailers. Although modeled after the Samba, these leather sneakers are priced higher at $350. However, with the quality and premium details that have gone into this new iteration, they’re likely to sell out quickly.