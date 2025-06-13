 Skip to main content
Patta and Havaianas deliver the flip-flops you need this summer

Havaianas, Patta release new summer sandals

men playing soccer on the street with flip flops
No summer season would be complete without a pair of trusted sandals or flip-flops. When it comes to sandals and flip-flops, Havaianas is one of the standards to watch. The Brazilian brand has become a household name due to its refreshment of the flip-flop and turning it from another summer footwear to a fashionable accessory. With a campaign that stars former Dutch soccer player Edgar Davids, the new partnership between Amsterdam-based Patta and Havaianas is nothing short of a summer celebration. While the flip-flops don’t see any major change in silhouette or design, it does invoke details from both brands that embody the spirit of the partnership. 

Get ready for summer with Patta x Havaianas  

green havaianas
Available in two unique color combinations, the newest Havaianas flip flops, green/yellow and black/white, the newest release by Patta and Havaianas, are perfect for a summer bash. Made with Brazilian rubber for heavy beach use, the flip-flops pay homage to Suriname and Brazil with each country’s flag proudly displayed on the straps. Patta’s larger-than-life logo takes over the sandals’ design, making it clear what this collaboration represents for both brands. The sandals also come with a custom co-branded box and a cardboard with a built-in hanger. Both sandals retail for $35 each and are available via Patta’s webstore. A subsequent release is expected to hit Haviana’s platforms later this season. More than drastically changing the look of the flip-flop sandal, this collaboration hits all of the right notes you need to create the ultimate summer vibe.

