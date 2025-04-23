Rosewood São Paulo: Visiting Brazil’s most luxurious hotel

Table of Contents Table of Contents The history of Rosewood São Paulo Getting there: The drive-up and lobby entrance The room What to do at the Rosewood São Paulo The grand finale: Dining at Rosewood São Paulo My final say

As someone from humble beginnings, I’ve grown a deep appreciation for the finer things in life, especially when it comes to traveling. Brazil is one of those countries that executes luxury travel exceptionally well, mixing it with deep cultural roots, genuine hospitality, and an impressive list of things to do in every city. So, I can’t say I was surprised to find out that the most impressive hotel in all of Latin America is located in São Paulo, the country’s biggest city. Meet: Rosewood, São Paulo.

Now, a 6-star rating is one of those things that people say, but it isn’t based on an official rating system. If any hotel were to receive an extra star on the usual 5-star rating, it would be this one. Two nights and three days at this stunning hotel made it easy for me to confirm: Yes, the location is truly worthy of all the hype and then some. If anything, this may be a property that deserves to be on everyone’s bucket list. Below, I’ll get into the things that make the Rosewood São Paulo a destination that’s truly one of a kind.

The history of Rosewood São Paulo

You may or may not be familiar with Rosewood’s impressive collection of boutique hotels. With 50+ properties scattered worldwide, the São Paulo location boasts a few things that make it unique. First? The hotel’s backstory. Before becoming the gorgeous hotel it is now, the building used to be one of the largest maternity wards in the city, facilitating the births of around 500,000+ babies. Once the hospital was closed and condemned, the building sat empty for years, but it maintained its status as a protected heritage site.

This gave the process of building the hotel a special edge; nothing of the original structure was allowed to be torn down, only altered or improved. Most of the hotels I’ve visited have been newly constructed or had regular old buildings completely redone. This deep history at Rosewood São Paulo gives it a special edge and a mix of antique flair and strategic rebirth. Architect Jean Nouvel and designer Philippe Starck worked together to renew the original building and build a new vertical garden tower designed to look like an outdoor trellis with local fauna growing all around and up the beams.

Getting there: The drive-up and lobby entrance

My visit to the hotel started with a feeling of being genuinely transported somewhere else. One second, I was on the busy streets of São Paulo, and the next, I was riding up a long, winding driveway that truly felt like a rainforest. Both sides of the covered driveway are lined with lush green plants, which are all local to the Brazilian natural landscape. Spoiler alert: Everything in the hotel is sourced directly from Brazil.

At the end of the drive-up entrance, there’s an outdoor lobby of sorts, complete with seats, books, beautiful pillar shelves, and a super kind bellhop staff. They took our bags, and we headed inside to get checked in.

I was already stunned by how cozy, warm, and detailed the outdoor lobby was, but it didn’t end there. The indoor lobby and main entrance to the hotel were even more breathtaking. The initial few steps will take you to the art shop, which has art pieces and books for sale, along with a sitting area that gives classic library vibes but makes it feel luxurious. There’s a set of wide stairs that lead to the concierge desk, more seating space for waiting to check in, and the main path to the hotel’s different restaurants. In this area, you’ll also find access to all the rooms, amenities, and the business/event center.

The check-in process was smooth, and our room was even available a bit early, which is always a huge plus. All the staff members I encountered spoke English or Spanish, but I always recommend learning some Portuguese phrases (or getting fluent if you feel up to it)!

The room

I want to say that the rooms are the best part of the hotel, but the entire place is so grand, so I’ll just say that the rooms are equally as curated and well-thought-out as the rest of the building. We got a corner room with an amazing quarter view of the building, garden, and even some of the tower. This is, without a doubt, one of those hotels that leaves no stone unturned when it comes to making sure you’ll have everything you need to have a seamless and fun stay. The video above will give you an exact visual of the room I stayed in, but here are some of the specific details about the room that blew me away.

Separate toilet and shower room

There’s a small bathroom with a sink and shower, separate from the part with the bathtub and shower. Yes, there’s both. There’s also a built-in bidet with heated water and a remote control– if you know, you know.

Bathing amenities

The shower has three separate water heads with individual controls for controlling the water pressure and flow, as well as a numbered knob for getting the perfect temperature. There’s a heated towel rack, robes, and some of the biggest, softest towels I’ve ever used. The tub also has two options for water flow: one normal spout to fill the tub and another extendable hose.

You’ll find jack-and-jill sinks with all the fixings: hair ties, collar stays, face wash, cotton swabs, a jewelry holder, scale, hair dryer, and more. If you’d like to vibe out to some music or watch a movie from the bathtub, that’s possible, too, since there’s surround sound in the wet room and sliding doors that open from behind the sink to give viewing access to the television.

Minibar

The minibar comes with a snack and drink for every palate and dietary restriction. You’ll also find a full stock of beer, wine, different spirits for mixing cocktails, and all the tools to do it. If you’re a coffee lover, an espresso machine is included with the minibar setup, as well as some delicious Brazilian coffee and a good selection of teas.

If you’re having trouble finding the fridge or pantry, they’re in the slide-out drawers, which just makes sense — who would want a regular mini fridge at a place like this?

Living/sleeping area

Our room came with a couch and single sitting chair, as well as a beautiful round table for working or enjoying room service. The television is built into a rotating pillar mirror in a seamless style I’ve never seen anywhere else. The king-sized bed has built-in controls on both sides for controlling the lighting and curtains.

Next to the bed, you have adequate shelving/nightstands, complete with a phone, books to read, and a box with essentials like earplugs, a phone charger, and a travel adapter. As expected, the bed is insanely comfortable, the pillows are plush, and if you have specific needs, there’s a pillow menu.

Concierge

The hotel has a full concierge/butler service, available by phone or WhatsApp. During my stay, I contacted them via WhatsApp and was continuously shocked by the fast responses I received. I would have been more than happy to wait a few minutes for a reply, especially since the hotel was busy during my stay, but I truly never had to wait more than a minute for a reply, and any requests were filled within 5 to 10 minutes. Considering the size of the hotel, I found this super impressive.

Room service

These might be my two favorite words, honestly. Room service at hotels can be hit or miss, and I was anxious to try the quality of the food. It never disappointed. If anything, I was delighted and surprised to be able to eat such delicious food from the comfort of my room. The deliveries took about 35 minutes each time, come on a beautiful spread with all the fixings, and there’s a button to press when you’d like the staff to collect your plates. Pet parents, they have a four-legged friend room service as well!

What to do at the Rosewood São Paulo

If the beautiful lobby and immaculate rooms were all this hotel had to offer, I would still be equally as thrilled. But it doesn’t stop there. The hotel has a consistent offering of events and restaurants to visit during your stay.

Art tour

I’m a huge art and architecture nerd, so this may have been the highlight of my stay. From start to finish, the hotel is full of art that has been created specifically for the hotel. If you’re tired of seeing replicas of popular art pieces at every hotel you visit, it’s time to go see the Rosewood São Paulo.

Our Art tour started in the lobby, where we got a rundown of the hotel’s history. My favorite piece in the lobby extends throughout most of the first floor and is a handcrafted rug featuring enlarged Brazilian insects with a gradient backdrop that changes colors depending on which part of the rug you walk over.

Each floor of the hotel, where the rooms are located, was given to a different artist, and they truly worked their magic. The uniqueness at play within all the art is abundant; the art by each artist was hand-painted or drawn directly onto the surface it’s on, and you won’t find these pieces anywhere else.

Other unique artistic aspects of the hotel include a raised version of the original chapel, a fully painted parking garage, and a huge walk-through garden full of sculptures. I won’t spoil too much, but the photos above are only a glimpse into the hotel’s creativity.

Asaya Spa

Rosewood partnered with Guerlain to create one of the most ethereal spas I’ve ever experienced, and I try new spas as often as my pockets allow. The spa’s lobby is filled with crystals, Guerlain perfumes to sniff (and buy), and multiple sitting areas and treatment rooms that are all individually themed and decorated.

I opted to try the crystal room experience and was completely blown away. This room is filled with hundreds of pieces of clear quartz sourced directly from Brazil, set upon mirrored walls that create a soothing optical illusion. During a treatment in the crystal room, you’ll experience a soundbath, foot cleansing ritual, foot massage, and a closing with more sound healing.

Honestly, I probably could have sat in this room in total silence for an hour and still been content, but the treatment and healing sounds of the crystal bowls and rain plate made it top tier. Asaya has a full range of spa treatments, ranging from massages and sauna experiences to beauty treatments and Reiki.

Gym

The hotel’s gym is a fitness lover’s dream. Private rooms for Pilates and yoga are at the center, with the free weights and equipment circling it. You can book private classes or join one of the group classes at the specified times, which is perfect for counterbalancing all the delicious food the hotel has to offer. There are lots of mirrors and glass walls throughout, making the space feel bright and open even on the rainiest day.

The grand finale: Dining at Rosewood São Paulo

If you’re anything like me, your first thought at hearing about a hotel of this caliber may have been food! It’s a valid point for excitement because nothing I ate or drank during my stay was anything less than exceptional. I was lucky enough to try four out of the six available restaurants and bars, each with its own theme and specialty. I’ll be honest, my experience at each place was a 10/10 for both food and service, so these are ranked in no particular order.

Rabo di Galo Bar

Rabo di Galo means “cock’s tail,” a cool play on words for this antique speakeasy style bar. Dark wood, soft leather, and understated lighting make the ambiance sensual yet lively. The dark decor is highlighted by a hand-painted ceiling inspired by the artist’s experience with Ayahuasca.

With a piano at its center, there’s live music nightly, starting around 8 or 9 p.m. The drinks here are delicious, and there’s a full menu of spirits as well as bar snacks. I’d highly recommend trying a caipirinha (plain or with a fruit of your choice), snack de atum, and the pastel de camarao.

Bela Vista Bar

This is the hotel’s rooftop bar, and it delivers rooftop service, indeed. Here you can enjoy a beautiful view of the hotel and city, complemented by the rooftop pool and the delicious food and drinks. There’s also an indoor area to enjoy your drinks, accented by more hand-drawn art and antique floral couches that are cooler than the ones you’d find at your grandmother’s house.

The kitchen serves a day menu, a night menu, and a few desserts, as well as a complete range of spirits. We tried the fragola mocktail, and it might be the best thing I’ve ever drunk. For food, the fried zucchini flowers with buffalo ricotta and the fish sliders were a hit with me and my partner, and he’s somewhat of a picky eater. If you’re looking to change your opinion of bar food, come here.

Le Jardin

Two words: duck confit. No, that isn’t all this beautiful garden-front restaurant serves, but it’s what I would strongly recommend you try. The duck was insanely tender, the aromatics and veggies fresh, and if I wasn’t so full, I probably would have ordered a second one. Le Jardin has a full menu 24 hours a day and is where you’ll find the hotel’s breakfast served.

Aside from the food being tasty, I was stunned by the beautiful interior decor: high ceilings, cozy bench seating, beautiful greenery, and of course, more art. The glass doors look out onto the hotel’s garden to create the whimsical feeling of having a meal next to a city rainforest.

My final say

This was a long one, I know. But it just had to be. When so much attention to detail goes into curating the perfect luxury hotel experience, summing it all up into words is nearly impossible, but I tried. From the moment we arrived to when we left, the hotel did nothing other than exceed expectations.

The secret ingredient to making all of it so special is something that can’t really be replicated anywhere else: Brazilian hospitality. The genuine kindness and willingness to help are things that go unmatched when it comes to making a hotel stand out, and Rosewood São Paulo executes that perfectly.

Outside of all the frills and luxury, I was thrilled to meet so many genuinely kind people who were willing to be as silent and reflective or as chatty as I was up for. Brazil is already heading toward the top of the list for this year’s hottest travel destinations, so while you’re there, treat yourself to the opulence of the Rosewood and thank me later.