Mix up an unusual cocktail with these Southern Hemisphere spirits

Table of Contents Table of Contents The Reid Berry Caipiroska Bacan Berry Smash Bacanccino Champaguaro

If you love discovering new ingredients for your home bar, then it can be fun to look for spirits beyond those you’ll typically find in the US. As well as regional vodka brands like The Reid from New Zealand, you can also experiment with ingredients like the traditional Colombian spirit aguardiente, available from the brand Bacan. We’ve got a selection of cocktails making use of these ingredients below.

The Reid Berry Caipiroska

Ingredients:

1½ oz The Reid Vodka

1 whole lime, cut into quarters

½ oz simple syrup

3-4 fresh medium strawberries or 4-5 frozen strawberries (defrosted)*

Method:

Add ingredients to a cocktail shaker. Muddle lime and strawberries. Add ice to the shaker. Shake and pour all contents into a rocks glass. Garnish with strawberries and mint.

*If using puree instead of strawberries, use: 2 oz. The Reid Vodka, 1 oz. Strawberry Puree, 5-6 Lime wedges and Muddle lime, puree, and The Reid. Adjust for personal sweetness/sourness. Add crushed ice, swizzle, top with more crushed ice. Garnish with a strawberry and mint.

Bacan Berry Smash

Ingredients:

1½ oz. Bacan Guaro 29

½ cup of fresh raspberries or 2 oz of frozen raspberries, defrosted

Juice from ½ lime

½ oz. agave (adjust to taste)

Grapefruit soda

Mint and/or pink grapefruit slice

Method:

Muddle mint, raspberries, lime, agave and Bacan 29. Add ice and shake in a cocktail shaker. Pour into rocks glass over ice. Top with grapefruit soda. Garnish with mint and/or slice of pink grapefruit.

Bacanccino

Ingredients:

1¾ oz. Bacan Guaro 24

3 oz. espresso (cooled)

½ oz. white chocolate syrup

Dark chocolate, grated (for garnish)

Method:

Add Bacan Guaro 24, cooled espresso, and white chocolate syrup in a shaker with ice. Shake well until cold. Strain into a coup glass. Garnish with grated dark chocolate on top.

Champaguaro

From El Cielo Restaurant, Miami, FL, Michelin starred

Ingredients:

1 oz. Bacan Guaro 29

3 oz. Champagne (Brut or Nature), well chilled

Method:

Add Bacan into a flute or coupe and top with chilled Champagne. Garnish with a strawberry on the rim.