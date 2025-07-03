 Skip to main content
Pineapple cocktails are this summer’s hottest trend — these recipes are must-try

Tropical is the way to go for summer cocktails

By
A glass of pineapple Tiki style cocktail.
alex9500 / Adobe Stock

Over the last few years, the cocktail world has seen a number of massive trends. From espresso Martini recipes galore to the return of fun flavors like banana, there’s been a lot of action behind the bar. After chatting with some industry folks, we’re convinced one of the big cocktail flavors of summer 2025 is going to be pineapple.

Call it escapism or that long-standing love for all things tropical, whatever it may be, pineapple seems to be coming back yet again. Recently, it’s shown up not just in the form of intriguing cocktail recipes but infused into liqueurs and even injected into beer. Looks like pineapple might just find a way into your favorite glass this summer.

Check out some top selections below to tropical-ize your summer along with some great pineapple-forward cocktail recipes below.

Malibu Pineapple Rum

Mojito overhead shot
Tata Zaremba / Unsplash

Remember Malibu Rum? It’s enjoying a comeback thanks to the 90s renaissance and as a great player in a Mojito. Malibu Pineapple Rum is an easy-drinking and inexpensive option that can add a little palm frond wave to any number of your favorite summer cocktail recipes. It’s also nice in that it’s only 21% ABV so you can dial in your drink accordingly.

Topo Chico

Topo Chico Margarita.
Topo Chico

The relatively new hard seltzer line from Topo Chico includes a Pineapple Margarita and is a nice low-ABV option for the hot afternoons ahead. It comes in the brand’s latest variety pack. And if you really want to stretch it out, add lots of ice and let it dilute as it melts, allowing you to nurse the drink all day.

Burgkopf Pineapple

Burgkopf Pineapple Beer.
Burgkopf

Pineapple in your beer? Better believe it. This Lithuanian beer is inspired by Belgium ales and brewed with pineapple. The result taste like a glorious sun-kissed beach. It’s a fitting combo as Belgian ales so often offer that fruity ester notes thanks to the significant yeast presence.

Jim Beam Pineapple

Jim Beam
Jim Beam

Made with pineapple juice, this is an infused whiskey that’s definitely on the sweeter side. That said, unless you like candy in the glass, we suggest diluting it a bit with a good soda water for a proper tropical highball. We especially like it in a Toronto cocktail as the sweetness of the pineapple juice balances out the bitter punch of Fernet.

Drumshanbo Pineapple Gin

Drumshanbo Pineapple Gin.
Drumshanbo

Made with Brazilian pineapple, this spirit and makes for a mean gin and tonic or even a refreshing summer spritz. It doesn’t hurt that it comes in a beautiful bottle that will immediately elevate your home bar.

Pineapple Rickey

Here’s a hot weather sipper utilizing two forms of pineapple, topped with your favorite soda water brand.

Ingredients:

  • 1 1/2 ounces Drumshanbo Gunpowder Gin Brazilian Pineapple
  • 1/2 ounce lime juice
  • 3/4 ounce pineapple juice
  • Top with Soda Water

Method:

  1. Combine all ingredients in Highball glass building over ice.
  2. Top with soda water, stir with straw or spoon to balance and fully dilute.
  3. Garnish with pineapple piece or leaf.

Rolls Royce Piña Colada

Rolls Royce Pina Colada.
Joseph Weaver

This two-person shared drink is served at Starlite in San Francisco. The tiki drink blends three kinds of rum, Cognac, coconut cream, pineapple, and a few drops of Absinthe. It’s also served in a pineapple with sparklers so it’s a true party-starter. But given the intricate nature of the recipe, we recommend going to the source and having them fix you up one. That, or just play around with the above ingredients to find your ideal version at home.

Chinola Pineapple Piña Colada

Chinola Pineapple Pina Colada.
Chinola

This beach-y drink comes at us from Chinola, the brand known for its tropical liqueurs from the Dominican Republic. For a less sweet version, just skip the simple.

Ingredients:

  • 1 ounce Chinola Pineapple Liqueur
  • 1 ounce white rum
  • 1 ounce coconut milk (unsweetened)
  • 1/2 ounce simple syrup

Method:

  1. Add all ingredients to shaker with ice and strain into a Hurricane glass with ice.
  2. Garnish with a pineapple slice and/or cherry.

Banana Daiquiri

Banana Daiquiri.
The Mothership

Sometimes, pineapple is enough as a garnish. Here, it’s just the pineapple fronds that dress up this drink but feel free to add a splash of pineapple juice if that’s your thing. The drink comes from top bar The Mothership in Milwaukee. The bar loves a good pineapple drink, making one of the meanest Pineapple Old Fashion’s around.

Ingredients:

  • 3/4 ounce Far North Alander Nordic Spiced Rum
  • 1/2 ounce Planteray OFTD Rum
  • 1/2 ounce Scarlet Ibis Trinidad Rum
  • 1 1/2 ounces Mexican Concha Orgeat*
  • 1/2 ounce fresh lime
  • 1 medium banana
  • Fresh-grated nutmeg
  • 1 cup crushed ice

*Mexican Concha Orgeat: Combine 1 strawberry-topped concha, 500 grams boiling water, and 500 grams white sugar in a container and cover.  Allow to infuse for 8 hours. Add 1/2 tablespoon organic almond extract and 50 milliliters Planteray 3-Star Rum and blend with an immersion blender. Keep refrigerated for 2 weeks.

Method:

  1. Put rum, orgeat, banana, and ice in a blender.
  2. Grate 2 pinches of fresh nutmeg into the blender.
  3. Blend on high til the banana is liquefied into a smoothie consistency.
  4. Pour into a Collins glass. Garnish with 2 pineapple fronds, 2 skewered cherries, and grated fresh nutmeg.
Mark Stock
Mark Stock
Contributor
Mark Stock is a writer from Portland, Oregon. He fell into wine during the Recession and has been fixated on the stuff since…
