What is Cognac? A Quick Guide to the Classic French Spirit

Cognac — even if you’ve never had it — probably evokes a couple things at the mere mention of the name for the iconic French brandy product. One of those things might be a hefty dose of snobbery, or that je ne sais quoi makes everything French so positively, absolutely French. If you choose to not go down that route, and you’re old enough to remember the 1990s, your mind might transport you to Saturday Night Live! and a certain character played by Tim Meadows, “The Ladies Man” Leon Phelps, who drank Courvoisier during every show.

Regardless of what you pictured — even if it’s just a blank canvas because you know nothing about the spirit that’s been produced in western France for centuries — you’re in the right place. Below, you’ll find a crash course on everything you need to know about cognac. (Which is perfect considering today, June 4, is National Cognac Day.)

What Is Cognac?

Cognac is brandy made, primarily, from a blend of grapes that include the Ugni blanc, Folle Blanche, and Colombard varietals. At least 90% of the brandy must be comprised of those grapes, while an additional 10% can be made of other kinds, such as Semillon, Folignan, and more. Like Champagne, cognac must be made in the Cognac region of France.

Once the brandy is made, it must be distilled twice in copper pot stills, then aged at least two years in oak barrels, (At this point, if you’re saying, “Man, this sounds like whiskey,” you’re not wrong. The processes and laws are somewhat similar). The barrels must be made from French oak sourced either from Limousin or Tronçais.

Cognac Grades

When deciding what kind of cognac you are going to buy, there are a couple things you can look for on the label to help you in your journey. First, you can consider the quality grades, which were created by the Bureau National Interprofessionnel du Cognac (BNIC). These have everything to do with the liquor’s age.

V.S. (Very Special)

A blend where the youngest brandy has been in a cask for at least two years.

V.S.O.P. (Very Superior Old Pale)

Also known as “Reserve,” this designation signifies that the youngest brandy has been stored in casks for at least four years.

X.O. (Extra Old)

Extra Old means that the youngest brandy in the batch has been in a cask for at least six years. Starting in April 2018, this designation’s age requirement will change to ten years. Cognacs that would have previously met the X.O. requirement but would no longer be classified as such by the new law, will be referred to by the designation “Napoléon.”

Hors d’âge (Beyond Age)

Beyond Age is the final quality designation and is, by law, equal to X.O., but can be used by cognac producers for premium products that go beyond the specified age designation.

Example: Raymond Ragnaud Hors d’âge

Cognac-Producing Regions

Not to be tied to just one type of designation, cognac can also be classified by its cru, or the geographic region where its grapes are grown. Much like wine, the grapes of a specific region — even if they’re the same varietal — will taste different due to the terroir (the various environmental factors that influence how a grape grows and tastes, such as climate and soil composition). There are six cognac crus in total. They are:

Grande-Champagne

Petite-Champagne

Borderies

Fin Bois

Bon Bois

Bois Ordinaires

In terms of size, Fin Bois is the largest, with around 85,000 acres total, while Borderies is the smallest with just over 10,000 acres. It’s important to note that the sizes mentioned are total acreage, not how much is planted with vineyards.

Flavor-wise, the different designations of cognac will vary. Much like with whiskies, it’s possible to find fruit notes (both dried and not), a variety of spice characteristics, flowery or herbal notes, or rancio, which helps describe the sweet yet nutty flavor you can pull from the oak aging. Each cru has its own specific profile.

Now, new cognac experts, go forth and prosper with a snifter of cognac at your side!

Article originally published June 4, 2017.

