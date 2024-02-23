 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

The best vodka and vodka mixers for no hangover

The best hangover cure is to never get one in the first place

Emily Caldwell
By
Cold cocktail with lime, lemon, tonic, vodka and ice on vintage background
Pcholik / Shutterstock

Hangover side effects are unpleasant in every sense of the word, leaving us feeling unproductive and even sick the night after drinking. Most of us know drinking too much will lead to a hangover, but did you know the type of alcohol you drink and the mixer used can also contribute to the severity of your hangover? Carefully selecting the type of liquor you consume and opting for specific mixers can help you feel your best after drinking. Here’s why vodka might be the smartest choice for no hangover symptoms.

Shelves of vodka
Carlos Irineu da Costa / Unsplash

Why vodka is the best liquor choice to avoid hangovers

While a hangover is nearly impossible to avoid if you drink too much, even moderate or casual drinking can lead to hangovers, too. No matter what your alcohol drink preferences are, it might be worth considering a switch to high-quality vodka if you’re looking to minimize hangover effects. All types of alcohol contain ethanol. However, the differing fermentation and distilling processes of every alcohol can leave every kind of liquor with different chemicals remaining. The substances created as a byproduct of the fermentation process are known as congeners.

Recommended Videos

What do congeners do to the body?

Unfortunately, however, some types of alcohol are left with more congeners than others, resulting in worsened next-day hangover symptoms. Like ethanol, your body must also work to break down the congeners in the drinks you consume. If you’ve ever noticed tequila seems to lead to a worse hangover, it might be because tequila is a type of alcohol that is higher in congeners. Our bodies are left trying to break down two substances at once, which makes each process less efficient. In turn, this is why consuming alcoholic drinks that are high in congeners can lead to a worsened hangover.

Related

Which types of alcohol are lowest in congeners?

A comprehensive study performed in 2013 explored the amount of congeners in many types of alcohol, including all liquors. The results of this study found that vodka was the option that had the least congeners per serving. But this doesn’t mean that vodka can’t give you a hangover; instead, it just means that it is less likely. Furthermore, the more times it is distilled in the production process, the more congeners will be removed. For this reason, choosing a high-quality vodka brand can help you reduce your chances of a hangover even more.

Gin vodka tonic lime cocktail drink ice
Image used with permission by copyright holder

Our favorite vodka brands for no hangovers

Selecting a trustworthy vodka brand that has been distilled several times can help limit your hangover symptoms. While the price may be tempting, bottom-shelf vodka should be avoided whenever possible. Here are our favorite, reputable vodka brands worth a try.

Grey goose

Grey Goose is one of the most well-known vodka brands, and for good reason. Made from French wheat, Grey Goose vodka is distilled five times to ensure its quality. This brand also has many great varieties, like the Le Citron Grey Goose.

Ketel 0ne

Ketel One offers premium vodkas made from wheat grain. This brand uses multiple types of distillations, helping to reduce the total amount of congeners remaining.

Belvedere

Belvedere offers one of the highest-quality vodkas on the market with zero additives. For clarity and purity, this brand distills its vodka four times.

Ciroc

Ciroc vodka is clear and smooth, made from fine French grapes. Each product is five times distilled, making it a great option to limit your hangover symptoms.

Absolut

Absolut vodka is a high-quality, top-shelf option that comes at a fairly affordable price. You can find this brand almost everywhere, and it’s made with a continuous distillation process that offers the best quality.

A vodka drink
Image used with permission by copyright holder

Best vodka mixers

In selecting the best vodka to reduce hangovers, let’s not forget the importance of the mixer you use to create your drink. Using sugary alcohol mixers such as full-sugar fruit juice, soda, or pre-made alcohol mixers can leave you with worsened hangover symptoms from too much sugar. (If you’ve ever had a sugar headache, you’re likely to be acquainted with this feeling already.) When selecting drinks, choose drinks made with diet sodas or lower-sugar fruit juices. Jordan’s Skinny Mixes offers dozens of great flavors of mixers that contain virtually no sugar at all.

Two espresso martinis sitting next to a bottle of grey goose.
Grey Goose

The bottom line

While you’re unlikely to give up drinking everything but vodka, opting for vodka whenever possible can help you reduce next-day hangover symptoms. Choosing high-quality distilled brands of vodka and mixers that are low in sugar can also help you feel your best after a night out on the town.

Editors' Recommendations

Emily Caldwell
Emily Caldwell
Contributor
Emily is a full time freelance writer with a special focus on health, fitness, lifestyle, food, and nutrition topics. She…
Our 6 favorite bourbon brands and bottles in 2024
Buy these bourbon bottles in 2024
Bourbon glass

Bourbon is referred to as America’s “native spirit.” If you didn’t know it already, particular rules regulate what a bourbon is. While we won’t get into them all right now, the most important (in our opinion) is that to be considered a bourbon whiskey, the spirit must be made in the US (but not just Kentucky, regardless of what bourbon purists might have you believe) and it also must have a mash bill of at least 51% corn (although many have a much higher percentage of corn).

This corn-based spirit is known for its sweet, complex flavor profile featuring notes of vanilla, caramel, oak, cinnamon, and gentle spices. While 95% of all bourbon is made in Kentucky, it’s also made all over the United States, with a ton of the spirit coming out of places like Washington State, Texas, and even New York.

Read more
How many glasses of wine are actually in a bottle? You might not like the answer
Apparently there should be more than two glasses in a bottle of wine?
Wine being poured at dinner table

If you're anything like me, you've never paid much attention to rules or regulations. Even as a child, I didn't pay any mind to those telling me what I should or should not do. Of course, there were and are rules of common sense put into place to keep us safe, and even my younger self could appreciate and abide by those. But if my teacher told me to use a red crayon, you could bet I would use a green one. If my piano instructor told me to play the white keys, I would only play the black ones. I wouldn't say I liked being told that there were lines and limits; honestly, I still don't. I get a little irked when given a guideline or a box, which is, perhaps, the reason I fell in love with food and wine. With food and wine, there aren't any limits...with two exceptions - baking (because it's either science or witchcraft, and I still don't know which) and how many glasses of wine there are in a bottle.
My evening routine tells me that there are approximately two to three glasses of wine per bottle, depending on the glass or mug I've selected from the cupboard, but apparently, this is not the case.

How many glasses of wine are in a bottle?
The sad truth is that there are five whole glasses of wine in one standard 750-milliliter bottle. This may come as a shock to those of us who could have sworn that an entire bottle contained only two glasses, but here we are. Don't shoot the messenger.

Read more
Move over, espresso martini — This whiskey-based coffee cocktail is so much better
Espresso martini alternatives: Meet the revolver cocktail
Revolver

If you’re a fan of coffee-based cocktails, you probably get your caffeine fix from an Espresso Martini or a classic Irish Coffee. And while these drinks are all well and good, there’s another coffee-based cocktail you need to add to your boozy, energetic rotation. It’s called the Revolver, and instead of vodka or Irish whiskey, it gets its alcohol base from the use of good ‘ol American bourbon whiskey (or rye whiskey if you need a little extra, peppery spice in your life).

The simple, elegant, caffeinated cocktail is made with whiskey (bourbon or rye whiskey). Coffee liqueur, orange bitters, and, for a little flair, a flamed orange peel. Not only is it flavorful with a nice mixture of whiskey sweetness (or spice if you decide to go the rye whiskey route), citrus, and bold, robust coffee, but it’s also surprisingly easy to make.

Read more