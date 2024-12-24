 Skip to main content
What is vodka made from? Why it’s more than just a flavorless mixer

Have you ever wondered how vodka is made?

There are no spirits we take for granted more than vodka. This clear, mixable spirit is always there, usually inexpensive, and a boozy, borderline flavorless addition to cocktails like the martini, vodka soda, White Russian, Moscow Mule, and countless more.

To some, it feels like nothing is exciting, elegant, or complex about vodka. It’s just vodka. It’s the seemingly boring spirit that you might have imbibed a little too much of during random nights throughout the years, and therefore, have a negative feeling toward due to the pounding headaches that ensued. It’s a clear, almost flavorless spirit designed to be mixed with overpowering flavors.

Feelings and thoughts like this are why some drinkers don’t spend much time thinking about what vodka is made from, how it’s made, and its history. We think that’s a shame. And while we could get into vodka’s storied history, today is all about how it’s made and what it’s made from.

If you break it down into the most simplified version, vodka is simple water and ethanol. That’s it. If that’s enough for you, you can keep reading right now and head off and enjoy the rest of your day. If you do, you’ll miss out on an exciting spirit. That’s because, like its clear, unexciting appearance, vodka is much more than it seems. Keep reading to learn all about it.

What is vodka made from?

As we mentioned, vodka is mainly made from water and ethanol. But there’s a lot more to it than that. The vodka-making process begins by fermenting a base. Possible vodka base ingredients include corn, rye, wheat, sugarcane, fruits, beets, and even honey. And while potatoes are used to make some vodka, there’s a misconception that most vodkas are made with the starch. In fact, less than 3% of contemporary vodkas are made with a base of potatoes.

To make vodka, start with fermentable grain, fruit, starch, or other base ingredients. The base ingredient is mixed with water and yeast and allowed to ferment for a specific amount of time. Many distillers ferment for one, two, or more weeks. The fermentation process is complete when the active yeast is able to convert the sugars into alcohol (ethanol). After this, distillers strain the fermented solid material from the liquid.

Now comes the most crucial part: the distillation. Most vodka is distilled using a column still. The liquid is heated to vaporize it. The steam rises and is collected before being turned back into its liquid form. Many vodkas are distilled multiple times and filtered several times to make them as pure, smooth, and flavorless as possible.

But if you have a palate for it, you’ll realize that vodka absolutely isn’t flavorless regardless of how many times it’s distilled and filtered. Potato-based vodkas will have a creamy flavor, wheat-based vodkas will have a soft, sippable flavor, and rye-based vodkas will have a spicy, pepper, herbal backbone.

Like all spirits, vodka is then proofed down (or diluted) with water before being bottled at a minimum of 40% alcohol by volume (80 proof). This is the point where the vodka creation process is complete for most expressions, although some distillers add fruit flavors like lemon, lime, blood orange, raspberry, vanilla, chocolate, or other flavors.

Our two favorite vodkas

Now that you have learned a little about what vodka is made from, it’s time to find some to add to your collection. Below, you’ll find two of our favorite vodkas. Keep scrolling to learn all about them.

Absolut Vodka

One of the most popular vodkas in the world, Absolut Vodka, is made in Ahus, Sweden, from winter wheat and deep well water. It’s simple, perfect, available almost everywhere, and surprisingly inexpensive for its high quality.

Tasting notes: The result is a memorable, soft, sippable, mixable vodka filled with flavors like toasted vanilla beans, brown bread, licorice, and cracked black pepper. It’s the perfect base for a martini or a Moscow Mule. Buy a bottle for the inevitable holiday entertaining ahead for the next few weeks.

Broken Shed Vodka

New Zealand-made Broken Shed Vodka is made from only three ingredients. The first is whey distillate (a spirit made from whey that’s distilled three times). The other two ingredients are water. Mineral-rich aquifer water from New Zealand’s South Island and filtered spring water from the North.

Tasting notes: The result is a complex, memorable vodka with hints of vanilla beans, butterscotch, fresh-cut grass, candied orange peels, and cracked black pepper. Sip it neat or mix it into your favorite vodka-based cocktails. You’ll be glad you did.

