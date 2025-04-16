If you like rye whiskey and tequila, you’ll love this new release from Angel’s Envy

Table of Contents Table of Contents Angel’s Envy Cellar Collection Series, Vol. 5 Straight Rye Whiskey Finished in French Oak Extra Añejo Tequila Barrels Where can you buy it?

Are you a fan of rye whiskey and tequila? If so, the innovators at Angel’s Envy have the perfect new expression for you. It’s called Cellar Collection Series, Vol. 5 Straight Rye Whiskey Finished in French Oak Extra Añejo Tequila Barrels, and although the name is a bit of a mouthful, it’s the perfect whiskey for fans of the two spirits.

The newest addition to Angel’s Envy’s Cellar Collection, this limited-release whiskey (created by Master Distiller Owen Martin) was matured for up to seven years and finished in French oak extra añejo tequila barrels from PATRÓN for up to 12 months. But its journey doesn’t end there. It was then blended with a straight rye whiskey that matured for over eleven years.

According to the brand, the result is a balanced, complex, multi-layered whiskey that begins with a nose of toasted vanilla beans, ripe fruit, and smoky cloves. The palate is a mix of baking spices, cracked black pepper, agave, pipe tobacco, brown sugar, oaky wood, orange blossom honey, and tropical fruits.

“This launch is very special to me as the first Cellar Collection innovation for Angel’s Envy that I oversaw from beginning to end,” Owen Martin, Master Distiller at Angel’s Envy, said.

“As a part of the vision, we collaborated with PATRÓN Tequila’s Master Distiller, David Rodriguez, to identify a parallel between the production processes. We are always striving to showcase the unique character of a finishing cask and how it can amplify our base whiskey’s dynamic flavor – this release embodies that particularly well.”

Where can you buy it?

This limited-release expression will be available on May 31 at retailers throughout the US and on ReserveBar.com for the suggested retail price of $269.99 for a 750ml bottle.