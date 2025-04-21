You can enter an auction to win a limited-edition bourbon from Wyoming Whiskey

Table of Contents Table of Contents Bottle No. 399 of Queen of the Tetons BlockBar auction The auction

Previously, we wrote about Wyoming Whiskey’s release of Queen of the Tetons, a limited-edition bourbon made to pay tribute to beloved Grizzly 399, who was killed in a car accident near Grand Teton National Park back in October. The popular whiskey brand is auctioning Bottle No. 399 of Queen of the Tetons for charity. If you have the extra cash lying around, you can add it to your collection will helping a great cause.

The auction is hosted by BlockBar, and all proceeds go to the Grand Teton National Park Foundation, which protects and preserves the habitats of Bears and other wildlife. Only 720 bottles of this limited-edition bourbon were sold, and Bottle No. 399 is especially noteworthy for obvious reasons.

The lot includess Queen of the Tetons Bottle No. 399, an extra sample bottle of Queen of the Tetons, and a 17″ x 30″ framed and signed print of Mangelsen’s “Spring’s Surprise,” the photograph featured on the bottle’s back label.

While you’ll want to hold onto Bottle No. 399 as a collectible, you’ll probably want to crack open the extra bottle. If so, you’ll be met with honey, berries, and cinnamon spice notes on the nose. The palate is a medley of white chocolate, red fruit, and brown sugar. The finish is a mix of candied ginger and sweet vanilla beans.

The auction will be held on BlockBar.com and begins on April 22 at 10 AM and ends on April 29 at 10 AM. Bidding for this exclusive lot starts at $300.