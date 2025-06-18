Tequila myths, busted: Everything you’ve heard but shouldn’t believe

Tequila might be the Rodney Dangerfield of spirits. Oftentimes (especially compared to whiskey), it gets “no respect.” This is likely because of a mixture of misconceptions, myths, and experiences during your college years. I’ll admit that two decades ago, when I first started writing about alcohol, I had some preconceived notions about the Mexican-made spirit. And it had a lot to do with my experiences surrounding the agave-based spirit when I was in my twenties.

I know I’m not the only one who spent a portion of their drinking years without fully embracing tequila. Many drinkers only think of this hard alcohol as a shooter paired with lime and salt or as the base for turbo-charged Margaritas. That’s a shame. Tequila is a versatile, complex spirit.

Sure, there are lesser-quality blanco tequilas that are only suited for shots. Still, there are also myriad multi-layered, noteworthy reposado, añejo, and extra añejo tequilas that deserve to be enjoyed the same way you would drink a nuanced bourbon, rye whiskey, or single malt Scotch whisky.

We figured the time was right to debunk some of the biggest tequila myths. To help us out, I turned to a pair of tequila experts. Keep scrolling to learn fact from agave-distilled fiction finally.

Tequila myth: tequila effects drinkers differently than other spirits

One of the biggest myths is that tequila has a different effect on drinkers than other spirits.

“Technically speaking, alcohol is alcohol, and there’s no scientific reasoning for Tequila’s effects to be different from any other alcohol,” says Chris Simmons, Agave Spirits Specialist and National Ambassador for Mezcal Vago.

“But anyone who’s had any type of experience as a drinker knows that isn’t true in the real world. Some people are mean when they drink whiskey. Others can’t touch vodka. But tequila is made from agave, which is a complicated and fascinating plant that has much more to offer at the molecular level than the base product of other spirits. I believe this is what gives people the feeling of a different type of ‘fun’ when they enjoy tequila.”

Tequila myth: salt and lime is a necessity

Another myth is that all tequila should be paired with salt and lime.

“I still hear that ‘tequila should be consumed with lime and salt’ on a regular basis,” says Jesse Estes, Global Brand Ambassador for Tequila Ocho.

“There is still lots of education to be done around how to best enjoy high-quality tequilas; taking it as a shot alongside lime and salt will essentially ruin the enjoyment of what’s in the glass. Instead, I recommend a well-made tequila to be sipped and enjoyed slowly.”

Tequila myth: the infamous worm

Another myth is that there’s a worm in the bottom of the tequila bottle.

Worms are not found in the bottom of tequila bottles. Some mezcals, however, have been bottled with a worm included over the years. But with its origins back in the 1940s, it’s mostly believed to be more of a marketing ploy than anything. Chances are you’ll have a tough time finding a bottle of mezcal today that includes a worm unless you visit a touristy novelty shop.

Tequila myth: all tequila tastes the same

Another central myth is that all tequila tastes the same.

If you only drink blanco tequila, I understand why you might think that all tequila tastes the same. But there are different types of tequila, including be blanco, reposado, añejo, extra añejo, cristalino, and joven. Each style has a unique profile based on the age and barrel used for maturation.

What are some misconceptions about tequila?

Simmons says that stereotypes, pop culture, and tequila’s past are a few reasons why there are so many misconceptions about the spirit.

“It’s always had a bit of a mysterious shroud around it, and many of the old rumors about it persist, even today. However, as its popularity continues this upward trajectory, and more and more high-quality brands reach the market, I hope the public will start to forget some of these old misconceptions and recognize tequila as the wonderful spirit that it is.”

Estes points out that there are many misconceptions about tequila due to the broad spectrum of quality.

“On one end of the spectrum, poorly made tequilas can lead to really bad hangovers, being sick to one’s stomach, etc. On the other end of the spectrum, we find well-made tequilas that are undoubtedly some of the best spirits in the world,” he says.

“Because of this, tequila is often pigeonholed as a ‘cheap shooter’, rather than treated as a fine spirit to be sipped and savored. Because many people have had bad experiences with inferior quality tequilas, there is unfortunately still a strong negative stigma surrounding the category in many parts of the world. Tequila is a truly versatile spirit that – when choosing to drink high-quality tequilas – rivals even the finest Scotch whiskies, Cognacs, or other global spirits categories.”

Advice for beginner tequila drinkers

Simmons points out that beginners should understand that good tequila doesn’t require a fancy bottle or a celebrity spokesperson.

“In fact, in almost every case, the more expensive the bottle, the more famous the celebrity, and the more you see it in magazines and on billboards, the more often it isn’t a great quality tequila. So, for the newbie, stay curious and let your palate be your guide. Know that good tequila isn’t meant to be ‘sweet’ or ‘super smooth.’ The more tequila you try, the more you’ll understand what quality is and which mass-marketed tequilas you should avoid.”

Estes says the most important tip is to find tequilas with the flavor profile you enjoy while also understanding why.

“There are some great resources out there for people just starting out in the world of tequila, from books (e.g. The Tequila Ambassador VO; A Field Guide to Tequila) to websites and apps (e.g. Tequila Matchmaker).”

He adds, “Another great way to discover tequila is to find a local tequila bar with a good reputation, saddling up to the bar and letting the bartender know that you’re ready to embark on a journey into the wonderful world of tequila.”