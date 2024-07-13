 Skip to main content
We love these blanco tequilas for sipping and summer cocktails

Blanco tequila is the versatile tequila you need

If you didn’t know it already, tequila doesn’t have age statements like whiskey or rum. Instead, tequila is labeled in different categories. They are joven (a blend of aged and unaged tequilas), reposado (aged for more than two months), añejo (aged for at least a year), extra añejo (aged for at least three years), cristalino (aged tequila that’s filtered to be clear), and the most bargain-friendly, mixable tequila: blanco.

Some drinkers assume that blanco (also known as plata or silver) is unaged tequila. And while some expressions go from the still directly to the bottle after a slight proofing, most blanco tequilas spend a little time resting or aging (usually less than two months). Even if you have a few bottles of more mature tequila on your home bar for sipping, you should have one or two bottles of the best blanco tequilas specifically for mixing.

The best blanco tequilas

As long as you don’t grab a bottle from the bottom shelf, you might even find yourself enjoying a blanco tequila neat or on the rocks. But the real reason you’ll want to stock up on a bottle or two is to use it as the base for a Ranch Water, margarita, Paloma, or any number of other refreshing cocktails.

Fear not, we won’t make you find these must-have blanco tequilas yourself. We did the hard work (drinking) for you. These are our go-to blanco tequilas. The ones we stock on our home bars. Keep scrolling to see them all.

Fortaleza Blanco Tequila

Fortaleza Blanco
Fortaleza

Fortaleza Blanco is a wildly popular tequila for good reason. This 100% Blue Weber agave tequila is cooked in traditional brick ovens before being stone crushed and double distilled in copper pot stills. The result is a surprisingly complex blanco tequila with notes of cooked agave, citrus peels, vanilla beans, black pepper, and a memorable, herbal finish. It’s a great expression for mixing and rainy-day sipping.

Volans Blanco Tequila

Volans Blanco Tequila
Volans

If you’ve never heard of Volans, now is the time to get acquainted with it. The brand makes myriad flavorful tequilas, but we prefer its blanco tequila. Made from fully mature Blue Weber agave, this expression is unaged and gets its water from rain, deep well water, and natural spring water. Known for being both a slow-sipping tequila as well as a great mixer, it’s loaded with flavors like citrus peels, cooked agave, cracked black pepper, and just a hint of smoke.

Siete Leguas Blanco Tequila

Siete Leguas Blanco Tequila
Siete Leguas

If you only buy one tequila on this list, make it Siete Leguas Blanco. You won’t regret it. The Blue Weber agave is cooked in small stone ovens before being crushed using a horse-drawn mechanical mill. It’s then copper pot still distilled. The result is a sweet, warming tequila with notes of cooked agave, fresh mint, vanilla, citrus, and wood.

Tapatio Blanco Tequila

Tapatio Blanco Tequila
Tapatio

This popular blanco tequila is made from 100% Blue Weber agave. The agave is cooked in brick ovens and crushed using the traditional Tahona roller mill style before being twice distilled in copper pot stills. This creates a unique, flavorful tequila with notes of licorice, cooked agave, vanilla beans, citrus peels, cracked black pepper, and herbal, almost mint-like notes at the very finish.

El Tesoro Blanco Tequila

El Tesoro Blanco Tequila
El Tesoro

This award-winning tequila is bottled immediately after distillation. Made with 100% Blue Weber agave, it’s known for its minerality and sweet agave flavor, which make it a great addition to your home bar. Perfect for mixing into margaritas, Palomas, and other tequila-centric cocktails, it’s well known for its flavor profile of cooked agave, honey, white pepper, vanilla, and light herbal aroma and flavor.

Tequila Ocho Plata

Tequila Ocho Plata
Tequila Ocho

Tequila Ocho is a single-estate tequila. It’s the kind of distillery that makes nothing but memorable tequilas. The best gateway bottle is its Tequila Ocho Plata. This unaged tequila is clear in appearance but loaded with flavors, including minerality, fresh-cut grass, cooked agave, vanilla, citrus, and gentle spices. It’s the kind of bottle you’ll always want on hand for mixing and sipping on unseasonably cool evenings.

Bottom line

The best thing about blanco tequilas is the fact that, if you buy a good one, you can use it as both a slow sipper neat or on the rocks as well as the base for a Ranch Water, margarita, Paloma, or Tequila Sunrise. You might feel like you can go cheap because it’s just a blanco tequila, but we implore you not to go too cheap. You’ll regret it. Not only will you not want to sip it neat, but the hangover the next day will remind you to fork over a few more dollars next time.

Christopher Osburn
