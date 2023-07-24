 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

8 incredible tequila cocktails in celebration of National Tequila Day

Get in the spirit of the day with these delicious ways to celebrate

Lindsay Parrill
By
Agave plant
BRUNO CERVERA/Unsplash

It’s only right that tequila should have its own day of honor and celebration. After all, how many joyous memories, hilarious tales, and delicious margaritas has this beloved spirit blessed us with? The number is too large to count, we’d wager. So today, we pay respect to this agave gift from the gods, and honor her greatness with many thanks. If you find yourself at a loss today about how exactly to praise this sacred spirit, here are eight tequila cocktail recipes worthy of celebration.

Rigor Mortis cocktail
The Richardson

Rigor Mortis

It doesn’t get much sexier than an Old Fashioned made with both tequila and mezcal. This sultry stiff drink is brought to by The Richardson in Brooklyn, New York, and we’ve fallen for it hard. The Rigor Mortis is the absolute perfect balance of spicy spirits, zesty orange, and sweet agave.

Recommended Videos

Ingredients

  • 25-ounce Agave Syrup
  • .5 ounce Reposado Tequila  (Arette)
  • 1.5 ounces Mezcal Espadin  (Banhez)
  • 6 dashes Regans’ Orange Bitters
  • Garnish: Grapefruit Twist

Method

  1. Stir ingredients over ice.
  2. Strain over a big rock in a double rocks glass.
Lil' spicy marg
Jenna Murray/Adrienne's

Lil’ Spicy Marg

The Lil’ Spicy Marg from Adrienne’s in New York is putting a whole new tangy twist on the classic margarita. This appropriately called “fiesta in your mouth” combines the flavors of passion fruit, chili, tequila, and zesty lime. It’s the perfect cocktail to mix up on National Tequila Day.

Ingredients

  • 1.75 ounces Maestro dobel tequila
  • .5 ounce Passion fruit liqueur
  • .5 ounce Ancho Reyes chili
  • .5 ounce Lime
  • .25 ounce simple syrup
  • Pinch of salt
  • Garnish: Tajín rim

Method

  1. Shake ingredients over ice and pour into a glass.
Spicy ranch water
Ghost Tequila

Spicy Ranch Water

This no-nonsense cocktail from Ghost Tequila cuts straight to the chase. The peppery heat of the tequila melds perfectly with a splash of citrus and the refreshing fizz of soda water for a perfect way to celebrate this National Tequila Day.

Ingredients

  • 1.5 ounces Ghost Tequila
  • 1/2 medium lime, cut into 3 wedges
  • Lime soda water
  • Garnish: Tajín rim, lime wedge

Method

  1. Measure and pour Ghost tequila into a glass filled with ice.
  2. Squeeze two fresh lime wedges and drop them into the glass.
  3. Top with lime soda water. Tajín Salt Rim glass.
  4. Garnish with a lime wedge.
Yellow brick road cocktail
Boulton & Watt

Yellow Brick Road

Ranch water is hot right now, and we’re crushing hard on this fun spin from Boulton & Watt in New York. Perfectly balancing smokey and tropical flavors, this Yellow Brick Road will take you anywhere you want to go.

Ingredients

  • 1 ounce Reposado tequila
  • .5 ounce Mezcal
  • .5 ounce St. Elizabeth Allspice Dram
  • .5 ounce St Germain
  • .25 ounce Giffard Caribbean Pineapple
  • .25 ounce Suze
  • .75 ounce lemon juice (clarified)
  • 2.75 ounces Soda

Method

  1. Mix ingredients together and pour over ice.
Melon Collie cocktail
The Richardson

Melon-Collie

Yet another absolute tequila gem from The Richardson in Brooklyn, the Melon-Collie flirtatiously blends tequila and fruit juice with a kiss of absinthe. We are loving this innocently named drink that has a mysterious edge.

Ingredients

Cocktail

  • 2 ounces Blanco Tequila  (Pueblo Viejo)
  • 1 ounce Melon-Orange Cordial*
  • Garnish: Cucumber + Absinthe spray

Melon-Orange Cordial

  • 2 cups melon puree
  • 2 cups orange juice
  • 2 cups sugar
  • 110 grams citric acid

Method

  1. Add all ingredients to a blender and blend for 30 seconds. Strain and refrigerate.
  2. Shake all ingredients over ice. Strain into a double rocks glass over fresh ice.
El sol cocktail
Cantera Negra Tequila

El Sol

The El Sol from Cantera Negra just tastes like a tropical vacation. No matter where you find yourself on this National Tequila Day, Cantera Negra Tequila will transport you straight to palm trees and white sand beaches.

Ingredients

  • 1.5 ounces Cantera Negra Silver Tequila
  • .75 ounce Passion fruit liqueur
  • .75 ounce Fresh lime juice
  • .25 ounce Ancho chile liqueur
  • .25 ounce Agave syrup

Method

  1. Rim a chilled coupe glass with Tajín.
  2. Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker with ice.
  3. Shake vigorously.
  4. Double strain into prepped glass.
  5. Garnish with a lime wedge.
Cantera Siesta cocktail
Cantera Negra Tequila

Cantera Siesta

Every sip of Cantera Negra‘s Siesta cocktail just tastes like summer. This delicious blend of Campari, tangy grapefruit juice, and zesty lime are mixed with simple syrup for the perfect touch of sweetness.

Ingredients

  • 1.5 ounces Cantera Negra Reposado Tequila
  • .75 ounce Fresh lime juice
  • .75 ounce Simple syrup
  • .5 ounce Fresh grapefruit juice
  • .25 ounce Campari

Method

  1. Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker with ice.
  2. Shake vigorously.
  3. Strain into rocks glass over fresh ice.
  4. Garnish.
Dulce Noche cocktail
Cantera Negra Tequila

Noche Negra

Cantera Negra gives us another gift in the form of a caffeinated cocktail this time. The Noche Negra is a dark and brooding, rich and sexy cocktail that combines the flavors of rich espresso and Cantera Negra Café Liqueur for an exquisite cocktail that packs a punch.

Ingredients

  • 1 ounce Cantera Negra Silver Tequila
  • 1 ounce Espresso (or cold brew concentrate)
  • .75 ounce Cantera Negra Café Coffee Liqueur
  • .25 ounce Simple syrup

Method

  1. Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker with ice.
  2. Shake vigorously.
  3. Double strain into a chilled coupe or martini glass.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Lindsay Parrill
Lindsay Parrill
Contributor
Lindsay is a graduate of California Culinary Academy, Le Cordon Bleu, San Francisco, from where she holds a degree in…
Find your partner in adventure: TINCUP and Jesse Palmer want you to rethink date night
Fill up your TINCUP with new adventures, and you might even meet a new special someone. 
"The Bachelor" host Jesse Palmer at home with his spouse Emely and a bottle of TINCUP whiskey.

Jesse Palmer may be famous as the host of The Bachelor, but he wants us to know his life doesn't merely revolve around reality TV: He likes to get out and enjoy the real world. He's also partnering with TINCUP whiskey on an intriguing new campaign to encourage more people to get out, meet new people, make new friends, and perhaps even forge new romantic connections.

Wait, so Jesse Palmer wants to set us up on blind dates? No, not quite. Instead, he's helping TINCUP launch its "Find Your Partner in Adventure" campaign. This starts with three special group dates this summer: one in New York, one in Colorado, and one in California. As TINCUP was preparing to launch this new campaign, I spoke with Jesse Palmer about his favorite kinds of dates, why we should look beyond dating apps to find someone new, and how whiskey can be quite romantic.

Read more
Introducing The Billionaire’s Row, the $100 specialty cocktail that’ll have you feeling rich
Enjoy this opulent cocktail only at Darling, a rooftop bar and lounge at Park Lane New York.
The Billionaire’s Row.

The bar at the Darling in the Park Lane New York. darlingrooftop/Instagram

If you're craving a decadent cocktail that'll have you feeling rich, The Billionaire's Row is precisely what you're looking for. Served at Darling, a rooftop bar and lounge perched on the 47th floor of the Park Lane New York in Manhattan, this drink is best enjoyed with a view of the New York City skyline in the background.

Read more
Top bartenders reveal the best cocktails to order at the bar
Want to order a high-value drink at the bar? Here are the cocktails the pros suggest trying
An Old Fashioned cocktail.

wagjm, Pixabay wagjm/Pixabay

Are you getting the most bang for your buck at the bar? You may have a go-to cocktail, but when it comes to finding real value at the watering hole, some mixed drinks are better than others.

Read more