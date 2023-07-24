Get in the spirit of the day with these delicious ways to celebrate

It’s only right that tequila should have its own day of honor and celebration. After all, how many joyous memories, hilarious tales, and delicious margaritas has this beloved spirit blessed us with? The number is too large to count, we’d wager. So today, we pay respect to this agave gift from the gods, and honor her greatness with many thanks. If you find yourself at a loss today about how exactly to praise this sacred spirit, here are eight tequila cocktail recipes worthy of celebration.

Rigor Mortis

It doesn’t get much sexier than an Old Fashioned made with both tequila and mezcal. This sultry stiff drink is brought to by The Richardson in Brooklyn, New York, and we’ve fallen for it hard. The Rigor Mortis is the absolute perfect balance of spicy spirits, zesty orange, and sweet agave.

Ingredients

25-ounce Agave Syrup

.5 ounce Reposado Tequila (Arette)

1.5 ounces Mezcal Espadin (Banhez)

6 dashes Regans’ Orange Bitters

Garnish: Grapefruit Twist

Method

Stir ingredients over ice. Strain over a big rock in a double rocks glass.

Lil’ Spicy Marg

The Lil’ Spicy Marg from Adrienne’s in New York is putting a whole new tangy twist on the classic margarita. This appropriately called “fiesta in your mouth” combines the flavors of passion fruit, chili, tequila, and zesty lime. It’s the perfect cocktail to mix up on National Tequila Day.

Ingredients

1.75 ounces Maestro dobel tequila

.5 ounce Passion fruit liqueur

.5 ounce Ancho Reyes chili

.5 ounce Lime

.25 ounce simple syrup

Pinch of salt

Garnish: Tajín rim

Method

Shake ingredients over ice and pour into a glass.

Spicy Ranch Water

This no-nonsense cocktail from Ghost Tequila cuts straight to the chase. The peppery heat of the tequila melds perfectly with a splash of citrus and the refreshing fizz of soda water for a perfect way to celebrate this National Tequila Day.

Ingredients

1.5 ounces Ghost Tequila

1/2 medium lime, cut into 3 wedges

Lime soda water

Garnish: Tajín rim, lime wedge

Method

Measure and pour Ghost tequila into a glass filled with ice. Squeeze two fresh lime wedges and drop them into the glass. Top with lime soda water. Tajín Salt Rim glass. Garnish with a lime wedge.

Yellow Brick Road

Ranch water is hot right now, and we’re crushing hard on this fun spin from Boulton & Watt in New York. Perfectly balancing smokey and tropical flavors, this Yellow Brick Road will take you anywhere you want to go.

Ingredients

1 ounce Reposado tequila

.5 ounce Mezcal

.5 ounce St. Elizabeth Allspice Dram

.5 ounce St Germain

.25 ounce Giffard Caribbean Pineapple

.25 ounce Suze

.75 ounce lemon juice (clarified)

2.75 ounces Soda

Method

Mix ingredients together and pour over ice.

Yet another absolute tequila gem from The Richardson in Brooklyn, the Melon-Collie flirtatiously blends tequila and fruit juice with a kiss of absinthe. We are loving this innocently named drink that has a mysterious edge.

Ingredients

Cocktail

2 ounces Blanco Tequila (Pueblo Viejo)

1 ounce Melon-Orange Cordial*

Garnish: Cucumber + Absinthe spray

Melon-Orange Cordial

2 cups melon puree

2 cups orange juice

2 cups sugar

110 grams citric acid

Method

Add all ingredients to a blender and blend for 30 seconds. Strain and refrigerate. Shake all ingredients over ice. Strain into a double rocks glass over fresh ice.

El Sol

The El Sol from Cantera Negra just tastes like a tropical vacation. No matter where you find yourself on this National Tequila Day, Cantera Negra Tequila will transport you straight to palm trees and white sand beaches.

Ingredients

1.5 ounces Cantera Negra Silver Tequila

.75 ounce Passion fruit liqueur

.75 ounce Fresh lime juice

.25 ounce Ancho chile liqueur

.25 ounce Agave syrup

Method

Rim a chilled coupe glass with Tajín. Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake vigorously. Double strain into prepped glass. Garnish with a lime wedge.

Cantera Siesta

Every sip of Cantera Negra‘s Siesta cocktail just tastes like summer. This delicious blend of Campari, tangy grapefruit juice, and zesty lime are mixed with simple syrup for the perfect touch of sweetness.

Ingredients

1.5 ounces Cantera Negra Reposado Tequila

.75 ounce Fresh lime juice

.75 ounce Simple syrup

.5 ounce Fresh grapefruit juice

.25 ounce Campari

Method

Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake vigorously. Strain into rocks glass over fresh ice. Garnish.

Noche Negra

Cantera Negra gives us another gift in the form of a caffeinated cocktail this time. The Noche Negra is a dark and brooding, rich and sexy cocktail that combines the flavors of rich espresso and Cantera Negra Café Liqueur for an exquisite cocktail that packs a punch.

Ingredients

1 ounce Cantera Negra Silver Tequila

1 ounce Espresso (or cold brew concentrate)

.75 ounce Cantera Negra Café Coffee Liqueur

.25 ounce Simple syrup

Method

Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake vigorously. Double strain into a chilled coupe or martini glass.

