 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Tequila El Mexicano is launching the perfect blanco tequila for Cinco de May

Tequila El Mexicano newest release is a classic blanco

By
Tequila El Mexicano
Tequila El Mexicano

León Jr. and Willy Bañuelos are the grandsons of the founder of Cazadores Tequila. Instead of working for their well-known grandpa, they decided to blaze their own trail in the agave-based spirits world. The duo collaborated with their father, Master Tequilero León Sr., to create Tequila El Mexicano. While the brand already makes a reposado and high-proof blanco, it recently announced the launch of a classic blanco tequila.

Tequila El Mexicano Blanco

Tequila in a glass
Cesar Fernandez Dominguez / iStock

Made with 100% Blue Weber agave, Tequila El Mexicano Blanco is made with classic production methods, including traditional copper pot stills. According to Tequila El Mexicano, the result is a balanced, memorable, mixable, and sippable tequila that begins with a nose of cooked agave, yellow lemon, mint, and brine. Sipping it reveals notes of cooked agave, sweet citrus fruits, and a smooth, balanced herbal finish.

Recommended Videos

“El Mexicano Blanco is a versatile spirit that pays respect to the purity of just agave, yeast, and water,” León Bañuelos Jr says.

Related

“Unlike many tequilas on the market, Tequila El Mexicano is crafted without compromise. We want to highlight and showcase the rich, earthy flavor of agave – whether it’s enjoyed in a margarita or simply sipped neat.”

Where can I buy it?

Tequila shot glasses with lime slice
Brent Hofacker / Shutterstock

As previously mentioned, Tequila El Mexicano already makes Reposado and Higher Proof Blanco tequilas. Add those to your Cinco de Mayo table for $45 and $50, respectively. Its new Blanco release is available at retailers nationwide for the suggested retail price of $40. Grab a bottle and sip it neat or mix it into a Margarita or Paloma.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
Rolling Fork Spirits is launching the perfect spirit for fans of both rum and rye whiskey
Rolling Fork created the perfect spirit for fans of dark rum and rye whiskey
Rolling Forks

The worlds of whiskey and rum are intertwined due to the aging process. If you’re a whiskey drinker, there’s a decent chance you also enjoy aged rum from time to time. If so, the distillers at Rolling Forks Spirits have an expression especially for you.
Rolling Forks Fortuitous Union

The Indiana-based spirits brand recently announced the launch of the third batch of its popular Fortuitous Union, a small-batch blend of rye whiskey and rum. The name refers to how surprisingly “fortuitous” the blend was.

Read more
Avalon Spirits is launching Whiskey Row Bourbon with three releases
Whiskey Row bourbon is launching with three unique expressions
Whiskey Row

Named for the historic section of Main Street in Louisville, Kentucky, Whiskey Row Bourbon is the newest line from Avalon Spirits. It was created to pay tribute to pre-prohibition aging and blending techniques. The brand is set to start it all off by launching three unique expressions.
The Whiskey Row Bourbon lineup

The three Whiskey Row Bourbon releases are Triple Wood, Bottled in Bond, and Cask Strength. The Triple Wood expression gets its name because it's matured for at least four years in a charred oak before being finished in cognac and Pedro Ximénez sherry casks. The Bottled in Bond expression follows a "rigorous six-marker process to ensure quality" and is aged for at least four years in a federally bonded warehouse under government supervision before being bottled at a potent 100-proof. The Cask Strength is precisely as the name would make it appear. It isn't proofed down after maturing and bottled at barrel strength.

Read more
Bucked Up Whiskey is releasing the perfect expression for fans of churros
Bucked Up Whiskey is releasing the cinnamon and sugar-filled whiskey of your deep-friend dreams
Whiskey in a glass by a fire

Bucked Up Whiskey is a whiskey brand that got its name because it's a brand committed to supporting organizations like the Wild Horse Sanctuary in Shingletown, California, which supports the protection and preservation of horses. It's known for its Bucked Up Bourbon, Bucked Up White Whiskey, and Bucked Up Bourbon Gold.

All of which are adorned with a cowboy in the process of being knocked off bucking bronco. Its latest whiskey release doesn't really have much to do with horses, but it should appeal to anyone who enjoys deep-fried, cinnamon-covered treats.
Bucked Up Churro Flavored Whiskey

Read more