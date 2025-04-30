Tequila El Mexicano is launching the perfect blanco tequila for Cinco de May

Table of Contents Table of Contents Tequila El Mexicano Blanco Where can I buy it?

León Jr. and Willy Bañuelos are the grandsons of the founder of Cazadores Tequila. Instead of working for their well-known grandpa, they decided to blaze their own trail in the agave-based spirits world. The duo collaborated with their father, Master Tequilero León Sr., to create Tequila El Mexicano. While the brand already makes a reposado and high-proof blanco, it recently announced the launch of a classic blanco tequila.

Tequila El Mexicano Blanco

Made with 100% Blue Weber agave, Tequila El Mexicano Blanco is made with classic production methods, including traditional copper pot stills. According to Tequila El Mexicano, the result is a balanced, memorable, mixable, and sippable tequila that begins with a nose of cooked agave, yellow lemon, mint, and brine. Sipping it reveals notes of cooked agave, sweet citrus fruits, and a smooth, balanced herbal finish.

“El Mexicano Blanco is a versatile spirit that pays respect to the purity of just agave, yeast, and water,” León Bañuelos Jr says.

“Unlike many tequilas on the market, Tequila El Mexicano is crafted without compromise. We want to highlight and showcase the rich, earthy flavor of agave – whether it’s enjoyed in a margarita or simply sipped neat.”

Where can I buy it?

As previously mentioned, Tequila El Mexicano already makes Reposado and Higher Proof Blanco tequilas. Add those to your Cinco de Mayo table for $45 and $50, respectively. Its new Blanco release is available at retailers nationwide for the suggested retail price of $40. Grab a bottle and sip it neat or mix it into a Margarita or Paloma.