Mississippi’s Cathead Distillery is launching a new 100% wheat whiskey

Cathead's new whiskey features a 100% wheat mash bill

If you don’t know about Cathead Distillery, it’s the first legal distillery in Mississippi since statewide prohibition in 1907. Founded in 2010 in downtown Jackson, it’s well-known for its award-winning, small-batch spirits, including Bristow Gin, Cathead Vodka, and the popular Old Soul Whiskey. Recently, the brand announced the launch of an exciting new whiskey expression: a straight wheat whiskey.

Old Soul Estate Collection Straight Wheat Whiskey

Cathead Distillery
Cathead Distillery

It’s called Old Soul Estate Collection Straight Wheat Whiskey, and it’s made with a mash bill of 100% wheat. This grain-to-glass whiskey features wheat grown in Mississippi. On top of that, the distillation, aging, and even bottling was all done in the southern state. This limited-release small batch whiskey isn’t just an exceptional expression. It’s the first of this type of whiskey to be distributed to other states.

This unique whiskey is pot distilled and matured for at least seven years in new, #3 charred American oak barrels. The distillers selected the best barrels from a fourteen-barrel lot and blended them to create the 100-proof expression.

According to Cathead, the result is a memorable whiskey that begins with a nose of vanilla beans, baking spices, toasted marshmallows, dried cherries, and bubblegum. The palate is a mix of sweet almonds, hazelnuts, and vanilla beans. The finish is lingering and warm and features grain, citrus peels, and vanilla.

“We’re proud that every aspect of this bottle, from seed to sip, happened right here in Mississippi,” said Richard Patrick, Co-Founder of Cathead Distillery.

“This whiskey represents years of dedication to creating something truly special, and sets the tone for our Estate Collection releases to come.”

Where can I buy it?

Cathead Distillery
Cathead Distillery

The Estate Collection Straight Wheat Whiskey will be available at select retailers in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina, and Tennessee for the suggested retail price of $75. It will also be available online via Seelbach’s for nationwide shipping.

