Cognac casks add a new dimension to this whiskey

If you’ve never tried any whiskeys from Old Elk, now is the time. The Colorado-based brand is well-known for its award-winning lineup of whiskeys. While you can’t go wrong with its mainstays like Old Elk Blended Straight Bourbon, Old Elk Straight Wheat Whiskey, or even its Old Elk Straight Rye Whiskey, if you really want to experience the brand, you’ll try one of its limited releases.

Lucky for you, the brand just released an exceptional limited-edition whiskey called Old Elk Cognac Cask Finish Straight Wheat Whiskey. It begins as a six-year-old straight wheat whiskey. While that alone sounds great to us, the creative minds at Old Elk decided to finish this soft, complex, highly memorable 95-proof wheat whiskey for a full six months in hand-picked French Limousine Cognac Casks. The result is a layered, nuanced whiskey you’ll want to share with friends and family (or keep for yourself).

Recommended Videos

What does it taste like?

This wheat whiskey begins with a nose of apricot, sandalwood, caramel, and candied orange, according to Old Elk. The palate is where things get truly exciting though. If you’re a fan of wheated bourbons and wheat whiskeys, you already know that the use of this grain adds a mellow softness to the overall whiskey. Old Elk says that sipping it reveals notes of honeycomb, orange blossom, caramel, and spice. The finish is warm, long, and filled with dark fruit, vanilla, honeycomb, and spice.

Where can I buy it?

If you want to buy a bottle of Old Elk Cognac Cask Finish Straight Wheat Whiskey, it’s currently distributed by Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits and is available at retailers throughout the US for a suggested retail price of $89.99 for a 750ml bottle.