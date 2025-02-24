 Skip to main content
World Whiskey Society is launching a new whiskey subscription service

By
World Whiskey Society
Whiskey drinkers know all about the appeal of the World Whiskey Society. It’s well-known for its innovative, exciting, limited-release whiskeys. Now, instead of waiting for the news to break about the launch of a new whiskey from this iconic brand, you can join its new subscription service, the World Whiskey Society Membership.

The World Whiskey Society
This new subscription service was created for whiskey fans who want access to some of the most exciting whiskey releases with exclusive content, invitations to community-driven events, and more.

There are two distinctive tiers of membership in this program. The first, Society Access—Free Membership, is free and includes behind-the-scenes insider content about the newest whiskey releases, tasting notes, expert commentary, event invitations, and early access to upcoming releases.

The second tier is Society Subscription — Premium Membership. This membership includes quarterly releases created exclusively for members delivered directly to your door. The first Members Reserve subscription release is a 12-year-old Kentucky Bourbon finished in ex-single malt Scotch whisky barrels from The Macallan.

“The World Whiskey Society Membership represents the next evolution of our commitment to the whiskey community,” Alex Kogan, Founder of World Whiskey Society, said in a press release.

“We’ve built this program to offer our members more than just exceptional whiskey. It’s about connection, discovery, and sharing our passion for the craft with a like-minded community. Whether you’re new to whiskey or a seasoned collector, there’s a place for you in the Society.”

How much does it cost?

Enrollment in the World Whiskey Society Membership is currently open to all whiskey fans. Society Access is free to join, and Society Subscription is available for $150 per quarter. To become a member and learn more about the World Whiskey Society Membership, visit https://worldwhiskey.com/pages/become-a-member.

Christopher Osburn
