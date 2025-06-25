 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

The new brew routine: Why gut health is the future of coffee

Is your coffee good for your gut?

By
coffee bean
Anastasia Zhenina / Unsplash

According to a recent survey by Danone America, 84% of Americans have become more interested in “functional” foods and products that support gut health. These changing wellness trends are affecting nearly every type of food and beverage product, and they’ve now made their way into your morning coffee mug as well. Popular coffee brand Bulletproof Coffee believes gut health is the future of coffee, adapting its product line to include science-based ingredients that transform a delicious cup of coffee into a gut-supporting beverage. I chatted with Stephanie Hoffman, Director of R&D and Quality at Bulletproof Coffee, to learn more about gut health and coffee.

Gut health in the wellness world

Bulletproof Coffee
Bulletproof

According to Hoffman, “Gut health has become a major focus not just in the wellness world, but in general, as people are recognizing its deep connection to energy, immunity, mood, and mental clarity.” With this in mind, Bulletproof has adopted a mindset that your morning coffee should do more than wake you up.

Recommended Videos

Instead, the company believes it should help you feel good, be sharper, and stay balanced throughout the day. As such, Bulletproof has integrated gut-friendly ingredients into its enhanced coffee blends, such as the popular “The Maximizer” coffee blend. The company has focused on adding functional ingredients that support digestion and balance, without compromising taste. Since coffee is an everyday staple in so many morning routines, it makes sense that your coffee should work even harder for your health.

Related: 
Upgrade your daily routine with the best smartwatches for men

While functional coffee can’t replace your supplements or prebiotic routine, it can be used as a supportive addition to help nourish your gut as part of a larger wellness routine. Hoffman reminds coffee drinkers that a balanced diet, hydration, regular movement, and quality supplements remain integral to supporting healthy gut function.

Coffee ingredients for gut health

Cup of coffee
Karolina Grabowska / Pixabay

Bulletproof’s various gut-friendly coffees feature science-backed ingredients designed to support digestion and enhance gut health. One featured ingredient is prebiotic fiber, which helps feed healthy bacteria and promotes a more balanced microbiome. According to Hoffman, “Prebiotic fiber can lead to a healthier digestive tract, thereby supporting immune health. Including it in our coffee means you’re getting a delicious cup and supporting long-term gut health with every sip.”

In addition to prebiotic fiber, Bulletproof also uses slippery elm bark and chromium picolinate in coffee blends. “Slippery elm bark is a naturally soothing herb used for centuries to support gut health. It helps to coat the stomach and intestines, adding an additional layer of protection, which can help to calm irritation and support a healthy gut, perfect for a gentler start to your day,” says Hoffman. Meanwhile, chromium picolinate is a mineral compound that helps support healthy blood sugar levels and promote steadier energy levels to avoid a post-coffee crash.

Each of these science-backed ingredients works together to create a “balanced, functional coffee experience—without compromising on flavor. Prebiotic fiber supports your gut. Slippery elm soothes the gut. Chromium helps metabolism and energy. Combined, they create a cup of coffee that doesn’t just taste great; it helps you feel grounded, energized, and ready for whatever the day throws your way,” Hoffman says.

Emily Caldwell
Emily Caldwell
Contributor
Emily is a freelance journalist with a focus on food, travel, health, and fitness content. She loves to travel to new…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

New study suggests coffee disrupts brain’s overnight recovery
Is coffee keeping your brain awake at night?
cold coffee

Most caffeine addicts and coffee drinkers generally claim caffeine has little to no effect on them, especially as they build up a tolerance. However, a recent study featuring research from the University of Montreal suggests that the caffeine in your coffee may be doing more than just keeping you awake.

In a recent study, published in Communications Biology, researchers found that the caffeine in coffee (among other products, such as tea or chocolate) may play a role in how the brain recovers overnight. This means your caffeine addiction could be impacting physical recovery and cognitive function -- without you knowing it. The research suggests that caffeine can increase the complexity of brain signals and enhance the brain's "criticality" during sleep. Criticality, as defined by the study, describes a state of the brain that is balanced between order and chaos.

Read more
Keurig’s tiniest-ever K-cup coffee maker is here
This tiny brewer is big on taste
K-Mini Mate™ Brewer in Glamping Green

Brewing at-home coffee just got a lot more exciting for fans of single-serve coffee machines. Today, Keurig has launched a deliciously impactful new Keurig K-Mini Mate brewer. This brewer's size will surprise you, leaving you wondering how it's possible even to make a coffee maker that tiny. Available exclusively at Target retailers nationwide, the new Keurig coffee maker delivers big taste in a compact package, ideal for the smallest countertops and kitchen spaces. At just 4 inches wide, the Keurig K-Mini Mate is the smallest-ever Keurig coffee brewer to hit the market.

The K-Mini Mate Brewer is compatible with any Keurig K-Cup pod and fits effortlessly into a variety of compact spaces. Ideal for apartments, offices, small kitchens, and more, the Keurig K-Mini Plus retains the same advanced coffee-making technology found in larger Keurig coffee makers.

Read more
Climate, prices, and fragility: The triple threat facing global coffee
Exploring the state of the coffee industry
illycaffè

Andrea Illy, Chairman of illycaffè, is a third-generation coffee entrepreneur dedicated to not only advancing the quality and culture of coffee but also addressing the very real threats the industry faces — from climate instability to pricing volatility and supply chain fragility.

In a time of global uncertainty for coffee, Illy shares his thoughts on the future of coffee, from climate instability to pricing volatility. The global coffee brand, illycaffè, was founded in Trieste in 1933 by Illy's grandfather, Francesco, with the mission of offering the best coffee to the world. A third-generation entrepreneur, he was CEO of the company for 22 years.
State of the coffee industry

Read more