The new brew routine: Why gut health is the future of coffee

According to a recent survey by Danone America, 84% of Americans have become more interested in “functional” foods and products that support gut health. These changing wellness trends are affecting nearly every type of food and beverage product, and they’ve now made their way into your morning coffee mug as well. Popular coffee brand Bulletproof Coffee believes gut health is the future of coffee, adapting its product line to include science-based ingredients that transform a delicious cup of coffee into a gut-supporting beverage. I chatted with Stephanie Hoffman, Director of R&D and Quality at Bulletproof Coffee, to learn more about gut health and coffee.

Gut health in the wellness world

According to Hoffman, “Gut health has become a major focus not just in the wellness world, but in general, as people are recognizing its deep connection to energy, immunity, mood, and mental clarity.” With this in mind, Bulletproof has adopted a mindset that your morning coffee should do more than wake you up.

Recommended Videos

Instead, the company believes it should help you feel good, be sharper, and stay balanced throughout the day. As such, Bulletproof has integrated gut-friendly ingredients into its enhanced coffee blends, such as the popular “The Maximizer” coffee blend. The company has focused on adding functional ingredients that support digestion and balance, without compromising taste. Since coffee is an everyday staple in so many morning routines, it makes sense that your coffee should work even harder for your health.

While functional coffee can’t replace your supplements or prebiotic routine, it can be used as a supportive addition to help nourish your gut as part of a larger wellness routine. Hoffman reminds coffee drinkers that a balanced diet, hydration, regular movement, and quality supplements remain integral to supporting healthy gut function.

Coffee ingredients for gut health

Bulletproof’s various gut-friendly coffees feature science-backed ingredients designed to support digestion and enhance gut health. One featured ingredient is prebiotic fiber, which helps feed healthy bacteria and promotes a more balanced microbiome. According to Hoffman, “Prebiotic fiber can lead to a healthier digestive tract, thereby supporting immune health. Including it in our coffee means you’re getting a delicious cup and supporting long-term gut health with every sip.”

In addition to prebiotic fiber, Bulletproof also uses slippery elm bark and chromium picolinate in coffee blends. “Slippery elm bark is a naturally soothing herb used for centuries to support gut health. It helps to coat the stomach and intestines, adding an additional layer of protection, which can help to calm irritation and support a healthy gut, perfect for a gentler start to your day,” says Hoffman. Meanwhile, chromium picolinate is a mineral compound that helps support healthy blood sugar levels and promote steadier energy levels to avoid a post-coffee crash.

Each of these science-backed ingredients works together to create a “balanced, functional coffee experience—without compromising on flavor. Prebiotic fiber supports your gut. Slippery elm soothes the gut. Chromium helps metabolism and energy. Combined, they create a cup of coffee that doesn’t just taste great; it helps you feel grounded, energized, and ready for whatever the day throws your way,” Hoffman says.