 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Study reveals drinking coffee could impact your gut health

How coffee helps your gut

By
Cup of coffee
Flemming Fuchs / Unsplash

A recent study published in Nature Microbiology suggests drinking coffee could impact your gut health. This news is timely, as today’s consumers have recently begun to pay more attention to lifestyle factors that affect their gut health. The study involved over 22,000 participants from the UK and the United States, which revealed that a specific bacteria, L. asaccharolyticus, was more prevalent in coffee drinkers compared to those who did not drink coffee. This bacteria was found in drinkers of both regular and decaf coffee, which suggests the bacteria present in coffee is not a result of the coffee’s caffeine content.

The results of the study found that moderate-to-heavy coffee drinkers contained, on average, about 4.5 to 8 times more production of the bacterium than non-coffee drinkers. This data suggests that coffee may contribute positively to the gut microbiome. While this research is intriguing, the research lacks concise data that suggests what exactly the health benefits of L. asaccharolyticus are. The study was conducted by employees of the company ZOE, which sells prebiotic plant blends. According to the company,  if you’re a coffee drinker, there’s a very high chance you’ve got a thriving population of L. asaccharolyticus in your intestines right now.”

Recommended Videos

“This study forms a vital scientific building block,” ZOE, the company, said in their research announcement. “As we dig further into the relationship between coffee and gut bacteria, we’ll slowly deepen our understanding of how they interact to support health.” While it is known that coffee drinkers are likely to have higher amounts of L. asaccharolyticus, it’s still unclear the true impact of this bacterium on a person’s gut health.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Emily Caldwell
Emily Caldwell
Contributor
Emily is an accomplished freelance journalist with over seven years of experience in food, beverage, health, fitness, and…
Brewing coffee for a group? Top tips to get the most delicious 12 cups
Fill your carafe with freshly brewed coffee
Carafe of coffee

If you live in a home with multiple coffee drinkers, you may have wondered, "How much coffee for 12 cups?" as you scoop out the ground coffee. Using the correct ratio of ground coffee to water is essential for brewing that perfect cup of coffee, but it's not always instinctual (it certainly isn't for me).

Brewing a large batch of coffee is quite different than brewing coffee only for yourself, especially if you're using a single-serve coffee brewer. Here's what to know about how much coffee to make 12 exceptional cups of joe.
How much coffee for 12 cups?

Read more
Why dark roast isn’t always the best: Understanding the different coffee roasts
Every coffee roast, explained
classifying coffee roasts pexels goumbik 296285

Even after coffee beans are collected from the trees they grow on, they still have a long journey before they're packaged and ready to consume. These beans are stable but not yet ready for coffee drinkers to enjoy. Coffee beans must go through a roasting process that completely transforms the flavor of your final cup of coffee.

"Coffee roasts" refers to the different methods of roasting coffee to develop its flavor. The coffee roasting process brings out the flavor and aroma of the beans, yielding coffee roasts that differ based on the time and heat at which beans are roasted. This is where the classic coffee roasts you know and love, such as dark roast coffee, come into play. Even beyond the classics, such as light or dark roast coffee, you may stumble upon other less-familiar coffee roast types that leave you questioning what makes them unique. Here's your guide to classifying coffee roasts,
Light roast coffee

Read more
How a Swiss hiking trip sparked the creation of the world’s first coffee in a tube
Camping coffee just got tastier
No Normal Coffee

No Normal Coffee is the world's first dedicated outdoor camping coffee in a tube that you can eat or drink. Just one product tube contains enough paste to make 20 cups of coffee -- enough to keep you sustained throughout your entire journey. Made in Switzerland from 100% fair trade Arabica coffee beans sourced from Columbia, you don't have to sacrifice a stellar cup of coffee in order to enjoy outdoor adventures.

But where did the innovative idea of coffee in a tube come from, and how should campers use coffee in a tube? I spoke to the co-founders of No Normal Coffee, Alexander Häberlin and Philippe Greinacher, to learn how a Swiss hiking trip sparked the creation of the world's first coffee in a tube.
The No Normal Coffee story

Read more