How I upgraded my De’Longhi Rivelia to make incredible cold espresso drinks

I first started using the De’Longhi Rivelia espresso machine, the brand’s newest fully automatic, innovative, and touchscreen espresso maker for home use. I was instantly impressed with how easy this espresso maker was to use and how quickly it made it possible to prepare all my favorite espresso-based beverages.

Ironically, I was so caught up in learning how to use the machine to make hot coffee drinks that I forgot it could also make cold coffee drinks. Once I upgraded with the De’Longhi LatteCrema Cool kit, I unlocked a whole new world of possibilities for cold coffee drinks, from an iced white flat to an iced cappuccino. This tiny upgrade changed the game, solidifying just how much I love this espresso machine.

De’Longhi Rivelia LatteCrema Cool

The De’Longhi Rivelia espresso machine comes with the LatteCrema Hot, designed specifically for making hot espresso drinks that incorporate milk. This system has a black top, as shown in the picture above. When you purchase the LatteCrema Cold, you’ll notice it has a distinctive white top that makes it easy to differentiate it from the other options.

I appreciate how De’Longhi thought out this tiny design element, which makes it easy for me to grab the right carafe from my cabinet quickly. The process of switching between the LatteCrema Hot carafe and the LatteCrema Cold carafe is straightforward. It takes under 10 seconds, making it easy to switch between having cold and hot coffee drinks. Whether you’re in the mood for a hot or cold coffee, you can easily rely on the De’Longhi Rivelia as your one-stop shop coffee machine. Since starting to use this espresso machine, I no longer need to worry about grinding my coffee beans or using a countertop milk frother.

At first, I was puzzled as to the difference between these beyond color. For a moment, I almost thought I was scammed into an impulse buy that I didn’t need. However, there’s more differentiation between these two carafes than just color. The white top LatteCrema Cold carafe works differently, designed to deliver a rich, creamy, and long-lasting foam for six different coffee drinks. It can also be used with dairy-free or plant-based alternative milks, too.

Making cold espresso drinks

Once you’ve added your desired milk and put your LatteCrema Cold carafe in place, the De’Longhi Rivelia does the rest of the work. The system recognizes the insertion of the Cold carafe, unlocking various options on the touchscreen interface. On the left-hand side, you’ll select “milk” to display all of the espresso drinks you can make with milk. Adding the LatteCrema Cold carafe unlocks six new cold espresso drinks:

Iced Flat White

Iced Cappuccino

Iced Latte Macchiato

Iced Latte

Iced Cappuccino Mix (a De’Longhi exclusive)

Iced Cold Milk

My personal favorite here is the Iced Flat White, a drink I didn’t realize was so delicious until I started experimenting with this espresso machine. I also enjoy the Iced Cappuccino. Once you select the drink you want, the machine will guide you through every step of the process. First, it will ask you to choose if you want a standard amount of ice or extra ice.

Following the on-screen prompts

Based on your selection, the machine prompts you to add an exact number of ice cubes to your glass for the perfect recipe. Then, depending on the recipe, the machine will instruct you on exactly which setting to select for the LatteCrema Cold carafe (such as the dense foam setting) based on your drink selection. There’s no brain power required to use this espresso machine, as the fully automatic process guides you through each step (which is great for those early mornings when my brain isn’t working without caffeine just yet).

Cleaning

I also love how easy the LatteCrema system is to clean. Once you’re done using the system, the system will prompt you to move the dial to the cleaning setting. The cleaning setting will run water and steam to clean the LatteCrema system for next use. You can also detach the top part and place the bottom carafe in the top rack of the dishwasher. The entire system is specifically designed for individuals who want to enjoy fancy coffee drinks without fuss or hassle.

Rivelia LatteCrema Cool upgrade set

The main reason to get the LatteCrema Cool set is, of course, to unlock six new cold espresso drinks made with cold foam. However, the set also comes with some extra add-ons, which I also have enjoyed using. The set includes two medium thermal glasses and two large thermal glasses, perfect for enjoying your cold coffee creations. The adjustable nature of the De’Longhi Rivelia allows you to move the espresso spout up to accommodate the height of the large thermal glasses. These glasses are designed to keep your cold coffee as cold as possible, allowing you to enjoy it for longer while it’s ice-cold.