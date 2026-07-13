Ascênda is the tequila brand that’s betting on transparency, not celebrities

Walk down the canned-cocktail aisle at just about any grocery or liquor store right now, and the amount of new drinks popping up is pretty mind-blowing. The ready-to-drink (RTD) category has exploded over the last few years, and tequila sodas, in particular, have become the default for a younger generation that wants something lower in calories and cleaner-ingredient options. But there’s an uncomfortable secret behind a lot of those shiny cans. The words “made with real tequila” often mean almost nothing. In many cases, only 51% of the alcohol inside is actually tequila; the rest could be other types of alcohol and additives you wouldn’t expect. This has been the game plan manufacturers have used for decades, and the plan Ascênda was created to close.

Ascênda, whose name means “to rise,” is the work of two founders, Mark Bland and Nicholas Soglanich (Nic), who looked at that crowded shelf and saw an opportunity rather than another trend to chase. Their pitch is refreshingly simple: a ready-to-drink tequila soda made with tequila good enough to sip on its own, and water good enough to sell on its own at any Whole Foods or high-end grocery store—no malt liquor (yes, really), sugar, and no artificial flavors, no mystery. You get 100% blue agave tequila, sparkling high-pH water sourced from the highlands of Jalisco, and a deliberate blend of electrolytes, magnesium, potassium, and sodium that the founders chose because they’re the same minerals a lot of us already reach for during the day.

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Like many founders’ stories, I was pulled in not just by the uniqueness of the product and branding but also by the founders’ stories. Nic spent close to a decade immersed in the tequila world through his Tequila Wanderer platform on Instagram and Facebook (links: https://www.instagram.com/the_tequila_wanderer/?hl=en and https://www.facebook.com/tequilawanderer/). That relationship-driven expertise led the pair to NOM 1477 and fifth-generation Maestro Tequilero Alberto Partida Hermosillo, one of the first master distillers Nic ever met on his journey. The tequila Alberto produces for Ascênda isn’t a watered-down version reserved for the RTD. It’s the same additive-free, 100% blue agave spirit the brand bottles and sells on its own as a premium Blanco. One tequila, whether you want a canned drink on the golf course or want a glass at dinner.

Tell me about the name Ascênda Tequila. How did you come up with the name?

Ascênda means “to rise” and, along with our slogan, “Crafted for Today, Designed for Tomorrow”, reflects our brand philosophy of rising to the occasion, rising to the challenge, and, in general, raising the bar in all areas of your life. We set out to create a modern tequila experience built around quality ingredients and thoughtful craftsmanship. Every component is selected with intention from our premium 100% blue agave sipping tequila, sparkling water, no sugar, and our electrolyte components of magnesium, potassium, and sodium.

We wanted a name that felt elevated, forward-looking, and memorable. Ascênda represents our commitment to quality, simplicity, and a new perspective on what tequila can be, both today and how you should feel tomorrow.

The tequila market, and specifically the RTD (ready-to-drink) space, is incredibly crowded right now. What was fundamentally missing in the current landscape?

We felt that the RTD market was missing a premium, intentional product, made with tequila good enough to sip on its own, and water good enough to sell on its own in a Whole Foods.

The RTD category has grown tremendously, but many products still follow a similar formula. We saw an opportunity to create something that felt more intentional, more premium, and more reflective of where consumers are headed. Not a lot of people know what Mixto Tequila (which is used in a large majority of RTD’s) is. We, as consumers of these beverages, were misled by words like “Made with Real Tequila” only to find out that 51% of the alcohol was tequila and the rest was malt liquor or cane syrups, etc.

Rather than focusing on trends, we focused on craftsmanship. With Nic’s background of being so close to the tequila industry through his Tequila Wanderer platform, we started by selecting the highest-quality, additive-free, 100% blue agave tequila. We then sourced high PH water from the highlands of Jalisco and added an intentional balance of salts “electrolytes”. Every ingredient, every design decision, and every detail of the process was chosen with purpose. We are also not simply an RTD company; we’re a tequila brand. The same additive-free, 100% blue agave tequila found in our cans is also bottled on its own as our premium Blanco tequila. We have taken no shortcuts or choose anything but the best ingredients to create our two products. We believe consumers deserve to know exactly what they’re drinking, and that level of transparency is at the core of everything we do.

Consumers today are looking for products that are authentic, transparent, and thoughtfully made. They want to know what’s in the can, where it comes from, and why it was created. We believe the future of the category belongs to brands that deliver a premium experience without compromising on quality or simplicity.

For us, it wasn’t about creating another RTD. It was about creating something distinctive that could stand apart in an increasingly crowded market.

“Mindful living” and “premium spirits” are two concepts that don’t always overlap. How did you land on the specific electrolyte blend and high-pH water for the RTD? Why is this important, and why should people care?

Mindful living and premium spirits haven’t always occupied the same space, but we believe today’s consumer is looking for more intention in every category. For Ascênda, the goal was never to make a functional beverage or overstate what an RTD should do. The goal was to create a cleaner, more thoughtful drinking experience built around quality ingredients and transparency. Consumers are more educated than ever before, and some of the world’s most trusted sources of truth regarding health and wellness are preaching publicly on the benefits of clean agave spirits over other alcohols. As a whole, the general public is more intentional and asking more questions about what is in the products they use or consume, and the alcohol industry is seeing major shifts because of this.

We chose magnesium, potassium, and sodium because they are familiar, recognizable minerals that a lot of consumers take separately during their daily routine. Combined with sparkling high pH water and our 100% blue agave tequila, they also helped us create a balanced, crisp, and refreshing RTD that felt aligned with the way people live today.

At the end of the day, Ascênda is still a premium tequila brand. We are not trying to make health claims. We are simply creating a modern tequila experience that reflects quality, innovation, simplicity, and thoughtful craftsmanship.

Was it a challenge to balance the functional, clean-ingredient side of the RTD (zero sugar, no fillers) without compromising the authentic flavor of the base tequila?

Absolutely. In many ways, that was one of the biggest challenges we faced.

We started with a simple principle: the tequila had to remain the hero. Too often in the RTD category, the base spirit gets lost behind sweeteners, flavoring systems, or ingredients designed to mask the alcohol. We wanted the opposite. We wanted consumers to be able to taste and appreciate the quality of the tequila itself.

Creating a zero-sugar RTD while maintaining balance, texture, and drinkability required a tremendous amount of testing. Every ingredient had to earn its place in the formula. If it didn’t contribute to the overall experience, it didn’t belong.

Throughout the development process, we continually asked ourselves a simple question: does this enhance the product, or does it distract from the tequila? That mindset guided every decision we made.

The result is an RTD that remains true to its foundation. The same 100% blue agave tequila found in our bottle is the exact same tequila found in our can. We didn’t want to create an RTD that tasted like a flavored beverage with tequila added. We wanted to create a tequila-forward experience that reflected the craftsmanship and integrity of the spirit itself. Ultimately, our goal was to prove that the innovation of the electrolytes, PH water, and quality can coexist without all the sugars and flavoring. By being intentional with every ingredient and every detail, we were able to create a product that stays true to the character of the tequila while delivering a modern, refreshing

Using the highest quality tequila played a huge part in this process. Mass-produced, industrial tequilas generally rely on artificial flavors and sweeteners to mask an undesirable tasting product. In order to produce Ascenda without any added sugar, sweeteners, or artificial flavors, the base tequila needed to be made using only the highest quality agave and processes.

We’re seeing a massive shift in how men (and women) approach drinking with fewer heavy nights, more focus on quality, and next-day recovery. Do you see Ascênda as a response to this cultural shift in drinking habits?

Absolutely. We believe there’s been a meaningful shift in how people approach alcohol today. Consumers are drinking more intentionally than ever before. They’re not necessarily drinking less because they enjoy social experiences less; they’re becoming more selective about what they choose to drink when they do.

People are paying closer attention to ingredients, craftsmanship, and quality because they still want to enjoy the moments of today but not sacrifice tomorrow… “Crafted for today, Designed for tomorrow.” They want transparency from the brands they support, and they’re increasingly willing to spend more for products they believe are thoughtfully made.

When we looked at the RTD category, we felt there was an opportunity to do things differently. Many products rely on sugar, heavy flavoring systems, masking agents, or lower-cost base spirits to create a certain taste profile. In some cases, these added ingredients can slow next-day recovery and performance.

Our approach was the opposite. No shortcuts and only the best intentional ingredients with tomorrow in mind.

Your bottled expression is made at NOM 1477 with fifth-generation Maestro Tequilero Alberto Partida Hermosillo. How did that relationship begin, and what was it like collaborating with a family so deeply rooted in tequila-making history? How did you get the family interested in your vision?

Nic and Alberto’s relationship goes back close to a decade; he was one of the first Master Distillers Nic was introduced to when he started his journey in Tequila, and they have stayed close over the years. Alberto was always a wealth of knowledge and someone Nic has held in high regard for a long time. When the decision was made to create the highest-quality tequila RTD using only the best ingredients, Alberto was the first person who came to mind as someone who met all the criteria we were looking for. Family-owned Agave, traditional production methods, the ability to scale with us, and most importantly, a Maestro with a wealth of experience and a partner whom we could trust with our vision.

Celebrity-backed tequilas have dominated for the last few years. As founders focused on authenticity and a “clean” profile, where do you see the tequila industry heading in the next five years?

I think we’re entering a new chapter for tequila. Over the last decade, celebrity-backed brands brought tremendous attention to the category and helped introduce tequila to a much broader audience. That was a positive development for the industry. But as the category has matured, consumers have become far more educated. They’re asking deeper questions about how tequila is made, where the agave comes from, whether it’s 100% blue agave, and what differentiates one brand from another.

Social media creators have played a huge part in exposing the world to the truths of the tequila industry. Not all tequila is created equally. Platforms like Agave Matchmaker and others have stirred controversy talking about “Additive-Free” brands, but as a result caused consumers to ask questions

Over the next five years, I believe authenticity, transparency, and product quality will be a big focus. Consumers are becoming increasingly interested in craftsmanship and provenance. They want to know the story behind the liquid, not just the face behind the brand. They’re paying attention to production methods, ingredient quality, and whether a company is truly committed to tequila or simply participating in a trend.

I also think we’ll continue to see premiumization across the category. People may not be drinking more, but they’re often choosing better. They’re gravitating toward brands that are thoughtful, transparent, and uncompromising in their standards.

On the RTD side, I believe we’ll see a similar evolution. The first wave was built around convenience. The next wave will be built around quality. Consumers will increasingly expect the same level of craftsmanship from an RTD as they expect from a premium bottle on their shelf. While currently there is a lack of transparency and education in the space, we plan to make our product and our transparency our “celebrity”. In a world where you will struggle to get details on what is in your RTD, we want to take it to the opposite extreme and share detailed production methods, ingredient lists, and more. We brag about the quality of our ingredients and back it up by bottling the exact same tequila that is the foundation of our RTD for consumers to experience on its own.

You are launching in Florida, Texas, and Arizona first. What’s next for Ascênda once the rollout gains momentum nationwide?

Our immediate focus is execution. We’ve been very deliberate in choosing Florida, Texas, and Arizona because they align closely with the Ascênda lifestyle and where we believe our brand naturally resonates. Rather than trying to be everywhere at once, we’re focused on building a strong foundation, earning consumer trust, and creating genuine demand in those markets first. We have received many requests for Ascenda from all corners of the US and across the pond in Europe and Africa, which is great; however, we are committed to our strategy of education and being intentional with where we go. For now, we are looking for markets that align with our brand and that we can give our full support and attention to.

As we gain momentum, you’ll see us continue to expand distribution thoughtfully across the country, while also growing the Ascênda portfolio in ways that remain true to the brand’s core values of quality, transparency, and craftsmanship. While we have ideas of where the next markets will be, we are very data-driven and will be very pointed in how we grow.

We’re also focused on building a lifestyle brand around the moments and experiences that inspired Ascênda from the beginning: golf, tennis, boating, travel, outdoor gatherings, and premium social occasions. We believe consumers connect with brands that reflect how they live, not just what they drink.