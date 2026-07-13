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Whiskey JYPSI is releasing a whiskey made in partnership with Gibson Guitars

Guitar lovers and whiskey fans have a new expression to try

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JYPSI
JYPSI

Fans of classic guitars and well-made whiskey will be excited to learn about the newest release from Whiskey JYPSI. The popular brand collaborated with Gibson Guitars to launch a limited-edition expression finished in wood most often used to craft guitars.

JYPSI Tonewood

JYPSI
JYPSI

It’s called JYPSI Tonewood, and it’s an exploration of how unique wood can change the aromas and flavors of a whiskey. The wood I’m referring to is tonewood offcuts, often used by Gibson Guitars for their high quality and resonance. JYPSI isn’t simply launching one whiskey but two creative expressions: Tonewood Vo. 1 and Tonewood: The Collective.

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Tonewood Vol. 1 is a 109-proof whiskey made from a blend of older whiskey stocks, including a 14-year-old whiskey and a 20-year-old straight bourbon, which is finished in toasted Gibson maple offcuts. According to the brand, the result is a multi-layered whiskey featuring flavors like oak, vanilla, baking spices, honey, hardwood, caramelized sugar, and roasted nuts. It’s best enjoyed neat, on the rocks, or with a splash or two of water to open up the aromas and flavors.

Tonewood: The Collective is a 103-proof whiskey finished with the same Gibson maple offcuts. According to JYPSI, the result is a complex, lighter whiskey loaded with flavors like vanilla, graham crackers, caramel, toasted grain, and gentle smoke. Drink this one neat or on the rocks on a cool summer evening around a campfire.

“We built the whiskey first, then used the wood to understand what it could become,” Ari Sussman, Whiskey Maker for Whiskey JYPSI, says.

“Whiskey JYPSI was built to challenge the usual rules of whiskey making, but never just for the sake of being different,” adds co-founder Raj Alva.

“Tonewood works because the idea is bold, the materials are real, and the result adds something meaningful to the whiskey.”

Where can I buy it?

JYPSI
JYPSI

Whiskey JYPSI Tonewood: Vol. 1 is available in an extremely limited direct-to-consumer release for the suggested retail price of $799 for a 750ml bottle. Tonewood: The Collective is also available direct-to-consumer for the suggested retail price of $199 for a 750ml bottle. This second release will be available in limited quantities at select whiskey retailers throughout the US.

Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
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