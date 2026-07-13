Buffalo Trace is opening a summer camp for bourbon lovers

If you’re the type of person who thinks fondly of weeks spent at sleepaway camp as a youth and you also love the sweet, mellow flavor of well-made bourbon, Buffalo Trace has the experience for you. This summer, the iconic Kentucky-based distillery is transforming its historic Frankfort campus into a summer camp for whiskey fans.

Camp Buffalo Trace

It’s called Camp Buffalo Trace and is being described as a bourbon-themed immersive experience for drinkers 21 and over. It’s part summer camp and part bourbon educational experiences. Like the summer camps of your childhood, it features a full day of interactive activities and (for some guests) overnight glamping in luxury on-site accommodations.

Recommended Videos

According to Buffalo Trace, some of the unique experiences include: a Whiskey Woodcraft Workshop that will remind you of the arts and crafts of summer’s gone by where guests can craft a custom muddler made from barrel staves, a Bung Driving Relay event where guests compete in a barrel-preparation competition, a Blind Tasting & Buffalo Trace Trivia portion where guests sample whiskey and compete in Buffalo Trace history-themed trivia, and a Single Barrel Challenge where guests sample three barrels of the same bourbon at different ages and they attempt to identify which is which while learning about aging and barrelhouse placement impact the aromas and flavors of the whiskey.

“At Buffalo Trace Distillery, we’re always looking for new ways to create memorable moments for our guests, and Camp Buffalo Trace offers an opportunity to celebrate the fun and connection that make summer so special,” Tyler Adams, General Manager at Buffalo Trace Distillery, says.

“By bringing together interactive activities, bourbon education, and overnight camping accommodations, we’ve created a one-of-a-kind program designed to help guests make lasting memories at the Distillery. We look forward to welcoming guests to Camp Buffalo Trace!”

Some of the Camp Buffalo guests will also be afforded the opportunity to spend the night on-site in the brand’s luxury camping experience in air-conditioned canvas tents that also feature indoor and outdoor furnishings, robes, slippers, and a mini-fridge stocked with water and Freddie’s Old-Fashioned Sodas.

When is Camp Buffalo Trace?

Camp Buffalo Trace will take place on August 29 and September 5. If you want to attend the day event or stay for overnight luxury camping, you have to enter the online sweepstakes. 90 winners (and a guest) will be selected for the day camp experience, and 10 winners (and a guest) will be selected for the day camp and overnight experiences. The online sweepstakes begins on July 14 at noon Eastern and ends on July 21 at 11:59 Eastern. To enter or to learn more about the official rules, visit www.buffalotracedistillery.com/camp.