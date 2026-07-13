Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink
  3. News

Buffalo Trace is opening a summer camp for bourbon lovers

Buffalo Trace is a mix of nostalgia and whiskey

By
Buffalo Trace
Buffalo Trace

If you’re the type of person who thinks fondly of weeks spent at sleepaway camp as a youth and you also love the sweet, mellow flavor of well-made bourbon, Buffalo Trace has the experience for you. This summer, the iconic Kentucky-based distillery is transforming its historic Frankfort campus into a summer camp for whiskey fans.

Camp Buffalo Trace

Buffalo Trace
Buffalo Trace

It’s called Camp Buffalo Trace and is being described as a bourbon-themed immersive experience for drinkers 21 and over. It’s part summer camp and part bourbon educational experiences. Like the summer camps of your childhood, it features a full day of interactive activities and (for some guests) overnight glamping in luxury on-site accommodations.

Recommended Videos

According to Buffalo Trace, some of the unique experiences include: a Whiskey Woodcraft Workshop that will remind you of the arts and crafts of summer’s gone by where guests can craft a custom muddler made from barrel staves, a Bung Driving Relay event where guests compete in a barrel-preparation competition, a Blind Tasting & Buffalo Trace Trivia portion where guests sample whiskey and compete in Buffalo Trace history-themed trivia, and a Single Barrel Challenge where guests sample three barrels of the same bourbon at different ages and they attempt to identify which is which while learning about aging and barrelhouse placement impact the aromas and flavors of the whiskey.

“At Buffalo Trace Distillery, we’re always looking for new ways to create memorable moments for our guests, and Camp Buffalo Trace offers an opportunity to celebrate the fun and connection that make summer so special,” Tyler Adams, General Manager at Buffalo Trace Distillery, says.

“By bringing together interactive activities, bourbon education, and overnight camping accommodations, we’ve created a one-of-a-kind program designed to help guests make lasting memories at the Distillery. We look forward to welcoming guests to Camp Buffalo Trace!”

Some of the Camp Buffalo guests will also be afforded the opportunity to spend the night on-site in the brand’s luxury camping experience in air-conditioned canvas tents that also feature indoor and outdoor furnishings, robes, slippers, and a mini-fridge stocked with water and Freddie’s Old-Fashioned Sodas.

When is Camp Buffalo Trace?

Buffalo Trace
Buffalo Trace

Camp Buffalo Trace will take place on August 29 and September 5. If you want to attend the day event or stay for overnight luxury camping, you have to enter the online sweepstakes. 90 winners (and a guest) will be selected for the day camp experience, and 10 winners (and a guest) will be selected for the day camp and overnight experiences. The online sweepstakes begins on July 14 at noon Eastern and ends on July 21 at 11:59 Eastern. To enter or to learn more about the official rules, visit www.buffalotracedistillery.com/camp.

Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
Topics
Nikka brings back a beloved 10-year single malt for the first time in a decade
Miyagikyo Single Malt 10 Years Old is the first age-statement release from the distillery since Japanese whisky's aged-stock crunch hit in 2015.
Whisky, bottle, label

Nikka Whisky is one of the most exciting names in Japanese whisky, so when they make a big announcement, it's almost always worth taking an interest. That's especially the case with the release of Miyagikyo Single Malt 10 Years Old, the flagship expression from its Miyagikyo Distillery — the fruit-forward, mountain-set second distillery Nikka built near Sendai, Japan, in 1969.

This release is the first age-statement Miyagikyo since 2015, and it follows the 2022 return of Yoichi Single Malt 10 Years Old, its coastal sibling. Bottled at 45% ABV, the 700ml release has a $174.99 price tag, so it's not exactly an impulse purchase — and with just 1,572 bottles available nationwide, tracking down a pour may be tough in the first place.

Read more
Alberta Wants to Become the Next Great Whisky Destination
The province has created a legally protected whisky designation and launched an ambitious trail to showcase its distilleries, terroir, and craft spirits.
Adult, Male, Man

Our friendly neighbors to the north have created a new category of legally protected whisky. Under the Alberta Whisky Act, whisky labeled "Alberta Whisky" must be mashed, fermented, distilled, aged, proofed, and bottled in the western Canadian province. Moreover, it must be made with Alberta water and a mash bill composed predominantly of Alberta-grown grain. The new designation aims to highlight the distinctiveness of Alberta's terroir and whisky-making traditions. The legislation also lays the foundation for the emerging Alberta Whisky Trail, spearheaded by Burwood Distillery.

While not as celebrated as Scotland or Kentucky, Alberta boasts a long and venerable whisky-making tradition. The high prairie, with its cold climate, pristine water, and fertile soil, is ideal for growing rye. Alberta Distillers, founded in 1946 and the oldest distillery in Western Canada, has long been a powerhouse contract producer—more or less Canada's answer to MGP. Now owned by Suntory Global Spirits, it has quietly supplied rye whisky to a host of Canadian and American brands. If you've sipped WhistlePig, Jefferson's, or Very Olde St. Nick, chances are you've tasted rye from Alberta.

Read more
Código 1530 is launching a new double-barrel, 15-year-old tequila
This is the collectible bottle for serious tequila drinkers
Codigo 1530

Fans of long-aged, rare tequila have a new expression to add to their home bar this summer. Código 1530, known for its ultra-premium expressions, is releasing an extremely limited 15-year-old Extra Añejo tequila.

Código 1530 15-Year Extra Añejo

Read more