How to use a milk frother: Simple tips and tricks to elevate your drinks

Once you’ve mastered brewing the perfect coffee at home, the next step in every home Barista’s journey is to learn how to use a milk frother. You’ll need frothed milk to enjoy specialty-type coffees from your kitchen, such as lattes and cappuccinos. At one point, I was intimated by the concept of frothing my milk, as it can sound more complicated than it is. Learning to use a milk frother is easy enough for coffee lovers of any skill level. Here are two of my favorite ways to froth milk for coffee at home, ideal for those who do not have an espresso maker with a steam wand attachment.

How to use a milk frother: Hand frothing

Using a handheld wand milk frother is one of the easiest methods for frothing milk at home. A handheld milk frother can be used in your mug and is an excellent option for those who don’t have an espresso maker at home. Before I had an espresso machine with a steam wand at home, I found the handheld milk frother to be my go-to for frothing milk for coffee. I like this method because it requires minimal skill and clean-up (always a motivating factor when making coffee at home instead of ordering it out at a cafe).

Using an electric handheld wand milk frother is pretty straightforward, requiring only a few basic steps:

Submerge the whisk into milk. Turn on frother (some have battery-powered options while others are rechargeable) Move the frother up and down in the milk until the froth begins to form. Continue until volume increases or doubles. Rinse/wash frother tip, add frothed milk to coffee, and enjoy!

How to use an electric milk frother

Once you’ve mastered using a milk frother, you might want to expand your horizons by purchasing an electric one. While a handheld milk frother offers more control over your froth, an electric countertop frother provides more features and versatility to make frothed and warmed milk.

A handheld frother works well, but you must heat the milk first or have cold foam. On the other hand, using an electric countertop frother can warm and froth milk simultaneously, allowing you to make cold or hot milk. Here’s how to use this type of milk frother:

Add milk to frother. Add any desired flavored syrups or sweeteners to the milk. (a dash of vanilla or cinnamon in milk is also a great option) Turn on the frother. Select the best setting for you (models will vary; some may have light or heavy frothing options). Sit back, relax, and allow the electric countertop frother to work for you. Pour frothed milk into the coffee and enjoy!

The one downside of using an electric milk frother is that it requires some cleanup. If you’re looking to streamline the process, I recommend looking for one with a removable top portion that is dishwasher top-rack friendly. Many electric milk frothers are handwash only, however, so this is something to consider if you hate doing extra dishes.

Tips for milk frothing

Learning how to use a milk frother for your coffee is pretty straightforward, but getting guidance from an expert is always helpful. I asked Andrew Robertson, Director of Retail at PRESS Coffee, to share his best tips on mastering milk frothing. First and foremost, he shared the importance of using fresh, cold milk to create a thick, velvety froth for your coffee.

Per Robertson, “Whole milk works best for a rich froth, but alternative milk or creamer options like almond and oat milk can also be used. For a thicker froth, such as for use in cappuccinos, froth until you get dense, airy foam. For a lighter froth, such as for lattes or macchiatos, stop earlier when the milk is smooth and airy but not too thick,” says Robertson,

“Some people like to heat the milk separately, but this is optional. To do so, warm the milk on the stovetop or microwave before or after frothing to create a creamier, more enjoyable texture.”

Improving your Barista skills

Robertson also shared the importance of learning to froth milk when making coffee drinks at home. As a coffee enthusiast, I agree that knowing how to froth milk is essential to elevate your home Barista skills. Robertson shares, “Frothing milk is a simple way to add texture and foam to your coffee (or other hot beverages) drinks at home.

A milk frother works by rapidly whisking or aerating the milk, creating a light and airy foam. This can be done with a handheld frother, an automatic frothing device, or shaking milk vigorously in a jar. The result is a bubbly, foamy texture on top of your drink, which is excellent for cappuccinos, macchiatos, or even hot chocolate.