How to cook cube steak: Tender, flavorful, and easy

Cube steak is about as rustic and comforting as it gets when it comes to home-style food. Plus, I love that you don’t have to offer up an arm or a leg for this budget-friendly cut of meat. It is very difficult not to become nostalgic about this tenderized cut with its deep beefy flavor — it brings back beautiful and worryless childhood memories! Thankfully, you don’t have to be an executive chef to learn how to cook cube steak. This weeknight dinner hero is a no-brainer that comes with just one caveat … cooking it properly so it stays juicy and tender instead of tough and dry.

I’m sure you’ve seen cube steak prepared in more ways than one. No matter which style you choose, whether you pan-fry it for a crispy crust, smother it in rich gravy, or slow-cook it for melt-in-your-mouth tenderness, this guide will teach you everything you need to know to cook your cube steak to perfection.

Preparing your cube steak so you can get the most flavor out of it

Prepping your cube steak the right way is of the utmost importance to guarantee tenderness and flavor. The first thing you’re going to want to do is season it generously. Cube steak has a mild flavor, so it needs a little help. Salt, black pepper, garlic powder, onion powder, and paprika are good starting points. Mix and match and figure out what works best for you. Don’t let the steak purists out there convince you that you need to keep it basic; there’s more than one way to season steak.

This step is optional, but feel free to dredge your cube steak in flour. If you’re pan-frying, dredging your steak in flour before cooking it creates a golden, crispy crust that locks in moisture. Remember that a light coating does the trick; no need to cake it on. Lastly … LET. IT. REST. If your cube steak is fresh from the fridge, let it sit at room temperature for 15 to 20 minutes before cooking it. Cold meat can seize up when it hits the heat, making it tougher.

Choosing the best cooking method

Cube steak is versatile, so how you cook it depends on what you’re craving. Here are the best methods.

Pan-frying for a crispy, classic flavor

Pan-frying is one of the easiest ways to learn how to cook cube steak, while keeping it juicy.

Heat a skillet over medium-high heat and add a thin layer of oil (vegetable or canola work best). Sear the steak by cooking each side for about 3t o 4 minutes until browned and crispy. Don’t overcrowd the pan, or the steak won’t crisp up properly. Cube steak cooks quickly. Once it’s golden brown and reaches an internal temp of 145 degrees Fahrenheit (medium-rare) to 160 degrees Fahrenheit (medium), it’s ready. Let it sit for 5 minutes so the juices redistribute, keeping the steak tender.

Smothering cube steak in gravy

If you want something ultra tender with rich flavor, smothering your cube steak in gravy is the way to go.

Brown the steak first; follow the pan-frying steps above, then set the steak aside. Make a gravy in the same pan by adding 2 tablespoons of butter, 2 tablespoons of flour, and whisk until golden brown. Slowly add 2 cups of beef broth, stirring constantly. Let the gravy thicken, then return the steak to the pan, covering it with the sauce. Cook on low heat for 20 minutes; this step allows the flavors to meld and the steak to become fork-tender.

Adding a homemade gravy for extra flavor

If you’ve never made homemade gravy before, don’t worry — it’s easier than you think. The key is using pan drippings for rich, meaty flavor. Here’s a simple way to make gravy:

After removing your steak, add 2 tablespoons of butter to the pan.

Sprinkle in 2 tablespoons of flour and cook until lightly browned.

Slowly whisk in 2 cups of beef broth and stir until smooth.

Let it thicken for 3 to 5 minutes, then season to taste with salt, pepper, and a splash of Worcestershire sauce for extra depth.

Pour this velvety gravy over your cube steak, mashed potatoes, or rice for the ultimate comfort meal.

For an expert take on smothered cube steak, Chef Dennis Littley shares his method for achieving a tender cube steak with a delicious onion gravy. His step-by-step approach ensures that every bite is juicy and packed with deep, comforting flavors.

Serving suggestions to complete the meal

Cube steak pairs well with simple, hearty sides that soak up the flavors. Here are some top choices:

Mashed potatoes: The classic choice for smothered cube steak.

Buttered noodles: A quick, easy side that complements the gravy.

Rice or quinoa: A great option to keep things light but filling.

Roasted veggies: Carrots, green beans, or Brussels sprouts add a fresh balance to the dish.

Additional tips for cube steak success

There are a few tips that you should keep in mind when you’re making cube steak; even if you don’t get everything right on your first try, there are some pointers that you can’t afford to forget. Consider the following:

Don’t overcook it!: Cube steak is thin, so it cooks fast. Overcooking makes it tough.

Deglaze the pan: After searing, scrape up the browned bits from the pan with broth or wine for extra flavor.

Try a slow cooker: Cooking cube steak in a crockpot with onions and broth turns it into a melt-in-your-mouth dish.

Making cube steak even more tender

Even though cube steak has been mechanically tenderized, there are a few tricks to make it even softer:

Marinate it: A quick marinade with Worcestershire sauce, soy sauce, or buttermilk helps break down tough fibers.

Use a meat mallet: If your steak still looks thick, gently pound it thinner before cooking.

Cook it low and slow: If you have time, braising cube steak in broth or sauce for an hour makes it extra tender.

Storing and reheating leftovers without drying them out

If you’ve got leftovers, you can keep them tasting just as good tomorrow. First off, store the steak and gravy separately in airtight containers; they’ll stay fresh in the fridge for about three days. When you’re ready to eat again, skip the microwave (it turns cube steak rubbery) and gently warm it up in a pan over low heat, adding a little broth to keep things juicy. And good news if you’re thinking long term: Cube steak freezes beautifully. Just wrap it up tight, pop it in the freezer for up to three months, and defrost it overnight in the fridge before reheating.

It’s all in the technique

Cooking cube steak is all about the technique you employ. You can pan-fry it to crispy perfection, smother it in rich gravy, or slow-cook it with all of those wonderful flavors. By choosing the right method, seasoning well, and using a little patience, you’ll turn this humble cut into a meal that’s packed with flavor. With these easy tips, you’ll have a restaurant-worthy dish right at home.