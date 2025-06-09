These easy summer grilling ideas go way beyond burgers and corn

I look forward to summer grilling all year; it’s the one time cooking feels less like a chore and more like an excuse to slow down, be outside, and eat something fresh off the fire. Whether it’s fruit, fish, or a pile of veggies, everything just tastes better with a bit of char. These summer grilling ideas are all about easy prep, bold flavors, and making the most of what’s in season. Whether you’re feeding a crowd or just grilling for one, these recipes help turn even the simplest ingredients into something that feels like summer on a plate.

Grilled watermelon and mint

Grilling fruit might sound unconventional, but watermelon becomes surprisingly savory when it hits the grates. Thick slices of melon take on a smoky flavor and caramelized edges that play beautifully with herbs and citrus. Brush each wedge with a bit of olive oil and grill over high heat for 2–3 minutes per side. Once you pull them off, sprinkle with sea salt, chopped mint, and a generous squeeze of lime. Serve cold or warm; either way, it’s refreshing and totally unexpected. Chef Abra Berens recommends grilling old fruits like watermelon to boost flavor and reduce food waste.

Halloumi and peach salad

Salty, grill-friendly halloumi cheese pairs perfectly with sweet summer peaches. Grill both until you see nice char marks — about 2 minutes per side — and then toss them on a bed of arugula. Add toasted almonds, fresh basil, and a light drizzle of balsamic glaze. The result is a dish that feels indulgent without being heavy, ideal for warm evenings when you don’t want to turn on the oven.

Grilled sausage with blistered grapes

This combo may surprise you, but the mix of savory and sweet absolutely works. Choose a mild Italian sausage or bratwurst and grill until cooked through. Meanwhile, toss red grapes with olive oil and place them in a grill-safe pan or foil packet. Let them blister and caramelize slightly, then serve alongside the sausage with a slice of crusty bread or a bed of greens. It’s a quick, crowd-pleasing dish with just enough flair.

Grilled sweet potatoes with hot honey

Sweet potatoes are a sleeper hit on the grill. Slice them into thick rounds, toss with olive oil, and grill over medium heat until tender and marked with char. Once off the grill, drizzle with hot honey (or mix honey with a pinch of cayenne) and top with flaky sea salt. Serve these as a hearty side or layer them onto a grain bowl for a full meal.

Cedar plank salmon with herb oil

Cedar planks are perfect when cooking salmon with a subtle smokiness while keeping it tender. Soak your plank in water for at least 30 minutes before grilling, then place the salmon on top and cook over indirect heat for 15–20 minutes. While it’s cooking, make a quick herb oil with olive oil, lemon zest, parsley, and dill. Spoon it over the fish before serving. The combination of wood, herbs, and citrus screams summer.

Elote-inspired grilled zucchini

Skip the corn and use zucchini instead for a lower-carb version of Mexican street corn. Slice zucchinis lengthwise, brush with oil, and grill until soft and browned. Top with cotija cheese, mayo or Greek yogurt, a sprinkle of chili powder, lime juice, and chopped cilantro. It’s rich, smoky, and a fun way to switch things up if you’ve had your fill of corn.

Grilled naan with whipped feta and tomatoes

Store-bought naan becomes something special when grilled. Brush with olive oil and toss it on the grill for about 1 minute per side. Spread on a layer of whipped feta (just feta, a little Greek yogurt, and lemon juice blended smooth) and top with grilled cherry tomatoes and a few basil leaves. Slice and serve as a starter or light main; it’s summer snacking at its best.

Grilled tofu with peanut-lime dressing

For a plant-based option that holds its own, slice extra-firm tofu, press out the moisture, and marinate in soy sauce, sesame oil, and lime juice. Grill over medium heat until golden and crisp. Meanwhile, whisk together a quick peanut dressing with peanut butter, lime juice, soy sauce, and garlic. Drizzle over the tofu and serve with a simple cucumber salad or rice noodles.

Summer on a plate

From blistered grapes to grilled fruit crumble, summer grilling ideas are more versatile than just burgers and corn (even though those are both delicious summer cookout options. With a few fresh ingredients and smart prep, you can turn your backyard into a seasonal kitchen where sweet, salty, smoky, and crisp all come together on the plate. Whether you’re grilling for a crowd or a quiet dinner for two, these dishes celebrate what summer cooking should be: simple, fresh, and full of flavor.