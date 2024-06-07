 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

How to grill vegetables: Your complete guide

It's easier than you think

By
Grilled vegetables
Natasha Breen/Adobe Stock

When contemplating all of the delicious ingredients to grill this summer, things like burgers, steaks, brats, and ribs may be the juicy, meaty images floating through your mind – and for good reason. There’s something absolutely magical about charred, smokey meats straight off the coals. But that savory grilled flavor doesn’t begin and end with meat. In fact, your entire meal can (and should) be made all together on the grill, proteins, sides, and all. And one of our favorite smokey sides is grilled vegetables. Grilled vegetables are truly something special and very easy to prepare if you follow a few simple guidelines.

So, when stocking up on your favorite barbecue fare this weekend, don’t forget to make a stop in the produce section. Because grilled vegetables are about to become your new favorite side dish.

Recommended Videos

How to prepare vegetables for grilling

Vegetables on grill
angela0716/Pixabay

With most foods, an even surface is required for even cooking. Vegetables are no exception to this rule, though, due to their varying and sometimes quirky shapes, an even surface can be tricky to achieve. While not all vegetables require cutting before grilling (such as corn), for those that do, large, even pieces are best. To prepare your vegetables for the grill, cut them into large, even pieces big enough to sit on the grill grates without falling through.

Related

Something else to be mindful of when grilling vegetables is that they cook at different rates. A wedge of tomato, for example, will take far less time to cook than a sturdier vegetable like an onion or bell pepper. When placing your ingredients on the grill, be sure to give the more hearty ingredients a bit more time, adding the more delicate vegetables later in the cooking process.

To ensure even cooking for your vegetables, skewering them is both a great way to cook and a fun way to serve them. Just be sure to group like vegetables together that will cook at the same rate to avoid over or undercooking ingredients. While this version of a kabob is admittedly not as Insta-worthy as others that are packed full of varying colors and ingredients, it’s the best way to ensure your ingredients are cooked evenly.

After your vegetables have been cut and/or skewered, brush them with a neutral oil such as vegetable or canola, season, and grill.

Best cuts for grilling vegetables

Bell peppers: Seeded and cut into halves or quarters

Onions: Peeled and cut into halves or quarters

Yellow squash, zucchini, and eggplant: Sliced lengthwise into rectangles at least 1/2-inch thick

Large mushrooms: Stemmed and halved

Asparagus: Trimmed of ends and grilled whole

Tomatoes: Whole, on the vine

How to grill vegetables

Vegetables on grill
Queven/Pixabay

One of the fun parts of grilling anything is using both direct and indirect heat, expertly maneuvering your ingredients between the two. To properly grill vegetables, it’s important to understand the difference between these two forms of heat and how you can use them to make deliciously grilled vegetables.

Cooking over direct heat means cooking the ingredient directly over the grill’s flame, allowing it to come in contact with the fire.

Cooking over indirect heat means cooking the ingredient away from the flames, either by way of space or something coming between the ingredient and the fire, such as aluminum foil.

For vegetable grilling, a combination of both direct and indirect heat is best. We like to start vegetables over direct heat, developing a good sear or char on the ingredient, and then move it to indirect heat so that it can cook through.

The time it takes to cook your vegetable will depend on its size and shape, but we’ve created a general guideline to help you get started. For each of these ingredients, begin cooking over direct heat for the first half of the cooking time and then switch to indirect heat for the last half.

Cooking times for grilled vegetables

Bell peppers: 8-10 minutes

Onions: 8-10 minutes

Yellow squash, zucchini, and eggplant: 6-8 minutes

Large mushrooms: 6-8 minutes

Asparagus: 4-6 minutes

Tomatoes: 4-6 minutes

How to serve grilled vegetables

Grilled vegetables
George Dolgikh/Adobe Stock

Because of the deliciously smokey flavor provided by the grilling process itself, grilled vegetables rarely need more than a bit of salt and a spritz of citrus after their trip through the flames. However, we absolutely love to serve grilled vegetables with an earthy homemade pesto or zippy chimichurri for a fresh, green bite. Alternatively, a cooling, creamy dipping sauce like tzatziki or homemade ranch is also delicious.

Serve your grilled vegetables alongside any of these dips, or simply piled atop your favorite grilled protein for an unforgettable barbecue.

Editors' Recommendations

Lindsay Parrill
Lindsay Parrill
Contributor
Lindsay is a graduate of California Culinary Academy, Le Cordon Bleu, San Francisco, from where she holds a degree in…
How a taco stand won a Michelin Star
Taco stand gets top honor
Cilantro in tacos

Michelin Stars are not just for white table cloth restaurants and dishes plated by careful tweezers. As of now, taco stands are in the mix, as one popular Mexico City place just revealed.

Tauería El Califa León is the first restaurant of its kind to garner such honors. Call it another nod to amazing Mexican cuisine or a long-overdue celebration of street food. Whatever the rationale, the formality is significant for a restaurant hocking $5 dishes and operating out of a cart.

Read more
A complete guide to the different types of ribs you should be cooking
Baby back? Sparerib? Short rib? There's no wrong choice, really.
Barbecue ribs with sauce

Ah, ribs. The smokey, meaty, sticky, marvelously messy barbecue fare we all look forward to come summertime. Whether you like yours grilled, braised, smoked, roasted, or even sous vide, it's important to know your ribs and what exactly you're getting ready to prepare when it comes time to light up that grill. Are you a baby back fan? Perhaps spareribs are more your style? And what's the best cooking method for each? What's the difference between a plate short rib and a chuck short rib?

If these are questions you're asking yourself before it comes time to pick up those tongs, we've got you covered.
Pork ribs

Read more
Don’t ruin your meal: This is how long to let steak rest
Just put the steak down and walk away.
Steak on a cutting board

There are many factors that go into cooking a delicious steak. After all, there are a lot of things to consider—a steak's cut, thickness, preferred cooking method, how to season your steak, and many other culinary tidbits. Arguably, the most important step of all, though, has nothing to do with seasoning or searing but simply leaving the steak alone.

If you've ever prematurely sliced into a cooked steak and been met with a pink pool of juices all over your cutting board, you've learned the hard way the importance of resting steak. The science behind this is actually quite interesting. Steaks, like everything else, are comprised of many, many tiny cells. These steak cells are each filled with delicious juices. When steak is cooked, these cells contract and run for an easy means of escape - the steak's cooler center. There, they pool together and wait out the heat. If a steak is cut in this step of the process, all of those beautiful juices will immediately run out all over your cutting board instead of staying inside the meat where it belongs. However, when given the chance to rest, those cells will revert back to their original shape and make their way back to their original places, evenly distributing throughout the steak. The simple step of waiting a few minutes before slicing makes the difference between a dry and flavorless steak and a juicy, succulent, tender one.

Read more