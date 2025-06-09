 Skip to main content
Coffee molds: What’s really inside your coffee?

All about mycotoxins

By
Whole beans and ground coffee
Imagine you open a package of cheese from your fridge to find something green and fuzzy growing on it. Your immediate reaction (beyond saying “ew”) probably involves throwing it in the trash immediately. Molds on foods come in all varieties, yet not all are visible to the naked eye, such as mycotoxins.

Coffee molds are one example, which could be living on your coffee beans without you even knowing. These toxic compounds are odorless and invisible and can only be identified through lab testing. Do you know what’s inside your cup of coffee? Most of us don’t know if our coffee has mold. Here’s what you should know about coffee molds and how to avoid them.

What are coffee molds?

Coffee Beans
Coffee molds are toxic chemicals, known as mycotoxins, which are produced by molds (fungi) and can be present in coffee. Mycoxtoins can get in coffee by improper storage or harvesting, as keeping coffee beans dry during processing is essential to avoiding mold. Since mold grows in warm and wet environments, it’s easy to see how many coffee beans are susceptible to mycotoxins on their long journey from the farm to our cup.

According to Dr. Anil Rajani, coffee contains two main mycotoxins: Aflatoxin B1 and Ochratoxin A. According to the FDA, the toxins found in most coffee are extremely low (below dangerous levels). This raises the question of whether mycotoxins in coffee are a problem or if they’re something most coffee drinkers don’t need to be concerned about.

Are mycotoxins in coffee a problem?

coffee beans
There’s no debate on whether mycotoxins exist, yet controversy surrounds their health risks. Some coffee drinkers believe that exposure to coffee molds isn’t necessarily a problem, as our livers can filter them out to avoid build-up in the body. Several research studies found that even higher levels of mycotoxins, such as those in instant coffee products, are still negligible regarding health effects. Dr. Rajani, for example, describes the idea of mold on coffee as “gross” but not necessarily posing health risks.

These studies support the idea that as long as mycotoxin exposure is within the normal range, it’s not necessarily something to be concerned about. Given that mycotoxins aren’t specific to coffee, many also argue that mycotoxins are in many everyday food products like nuts and grains (and don’t pose a risk). Dr. Rajani states, “You’d probably have to drink gallons of coffee every day for years even to get close to dangerous exposure levels.” He describes exposure to mycotoxins as “worrying about the risk of sunburn if sitting next to a window for five minutes, ” saying the risk is minimal, if any at all.

On the contrary, many believe that mycotoxins pose a risk for human health and should be avoided when possible. For coffee drinkers who consume several cups daily, exposure to mycotoxins could be beyond the limits identified in various studies. Additionally, individuals with specific mold allergies or conditions such as Mast Cell Activation Syndrome could be extra sensitive to mold in their cup of coffee. Until further research dives into the real health risks of exposure to coffee molds, I think it’s always a good idea to err on the side of caution and choose mycotoxin-free coffee whenever possible.

Choosing coffee without mold

cup of coffee
Those who wish to limit their exposure to mycotoxins have many options on the market. Many brands undergo rigorous third-party testing for coffee mold, mycotoxins, and other contaminants. One of my favorite mold-free coffee brands is Purity Coffee. Purity Coffee has a great selection of coffees for every type of preference (whole bean, ground, K-cup, etc.), all third-party tested. Every roast of coffee I’ve tried from this brand coffee tastes delicious, plus I also enjoy the peace of mind that I’m drinking pesticide-free, USDA-certified organic coffee. Fabula Coffee is another top mold-free coffee brand.

If you’re not explicitly shopping for coffee from a mold-free brand, there are still other ways you can limit your exposure. One thing to know is that decaffeinated coffee is more likely to have mold, as caffeine naturally inhibits mold growth. Still, many argue that decaffeinated coffee still contains too little mycotoxins to cause any health effects.

Another way to limit mycotoxin exposure is by purchasing high-quality coffee from brands that source specialty-grade coffees. Specialty-grade coffees that score over an 80 out of 100 by a Certified Q Grader are free of mold and defects (and may yield the best-tasting cup of coffee of your life). Using whole bean coffee can also help you limit your exposure to coffee molds, as the increased surface area of pre-ground coffee can make it easier for mold to grow. Though these efforts can help reduce your exposure, switching to a cleaner coffee is still the best choice if you’re concerned about exposure to mycotoxins in coffee.

