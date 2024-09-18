 Skip to main content
Is 1 to 3 cups of coffee daily heart healthy? New study suggests it may be

New study reveals surprising benefit of coffee

Coffee beans in white bowl
Mae Mu / Unsplash

The ongoing “is coffee healthy?” debate is nothing new — many argue that drinking too much coffee is a bad habit due to high levels of caffeine, while others argue that health has a variety of worthwhile health benefits. We all want to believe coffee is healthy simply because it tastes so good. But is it heart-healthy?

A recent research study published Tuesday continues the debate, providing more evidence that suggests caffeine consumption might be healthy for your heart. The study, which followed over 360,000 people, found that those who consumed a moderate amount of caffeine showed a reduced risk of new-onset cardiometabolic multimorbidity. Individuals who drank between one to three cups of coffee per day showed a reduced risk of 48.1%.

However, drinking more caffeine didn’t necessarily equate to better outcomes. Those who consumed about 200 to 300 mg of caffeine daily measured only a 40.7% reduced risk of new-onset cardiometabolic multimorbidity. This research suggests that one to three cups daily could be what is considered the “sweet spot” to benefit from coffee’s caffeine content without consuming too much. Consuming too much caffeine can lead to negative side effects that place too much stress on the heart.

Despite this promising research development, no conclusions can fully be made yet on the true health effects of caffeine consumption. This observational study only shows a correlation between heart health and caffeine. It does not suggest causation. Additionally, these findings apply to those who did not already have a pre-existing heart condition. Consuming one to three cups of coffee may be too much for those who already have heart conditions such as hypertension or those taking medications that affect heart rhythms.

