Gorgonzola vs. blue cheese: Similar, yet different flavor profiles

You may love them both, but do you know how they differ?

By
Blue cheese
Luna Lovegood / Pexels

At first glance, blue cheese crumbles and Gorgonzola crumbles look the same and often can be used in many of the same recipes, such as toppings on salads. Yet, true cheese connoisseurs should know the distinct differences between these two cheeses.

Blue cheese (sometimes spelled bleu cheese) refers to a specific type of cheese made with milk from cows, goats, or sheep. To be classified as a blue cheese, the cheese must contain spots or stripes of the mold Penicillium. Within the family of blue cheeses, there are a variety of different subtypes that have varying flavors. So, what exactly is the difference between Gorgonzola vs. blue cheese? Below, we’ll dive into everything you want to know about choosing between these two cheeses.

What is blue cheese?

Salad with gorgonzola
Laura Nyhuis / Unsplash

Blue cheese contains a (healthy) type of mold known as Penicillium mold. Once the cheese is inoculated with this bacteria, air pockets form, which allow the mold to grow and age. Over up to six months, blue cheese is allowed to age, which gives it its unique look with gray, purple, or green “branches” throughout. The aging process is also what gives blue cheese its uniquely tangy flavor.

Within the blue cheese family, several well-known types vary based on their flavor and the type of milk used. In general, all blue cheeses have a fairly strong, salty flavor and strong smell. It’s one of those “love it or hate it” types of cheeses. Many people find that blue cheese takes a while to start to love, but once you do — you won’t go back.

The origins of different types of blue cheeses are part of what makes each variety different, such as the Roquefort variety that originated in France. Some other common varieties of blue cheese include the English Stilton and Danish Danablu. Of course, we’re here to talk about the star of the show — the Italian Gorgonzola. Blue cheese is used for a variety of meals, including salads, dressings, pizzas, sandwiches, and burgers. Many sauces and dips, such as buffalo chicken dip, also pair wonderfully with blue cheese.

What is Gorgonzola?

Gorgonzola cheese
Towfiqu barbhuiya / Unsplash

Gorgonzola is an Italian type of blue cheese that’s specifically made from unskimmed cow’s milk. Named after the town of Gorgonzola in Lombardy, this variety of blue cheese is usually aged between three and six months. Compared to other varieties of blue cheese, Gorgonzola is known for its creamier, milder taste. When looking at this cheese, you’ll see lightly marbling with blue-green veining that’s not quite as intense as other forms of blue cheese. This cheese has milder aroma and a softer taste than other forms of blue cheese.

When shopping for Gorgonzola, you might see a few different subcategories to choose from. Cheeses labeled dolce tend to have a milder, sweeter essence with a buttery, creamy texture. On the other hand, a piccante variety will have a stronger, more pronounced flavor and a firmer, more crumbly texture. If your recipe calls for chunks or crumbles, we recommend choosing a piccante Gorgonzola, but if you want a more meltable texture, choose a dolce Gorgonzola.

Gorgonzola is the perfect salad topping for burgers. Many Italian risotto recipes and traybakes also use this variety of cheese. If you don’t like some forms of blue cheese, give Gorgonzola a try — its milder, creamier texture might be better suited to your taste preferences.

Gorgonzola vs. blue cheese

Blue cheese with nuts
Towfiqu barbhuiya / Pexels

The difference between Gorgonzola vs. blue cheese may seem negligible, but the differences in flavor profiles can make or break a recipe or dish. Due to the creamier, less intense flavor of Gorgonzola compared to blue cheese, substituting a recipe for blue cheese may result in a meal that is too salty. While you might not want to substitute one cheese for another when you’re crafting a very precise recipe, you can often substitute one for another in many cases. For example, both varieties of cheese taste great as part of a cheese board or a charcuterie board.

Typically, blue cheeses are best for making blue cheese dressing or crumbling on salad, or using in recipes that will be good. On the other hand, Gorgonzola is best in a raw or gently warmed state, such as used in a pasta dish or to be spread on a sandwich. The creamy nature of Gorgonzola allows it to easily spread, whereas blue cheese is too dry and crumbly to be used in this type of application.

