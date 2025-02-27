Rum vs. whiskey: Understanding the key differences in your favorite spirits

Table of Contents Table of Contents Rum vs. whiskey What is whiskey? What is rum? What are the differences between rum and whiskey? What are the similarities between rum and whiskey?

The hard liquor world is extremely immersive, and to the novice, it can seem fairly overwhelming. It’s okay, I completely get it. I’ve been writing about alcohol for almost twenty years, and I didn’t learn the intricacies of each major spirit type overnight. It took years of tastings, traveling, and research (aka drinking).

Even if you avoid lesser-known spirits, there are still a whole slew of different whiskey types to learn about (bourbon, rye, single malt Scotch, American single malt, Canadian whisky, Irish whiskey, and beyond), and then there’s gin, vodka, tequila, mezcal, and rum. It’s enough to make you want to climb under your covers and not come out until spring or until you magically learn all the basics of every spirit. At least enough to have a basic conversation at a get together with friends.

And while we could get into the ins and outs of the different spirits and how they are similar and dissimilar, today we’re most concerned with two spirits that (at times) appear to be extremely similar at least in appearance. Of course, we’re talking about rum and whiskey.

Rum vs. whiskey

When whiskey and rum are aged in oak barrels, it’s difficult to tell the difference between the two spirits. After a few months or years maturing in casks and barrels, the two spirits will be remarkably similar in appearance. But, while they might share an amber or caramel hue, that’s where the similarities end. Take a sniff of each, and you’ll quickly realize the two spirits are very different. Keep scrolling to learn all about each spirit and what separates them in terms of ingredients, production, aging, aroma, and flavor.

What is whiskey?

At its most basic, whiskey is a distilled spirit that’s made with a fermented grain mash (barley, wheat, corn, rye, and other grains). While there is unaged white whiskey (or moonshine), most whiskeys are matured in wooden casks.

While that definition seems simple, there aren’t any spirits as complex as whiskey. This is because there are so many different types of whiskey that fit this criterion. For most of us in the U.S., there are no whiskey varieties more popular and well-known than bourbon.

“Globally, consumers usually think of American Whiskey as being a Kentucky Bourbon or Tennessee Whiskey. However, there are a number of other Whiskey types produced in the United States and Canada,” Chris Morris, Master Distiller Emeritus for Woodford Reserve said in an article on The Voice Tribune.

On top of bourbon whiskey, there’s also Tennessee whiskey, American single malt, rye whiskey, wheat whiskey, and a few lesser-known whiskey styles made in the U.S. Globally, there’s single malt Scotch whiskey, blended Scotch whiskey, and Canadian whisky. Irish whiskey, Japanese whisky, and whiskies made in all corners of the globe from Sweden to France to Taiwan.

What is rum?

While whiskey is made with a base of mashed and fermented grains, rum is made with a base of fermented sugarcane juice or sugarcane molasses. After distillation, it’s clear, just like whiskey. But, like whiskey, it’s often matured in wooden barrels.

If whiskey is the most complex spirit, it’s followed closely by rum. This is because there are a handful of rum types. But while whiskey styles are specific to countries and some have geographic rules (bourbon must be made in the US and Scotch must be made in Scotland), rum can be made anywhere (although Caribbean countries like Jamaica, Barbados and the US territories like Puerto Rico are its heart).

This includes the aforementioned unaged (or light aged) rum which is also called white or silver rum. Other rum varieties include gold rum, dark rum, black rum, navy strength rum, spiced rum, overproof rum, rhum Agricole, and all types of aged rums.

What are the differences between rum and whiskey?

As mentioned earlier, the main difference between rum and whiskey is their ingredients. Rum is made with sugarcane, and whiskey is made with grains. Also, in order to be considered a whiskey (white whiskey and moonshine aren’t technically whiskey), the spirit must be aged, while rum doesn’t need to age at all.

The aromas and flavors of these two spirits are extremely different. Sure, when aged, you’ll find some of the same vanilla, oak, and caramel flavors, but rum can be sweeter, spicier, and have myriad other flavors. Whiskey can be sweet when made with corn, soft when made with wheat, spicy when made with rye, and even have a robust smoky flavor when made with peat-smoked barley (among many other flavors depending on the type of whiskey).

What are the similarities between rum and whiskey?

There are some similarities between rum and whiskey. First, both are distilled spirits. Sure, they are made with different base ingredients, but both are fermented, distilled, and often matured in wood barrels. When matured, both have additional flavors from the wood. This includes aromas and flavors like oak, vanilla, toffee, dried fruits, and wintry spices.