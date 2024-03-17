 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

The best rum and rum mixers for no hangover

The best hangover cure is to never get one in the first place

Christopher Osburn
By
Rum cocktail
Marc Schulte/Unsplash

When it comes to staying hangover-free, rum is a bit tricky. If you opt for dark, gold, or spiced rum, you might not like the results. Just like whiskey and aged tequila, darker spirits are more likely to result in a bad headache and rumbly stomach the morning after. The key is to imbibe a clear, un-aged, congener-free spirit. That’s why vodka, gin, and white rum are great choices. We’ve talked about the first two in previous articles, so today is white rum’s time to shine.

In the simplest terms, rum is a spirit made from fermenting sugarcane juice or molasses and then distilling it. The finished product is clear but often added to oak barrels to mature.

Recommended Videos

Why rum is a great liquor choice to avoid hangovers

White rum
Alvis Taurēns/Unsplash

What you want for your hangover-free (or less explosive hangover) drinking adventure is a white rum. Also known as light or silver rum, white rum is the youngest of all rum varieties. But, while it can be transferred directly to a bottle after distillation with no aging whatsoever, it doesn’t have to be. Many are matured between three and six months (and beyond).

Related

White rum is known for its light, muted, highly mixable flavor that’s also a little sweeter and has more residual sugar than its aged counterparts. This makes it a terrific choice for mixing, especially if you want a boozy drink with less hangover potential than dark, spiced, and other rum varieties.

Avoiding congeners is key

Rum cocktails
Jennifer Schmidt/Unsplash

If you want to avoid hangovers, you’ll steer clear of spirits loaded with congeners. Spirits like whiskey, aged tequila, and dark rum are filled with congeners. The fermentation process and distillation created ethanol, which your body already needs to break down.

However, the aging process adds other chemicals like acetone, isopentanol, and methanol. These extra congeners are the reason you end up with an epic headache after an evening of sipping red wine. Instead of simply breaking down the ethanol, your body needs to work harder to break down a whole slew of congeners. Gin, vodka, and white rum are less in congeners. Therefore, you’re less likely to have a hangover. Or, at the very least, it hopefully won’t ruin your day.

Our favorite rums for no hangovers

Mojito
Melissa Walker Horn/Unsplash

While all white rums are going to have less congeners than dark rums, even if they simply were charcoal filtered to remove impurities, some are better than others. Keep scrolling to learn about three of our absolute favorites.

Ten To One White Rum
Ten To One

Ten To One White Rum

This blend of column-still rum from the Dominican Republic and Jamaican pot-still rum is known for its aromas and flavors of pineapples and other tropical fruits, citrus peel, grass, and toasted vanilla beans. It’s nuanced enough to be used as a rainy-day sipping rum but shines as the base for your favorite cocktails.

Bacardi Superior White Rum
Bacardi

Bacardi Superior White Rum

When it comes to classic, budget, mixing white rums, it’s difficult to beat Bacardi Superior White Rum. The world’s most-awarded rum, it’s based on Don Facundo Bacardí Masso’s recipe from 1862. It’s known for its dry, clean flavor and notes of almond cookies, vanilla beans, citrus peels, and wildflowers. It’s not the kind of rum you’ll want to sip neat, as it was crafted to be a base for a mojito or another rum-based drink.

Banks 5 Island Rum
Banks

Banks 5 Island Rum

As the name suggests, Banks 5 Island Rum is a blend of rums from Trinidad, Barbados, Jamaica, Java, and Guyana. The rums were aged between three and five years before being charcoal filtered to remove impurities and caramel color. Its complex flavor profile features vanilla beans, cinnamon, citrus peels, oaky wood, and gentle spices. It’s a perfect white rum to use as the base for a flavorful tart daiquiri.

Best rum mixers

Cocktail
Dmitry Dreyer/Unsplash

Once you select a white rum to mix with that limits the hangover-inducing congeners, you don’t want to screw it up by adding ingredients that are going to give you a massive headache the next day. Stay away from sodas and other sugary ingredients. Instead, opt for freshly squeezed fruit juices and herbs like mint. We understand that to make many drinks, you’ll have to add some sugar or simple syrup. Simply limit the amount of sugar. You’ll be much happier the next day.

Bottom line

Daiquiri
Timothé Durand/unsplash

As a quick primer, stick to white rums if you don’t want congeners to add to a potential hangover the next day. Also, when mixing fresh fruit juice, limiting sugar intake is key. Better yet, pick a white rum that you’d want to sip and enjoy it neat. Just drink it in moderation, or that sneaky hangover will get you regardless.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
Our 5 favorite vodka drinks, ranked
The best vodka drinks, ranked
Martini

When it comes to mixing, there might not be a more versatile spirit than vodka. This is because, even though vodkas have subtle flavors from the ingredients and the production method, it’s largely crafted to be a smooth, neutral grain spirit with as little flavor and aroma as possible.

For those new to the spirit, vodka is a clear spirit made of ethanol and water. The ethanol comes from the fermentation of potatoes, wheat, rye, corn, or other ingredients. After fermentation, the liquid is distilled (usually multiple times to remove impurities) before being filtered through charcoal or other ingredients (volcanic rock, in the case of Reyka).

Read more
You can now pre-order Woodford Reserve’s 2024 Kentucky Derby bourbon and it’s only $55
You can pre-order Woodford Reserve's Kentucky Derby Bourbon
Woodford REserve Derby Bottle

Few things go more hand in hand with the Kentucky Derby than bourbon. And there’s one bourbon synonymous with horse racing. Located in the heart of horse country in Versailles. Kentucky, Woodford Reserve has released a special commemorative bottle for every Kentucky Derby since 1999. This year is a little different. That’s because the 2024 bottle celebrates the 150th running of the event.

To celebrate the “most exciting two minutes in sports,” Woodford Reserve decided to turn to the artist and Kentucky native Wylie Caudill to design the bottle for this historic Kentucky Derby. Caudill is well-known for his bright, bold, repeating patterns and his roses.

Read more
Our 5 favorite Tennessee whiskey brands, ranked
the best Tennessee whiskey brands, ranked
Whiskey

When you think about Tennessee whiskey, there’s a good chance your first thought is Jack Daniel’s. Nobody will fault you for that. Not only is Jack Daniel’s the most well-known Tennessee whiskey by far, but it’s also arguably the most popular whiskey in the world. But if you limit yourself simply to expressions from this brand (specifically Old No. 7), you’re missing out on some outstanding whiskeys from the Volunteer State.

Those new to this whiskey style might wonder why it isn’t simply referred to as bourbon, as it fits most of the criteria. Since 2013, like bourbon, rules state that it must be made with a mash bill of at least 51% corn (the rest can be rye, barley, wheat, or other grains). On top of that, it must be matured in new, charred American oak barrels. That sounds a lot like bourbon to us. The main difference lies in how the whiskey is filtered.

Read more