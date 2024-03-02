 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

The best sipping whiskeys, ranked

We ranked the best sipping whiskeys

Christopher Osburn
By
whiskey
Thomas Park/Unsplash

It might seem like an oversimplification, but two kinds of whiskey exist. First are the whisk(e)ys that are cheaper, less mature, and better suited for mixing into your favorite cocktails than drinking on their own. The second kind of whiskey is so complex, nuanced, long-matured, and flavorful that it deserves to be sipped on the rocks or with a splash or two of water. The latter is what we’re most concerned with today.

But that’s not all. For those unaware, whiskey is an all-encompassing term for a variety of whisk(e)ys, including single malt Scotch whisky (only the US and Ireland use the ‘e’ in whiskey), bourbon whiskey, Irish whiskey, rye whiskey, Canadian whisky, Japanese whiskey, and others from all over the world. This means that you have a lot to choose from when it comes to sipping whiskeys.

Recommended Videos

The key is finding the style of whiskey that suits your palate. Bourbon whiskey is known for its sweet, mellow flavor. Single malt whisky, while a diverse category in terms of flavor, is guaranteed to be complex and flavorful. Rye whiskey is known for its peppery spice.

Whiskey
Lawrence Aritao/Unsplash

What makes a sipping whiskey?

Perhaps you’ve picked the style of whiskey you’re going to sip neatly, or maybe you haven’t yet. Either way, when it comes to sipping whiskey, you should look for a few characteristics.

Related

First, it should be mellow, smooth, potentially soft, and very easy to drink. There’s no room for harsh, over-the-top flavors when it comes to sipping whiskeys. Young whiskeys tend to be less well-rounded in flavor, so you’re probably looking at a more mature whiskey. You can’t go wrong in the 8-12-year-old range (but you don’t have to pick a whiskey this mature).

Whiskey glass
Thomas Park/Unsplash

Our five favorite sipping whiskeys, ranked

To help you on your sipping whiskey journey, we decided to pick five very different whiskeys below. There’s something for every palate, from bourbon to single malt scotch, rye whiskey, Irish whiskey, and even Japanese whisky.

Evan Williams Single Barrel
Evan Williams

5.) Evan Williams Single Barrel Bourbon Whiskey

Evan Williams might be the most underrated bourbon brand today. Its Evan Williams Single Barrel is matured in new, charred American oak barrels between seven and eight years. The result is a single-barrel bourbon with notes of toffee, oaky wood, orchard fruits, honey, candied orange peels, and light spices. Enjoyed neat; it’s warming, sweet, and highly memorable.

Aberlour A’bunadh
Aberlour

4.) Aberlour A’bunadh Single Malt Scotch Whisky

This popular cask-strength single malt Scotch whisky was aged exclusively in former sherry casks. The result is a sweet, warming, complex whisky that deserves to be sipped neat with a splash or three of water to open up the aromas and flavors. These flavors include notes of candied nuts, sweet sherry, dried cherries, caramel, orange peels, and rich oak.

Russell’s Reserve Single Barrel Rye
Russell’s Reserve

3.) Russell’s Reserve Single Barrel Rye

When it comes to easy-drinking, slow-sipping rye whiskey, it’s difficult to beat the appeal of Russell’s Reserve Single Barrel Rye. Made from hand-selected barrels, this popular whiskey from the renowned whiskey distilling Russell family (of Wild Turkey fame) is 104-proof, non-chill filtered, and aged with No. 4 alligator char barrels. This creates an iconic, sippable whiskey with notes of orange peel, ginger, pipe tobacco, peppery rye, and sweet vanilla beans.

Green Spot Irish Whiskey
Green Spot

2.) Green Spot Irish Whiskey

This no-age-statement Irish whiskey is a single pot still Irish whiskey made up of whiskeys that were matured between 7 and 10 years in a combination of new, ex-bourbon casks, refilled bourbon barrels, and sherry casks. The nose is a nice mix of caramel apples, oaky wood, and gentle spices. The palate is a mix of wintry spices, crisp apples, oak, dried fruits, and sweet caramel. The finish is sweet, warming, and lightly spicy.

Hakushu 12
Suntory

1.) Hakushu 12-Year-Old Single Malt Japanese Whisky

Distilled at Suntory’s mountainous Hakushu distillery, this award-winning, popular whisky was matured for at least twelve years in oak barrels. The result is a sippable, smooth, complex whisky that begins with a nose of green apple, oak, and light spices before moving into a palate of mint, orchard fruits, vanilla, green tea, and gentle yet robust smoke.

Whiskey bottles
Adam Wilson/Unsplash

Picking the right whiskey for you

When finding the best sipping whiskeys, it’s important to understand your palate. Before you buy a bottle, figure out if you enjoy a sweeter whiskey, a spicy whiskey, a smoky whiskey, or a combination. Then, go from there.

Also, remember that while you don’t have to spend the equivalent of a mortgage or rent payment to get a great, sippable bottle, you also shouldn’t buy something so cheap it more resembles rubbing alcohol than a nuanced whiskey.

Editors' Recommendations

Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
Our 4 favorite mezcals for sipping
Four great sipping mezcals
Mezcal

If you’re even the most basic drinker, you probably know a little bit about tequila. This agave-based spirit is popular for sipping neat, on the rocks, or mixed into a variety of cocktails, including the classic Margarita, Paloma, and Ranch Water. But mezcal, on the other hand, might be a bit of a mystery.

When thinking about mezcal, a good idea is to think of it like this: all tequila is mezcal, but not all mezcal is tequila. That is to say that mezcal is the umbrella term used for all agave-based Mexican spirits. Tequila is simply a type of mezcal. It’s made with a specific set of rules. It must be made only with Blue Weber agave in Jalisco (where the town of Tequila is located) and a handful of other states.

Read more
Our 6 favorite rum brands and bottles in 2024
Buy these rum bottles in 2024
Rum drink

When it comes to spirits perfect for sipping neat, on the rocks, or mixed into a cocktail, many drinkers tend to look at whiskey immediately. But if your second choice isn’t rum, you’re missing out. White rum is a fantastic base for daiquiris, mojitos, and other drinks; spiced rum is excellent for tropical-centric Tiki-style drinks and for giving your drink a little extra spice, and dark, aged rum is perfect for slow sipping neat or on the rocks.

For the uninitiated, rum is a spirit made by fermenting and distilling sugarcane juice or molasses. It’s then either bottled immediately (or lightly aged) and sold as white rum, has spices added to create spiced rum or is aged in charred oak barrels like your favorite single malt scotch whisky, bourbon, or rye whiskey. We sipped on and mixed with a lot of rum in 2023, and we’ll do the same this year.

Read more
These are bartenders’ favorite value single malt Scotch whiskies (all under $100)
Bartenders tell us the best value single malt scotch whiskies
Scotch

If you don’t know much about single malt Scotch whisky (only the US and Ireland use the ‘e’ in whiskey), you might have some preconceived notions about its price. Like with any whisk(e)y, there are many uncomfortably expensive bottles of single malt whisky. There are also countless flavorful, reasonably-priced bottles. That’s what we’re most interested in today.

When we talk about value, we specifically talk about complex, rich, sippable single malt whiskies priced under $100. And these under $100 (and often much less) gems aren’t from lesser-known brands. They’re award-winning expressions from some of the most respected distilleries in Scotland.

Read more