With so many different types of whiskey out there it might seem daunting to try them all. Breaking your whiskey down into different categories can be one way to make sampling all the whiskey the world has to offer more manageable. Not sure what the difference is? Check out this breakdown of six major types of whiskey.

Sampling different types of the same style of whiskey side-by-side can be a great way to refine your palate and find your favorite. Thankfully, you don’t need to book a flight to Ireland to enjoy a rejuvenating glass of Irish whiskey. In fact, the Irish whiskey market has boomed in recent years. According to a 2020 report by the Distilled Spirits Council, more than 5 million nine-liter cases in the U.S. have generated a whopping revenue of $1.1 billion for Irish whiskey distilleries.

With brands and offerings continually growing more accessible to the average consumer, it can be a challenge for first-time drinkers to choose which one to try. Luckily, there’s a great Irish whiskey at every price point. If you’re new to the fascinating world of Irish whiskey, never fear for we’ve rounded up the best Irish whiskey for you to enjoy this 2022.

Jameson Irish Whiskey

Can you have an Irish whiskey list without the best-selling Irish whiskey in the world? You could, but it wouldn’t be complete. Tried and true, you can’t go wrong with Jameson when it comes to price or taste. If you’ve never had Irish whiskey before, this is a good place to start.

Green Spot Chateau Montelena

The second release in the Wine Geese series from Green Spot, Chateau Montelena is the first to be finished using French Oak Zinfandel wine casks. Before reaching the Zinfandel casks, the whiskey spends time in sherry and bourbon casks, creating a luxurious, sweet (but not too sweet) whiskey.

Lambay Small Batch Blend Irish Whiskey

Made from water pulled from the Trinity Well on Lambay Island — located northeast of Dublin in the Irish Sea — this small-batch whiskey from Lambay is a triple-distilled blend of malted barley and grain whiskey, which is matured in bourbon barrels before being finished in cognac casks.

Egan’s Vintage Grain Irish Whiskey

The second release from Egan’s in the U.S. market, Vintage Grain is a single grain Irish whiskey that has been aged for at least eight years in bourbon barrels. With notes of vanilla and chocolate on the nose, the palate exhibits spice and oak, which lead into a long, smooth finish.

Dead Rabbit Irish Whiskey

From the purveyors of one of the best-known bars in the world (working in collaboration with Dublin Liberties Distillery’s master distiller Darryl McNally) comes a five-year-aged blend of Irish single malt and grain whiskeys. The Dead Rabbit Irish Whiskey spends time in ex-bourbon barrels before being finished in half-sized, specially crafted virgin American oak barrels.

Ballyhoo Irish Whiskey

Ballyhoo is a four-year-old sourced Irish grain whiskey that is brought to the Connacht Whiskey Company in Western Ireland and finished in port barrels. With no artificial flavors or colors, it is easy to see (and easier to taste) the port influence on the whiskey.

Slane Irish Whiskey

Slane Irish Whiskey is triple-casked for a full-bodied yet smooth whiskey. Slane first spends time in heavily toasted, lightly charred virgin oak, then moves to seasoned oak barrels before finally ending up in Oloroso Sherry casks.

Teeling Small Batch

The flagship whiskey from Teeling, this Irish blend hangs out for a time in ex-rum barrels (after initial maturing), giving the spirit a unique flavor when compared to other whiskeys in the category. It has vanilla and spice on the nose, oak and sweet rum notes on the palate, and a sweet and spicy finish.

The Temple Bar 12-Year-Old Single Malt Irish Whiskey

Distilled and put in bourbon barrels in 2004, this whiskey then spent 12 years in the cellars under one of Dublin’s most famous bars. Full-bodied and fruity, you’ll get distinct malt notes playing against hints of citrus in each sip of this whiskey from The Temple Bar Whiskey Company.

Tullamore D.E.W. XO Rum Cask Finish

The newest permanent addition to the Tullamore D.E.W. line, Tullamore D.E.W. XO Rum Cask Finish uses its original recipe and finishes it in Demerara rum casks. Vanilla and oak are prominent components, which blend with the citrus and spice. The whiskey’s tropical notes are enhanced by the rum cask finish.

Powers Three Swallow

This whiskey by Powers is a single-pot still Irish Whiskey that is made with both malted and unmalted barley. The spirit is aged in ex-bourbon casks and finished in Oloroso sherry casks, producing light fruity notes that are followed by caramel and baking spice notes on the finish.

Kilbeggan Single Grain

Made from 94% corn and 6% malted barley, Kilbeggan Single Grain is aged in ex-bourbon barrels before being finished in more ex-bourbon barrels as well as a variety of fortified wine casks. With coconut and vanilla on the nose, a sweetness carries itself throughout the whiskey, mingling with notes of hazelnut and oak.

