The 5 Best Irish Recipes for a Saint Patrick’s Day Feast

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Saint Patrick’s Day, a holiday that’s usually filled with fun drinking and cocktails, is also a great time for some seriously good food. After all, what sounds better than getting together with loved ones and friends over an Irish-inspired feast? Besides classic corned beef, there’s also an endless number of dishes to make for Saint Patrick’s Day, ranging from sausages to modern takes on risotto. To celebrate this Saint Patrick’s Day, The Manual has collected five amazing recipes that are both hearty and delicious, a perfect combination to celebrate this festive holiday.

ButcherBox Corned Beef Brisket Recipe

Probably the most iconic recipe for Saint Patrick’s Day in America, a properly made corned beef is a surefire crowd-pleaser. This corned beef recipe is from Yankel Polak, the head chef of ButcherBox, a B Corp Certified meat brand delivering high-quality, sustainably sourced meat and seafood right to your door. Customers can choose from four curated boxes or handpick a custom box for their delivery needs.

The beautiful thing about this corned beef recipe is that while it’s time-consuming, the actual cooking is stress-free. Simply put all the ingredients in a large stockpot and cook it low and slow. The end result will be a deliciously tender meal perfect for Saint Patrick’s Day.

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Total Time: 3 hours 10 minutes

Yield: Serves 4-6

Ingredients:

1 package ButcherBox Corned Beef Brisket

4 cups water

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 pound red potatoes halved or quartered depending on size

5 carrots peeled and cut into thirds

1 head cabbage, quartered

Method:

Place corned beef in a large stockpot. Add water, seasoning pack, and salt to stockpot. Put a piece of parchment paper over corned beef then cover with lid. Start heat on stovetop at medium-high heat to bring it to a boil. Once it starts boiling turn heat down to low and simmer for 2 hours 30 minutes. Halfway through cooking, you may need to add a little more water, if it is no longer covering the corned beef. Remove corned beef from cooking liquid and let it rest on a plate covered with aluminum foil. Add veggies to cooking liquid and simmer for 20-25 minutes until they are fork-tender. Slice corned beef against the grain and serve with cabbage, potatoes, and carrots.

Bangers and Mash with Guinness Onion Gravy Recipe

This bangers and mash recipe combines classic Guinness Stout Beer with the meaty flavors of garlic sausage. Specifically, this recipe calls for Johnsonville’s limited edition Irish O’Garlic brats. This garlic forward sausage is well-balanced by the tart flavors of mustard and Worcestershire sauce in the gravy, making it delicious when paired with potatoes.

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Total Time: 1 hour

Yield: 5 servings

Ingredients:

For the Bangers:

1 package (19 ounces) Johnsonville Irish O’ Garlic Sausage

4 tablespoons butter

1 medium yellow onion, thinly sliced

4 tablespoons flour

1 bottle (12 ounces) Guinness Extra Stout beer

1 can (14 1/2 ounces) beef broth

1 tablespoon dijon mustard

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

2 tablespoons brown sugar

1 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon ground pepper

For Mashed Potatoes:

1 pound russet potatoes, peeled and chunked

4 tablespoons butter

1/2 cup milk

Salt and pepper, to taste

Method:

Cook sausage according to package directions. For gravy: in a large skillet, over medium-high heat, cook and stir onions in butter for about 20 minutes until caramelized. Add flour; cook and stir about 2-3 minutes until golden brown. Add the Guinness, beef broth, Dijon, Worcestershire, sugar, salt, and pepper. Reduce heat to low and simmer 15-20 minutes until thickened; set aside. For mashed potatoes: bring a large pot of salted water to a boil over high heat. Add potatoes and cover. Cook until potatoes are tender when pierced with a fork; about 15 minutes. Drain and mash with potato masher. Add butter and milk; continue to mash until smooth. Season with salt and pepper. To assemble, place mashed potatoes on plate; top with sausage and gravy.

Chicken Shepherd’s Pie Recipe

While shepherd’s pie is generally made with ground lamb or beef, this recipe from Perdue calls for ground chicken. The addition of chicken makes this shepherd’s pie a lighter eating experience and a welcome addition to any Saint Patrick’s Day feast.

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Total Time: 45 minutes

Yield: Serves 6

Ingredients:

1 pound Perdue Fresh Ground Chicken or 1 pound Perdue Fresh Ground Turkey, 93% Lean

2 tablespoon olive oil

1/2 cup chopped onion

2 tablespoon flour

1 cup chicken stock

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

2 cup diced potatoes, blanched for 10 minutes

1 (10 ounce box) or 2 cups frozen mixed vegetables

6 sheets filo pastry

4 tablespoon melted butter

Method:

In a large oven-proof skillet over medium high heat, sauté the ground chicken until no longer pink, about 6 to 10 minutes. Add the chopped onion and sauté until softened, about 2 to 3 minutes. Stir in the flour and mix well. Stir in the chicken stock, Worcestershire sauce, the frozen vegetables, and the diced potatoes. Bring to a boil, reduce the heat and simmer until the sauce has thickened, about 2 to 3 minutes. Lay a filo sheet on a cutting board. Brush with the melted butter and then cut into quarters. Lightly crumple each piece and place on top of the filling. Repeat with remaining filo sheets, completely covering the filling. Bake Chicken Shepherd’s Pie in a preheated 425 degrees Fahrenheit oven for 10 to 15 minutes until filo is golden crisp and the filling is heated through. Serve warm with a green salad.

Cheddar and Caramelized Onion Barley Risotto Recipe

Not all Saint Patrick’s Day recipes are meat-centric. This delicious risotto recipe from Irish Chef Catherine Fulvio uses pearl barley with plenty of Truly Grass Fed butter and cheddar cheese. Truly Grass Fed is an Irish company that’s dedicated to providing customers with sustainable and grass-fed dairy products. This risotto is a reflection of that, filled with rich flavors that’s good for you and the environment.

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Total Time: 1 hour

Yield: Serves 4

Ingredients:

For Risotto:

2 tablespoon Truly Grass Fed salted butter

1 onion, finely chopped

2 garlic cloves, finely sliced

10 1/2 ounces pearl barley

3 1/2 fluid ounces cider

1 teaspoon chopped thyme

34 fluid ounces chicken or vegetable stock

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

4 fluid ounces pouring cream

3 ounce Truly Grass Fed Natural Sharp Cheddar Cheese, grated

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

For the Topping:

2 tablespoons Truly Grass Fed Butter

3 1/2 ounce cherry tomatoes on the vine

For the Chive Butter:

3 1/2 ounces Truly Grass Fed Butter, melted

5 tablespoons roughly chopped chives

4 tablespoons Truly Grass Fed Natural Sharp Cheddar Cheese, grated

Method:

For Risotto:

Heat a large saucepan over medium heat and add the Truly Grass Fed Butter. When the butter is foaming, add the onion, lower the heat and cook for 10 minutes, until the onion is caramelized and fully cooked. Add the garlic and pearl barley and stir well. Pour in the cider, add the thyme and simmer for 1 minute, stirring constantly. Pour in all the stock, bring to the boil and turn down the heat to a low simmer for 30 to 35 minutes, stirring from time to time, until all the liquid has been absorbed and the barley is tender. Stir in the Dijon mustard, cream, and grated Truly Grass Fed Natural Sharp Cheddar Cheese and remove from the heat. Season with salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste.

For Topping:

Heat the Truly Grass Fed Butter in a frying pan over medium heat. Add the cherry tomatoes, season with salt and freshly ground black pepper, and sauté for about 7 to 8 minutes until they burst slightly. Remove from the heat.

For Chive Butter:

Place the chopped chives and melted Truly Grass Fed Butter into a blender and blend until smooth. Season with salt and freshly ground black pepper.

To Serve:

Ladle the barley risotto into bowls, sprinkle over a little Truly Grass Fed Natural Sharp Cheddar Cheese, spoon the cherry tomatoes on top and drizzle over some chive butter. Serve immediately.

Spicy Leprechaun Recipe

This vibrant green-colored drink is a festive flavor bomb. Courtesy of Denver-based Deviation Distilling, this recipe calls for Deviation Distilling Mountain Herb gin combined with an herbaceous mix of mint, arugula, and jalapeños. To fully enjoy this cocktail, top it with some soda water and an orange wedge.

Prep Time: 2 minute

Total Time: 3 minutes

Yield: 1 cocktail

Ingredients:

2 ounces Deviation Distilling Mountain Herb Gin (or your favorite gin)

1 ounce simple syrup

1/2 ounce freshly squeezed lemon juice

1 cup arugula

10 mint leaves

3 slices jalapeño (more or less to taste)

Soda water to top

For garnish: navel orange, mint leaves

Method:

In a shaker, muddle the mint, jalapeño, and arugula with the fresh lemon juice. Once muddled, add gin and simple syrup. Add ice and shake vigorously for 30 seconds. Pour into rocks glass filled with ice. Cut a navel orange in half and squeeze one half over the poured cocktail. Top with soda water and garnish with an orange section and mint leaves.

Editors' Recommendations