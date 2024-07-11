 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Outdoors

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Best Blackstone Prime Day deals

By
Blackstone 2-burner 28-inch griddle with electric air fryer and hood cooking a barbecue mix.
.

Every family should have a reliable grill, especially those who love hosting outdoor parties and large gatherings. Prime Day is an excellent time to buy one, particularly if you want a Blackstone grill. You’ll be able to enjoy huge savings with Blackstone Prime Day deals, and we’ve gathered our favorite offers here. You need to be quick in making your purchase though, as there’s a chance that the discounts on these Blackstone deals don’t last until the end of the shopping event.

Best Blackstone grill Prime Day deal

Blackstone Adventure Ready 2-Burner 22-inch Propane Griddle — $124, was $147

The Blackstone Adventure Ready 22-inch Griddle on a white background.
Blackstone

If you’re keen to cook outdoors more but you’re also planning on traveling a lot, you need the Blackstone Adventure Ready 2-Burner 22-inch Propane Griddle. It’ll work well in your yard, but it’s also portable enough that you can take it with you while you camp and travel on many different adventures, hence the name “adventure ready.”

Recommended Videos

It offers 362 square inches of cooking space along with 21,000 BTUs, so it’s super flexible. Its 22-inch Adventure Ready griddle comes with a matching hardcover and rugged handle grip. The grip is heat-resistant, and there are interior hooks to hang it off the back of the griddle while you’re cooking.

Everything about the design focuses on convenience. For instance, the burner dials are easy-glide and have attractive pops of orange to them. There’s also a convenient rear grease management system for easy cleanup and getting the griddle back to working performance. It also has stainless-steel H-shaped burners so you can easily divide up what you’re cooking, giving you plenty of flexibility.

As you’d expect from Blackstone, there’s also a Piezo ignition so you can get cooking faster, and the one pound propane tank (not included) is easy to get hold of.

Simply put, everything about the Blackstone Adventure Ready 2-Burner 22-inch Propane Griddle is focused on good looks, convenient style, and simply working well. That goes right down to the rolled steel griddle plate and the knobs that are clearly laid out. It has sufficient capacity for up to 33 bacon slices, 10 pancakes, 60 hot dogs, 14 burgers, or 12 NY strips, so it’s perfect for feeding a large group without having to slow things down. Take it on your adventures or leave it on the back of your truck and you’re all set for a summer of delicious hot food.

More Blackstone Prime Day deals we love

A family cooks on the Blackstone 28-inch propane griddle with air fryer.
Blackstone

There are many more Blackstone Prime Day deals worth buying though, and we’ve rounded up the rest of our top picks below. Whether you just want a basic grill or a feature-packed one, there’s something that will meet your needs and match your budget in the offers that we selected, but there’s no assurance that these prices will remain this low until the last minute of Prime Day. If you see a bargain that you like, you should push through with the purchase as soon as possible.

  • Blackstone 1542 Flat top Griddle Professional Grade Accessory Tool Kit (5-Pieces) —
  • Blackstone Universal Griddle Stand with Adjustable Leg and Side Shelf Made to fit 17-inch or 22-inch Propane Table Top —
  • Blackstone ProSeries Prep, Serve, and Store Cart with Hood —
  • Blackstone 36-Inch Gas Griddle Cooking Station 4 Burner Flat Top —
  • Blackstone 36-inch Griddle with Hood & Four Burners Stainless Steel Gas Griddle —

How to choose a Blackstone grill on Prime Day

Blackstone is one of the most trusted names in the market for grills and griddles, so you can be sure that any of its products are worth buying. However, while that means you’re assured of reliable performance and durability with any of these Blackstone grills, that doesn’t narrow down your choices does it? You’ll have to be quick in making a decision on what to buy because if you take too much time, other shoppers may buy all of the stocks of the best grills.

First, you’re going to have to decide how big of a grill you need. You can get a small two-burner if you’re usually only cooking for your family, or you can get a large four-burner if you’re often preparing meals for several people. Next, you’ll have to decide on whether you want a gas-powered grill for steady heat but you’ll need to always have propane tanks on hand, or an electric-powered grill that doesn’t deal with gas but will require a nearby power outlet. You may also search for additional features such as side tables where you can place your ingredients and use as preparation space, and a grease management system to make oil disposal more convenient and less messy.

Probably the most important factor in choosing the Blackstone grill to buy on Prime Day, however, is the maximum price that you can pay. You should set a budget for your purchase, and you should stay committed to it as going overboard may prevent you from enjoying what else is available during the shopping event. You may be surprised with what you can afford during Prime Day though, as there’s a high chance for massive price cuts. You’ll be practicing on the best grill recipes in no time.

How we chose these Blackstone Prime Day deals

When we chose the Blackstone Prime Day deals that we recommended above, we made sure that we selected the offers that are worth buying. We didn’t want you to enjoy just a few dollars in savings — we’re going for huge discounts and the lowest prices, so that you can brag about the Blackstone grill that you got for much cheaper than usual during the shopping event.

Prime Day deals aren’t confined to Amazon, as rival retailers like Walmart and Best Buy are also slashing prices to try to keep up with all of the online activity. That means you can get Blackstone grills with discounts from various sources. You’re going to need help if you want to find out where you can get a particular Blackstone product for the cheapest though, and that’s what we’ll provide. The offers we highlighted on this page are the lowest prices for these Blackstone grills, and we’ll keep checking throughout Prime Day to make sure that we’re always showing the cheapest prices, so you won’t have to do the research yourself.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
The 7 best Big Green Egg accessories in 2024
Big Green EGGmit BBQ gloves used to cook shellfish.

As far as grills go, the Big Green Egg is incredible. You can use it to cook virtually anything. It's the American version of a Mushikamado, a versatile, southern Japanese, wood- or charcoal-fueled stove. Because of materials, and its design, it can reach temperatures of up to 1,200 degrees Fahrenheit. That's impressive. But as impressive as it is, any professional or skilled griller knows it's the accessories that you use with your grill that make the task worthwhile. From spatulas to meat thermometers, there are a host of options out there, and they all have something to offer you. No serious barbecue chef should be without a good set of tools -- Big Green Egg accessories included -- and here's how you can save big while beefing up your arsenal:
EGGmit BBQ Glove

The Big Green Egg operates at extreme temperatures, so you don't want to be touching it, or the grill surface, with your bare hands. The solution is to wear some EGGmit barbecue gloves designed to protect your hands, wrists, and lower arms. They can withstand temperatures of up to 475 degrees Fahrenheit (246 degrees Celsius). While that's not the maximum temp that the Big Green Egg supports, those resistances are high enough to keep you protected while grilling on your beloved cooker.

Read more
The 6 best Blackstone griddle alternatives in 2024
Razor 37 inch 4 burner gas griddle

Blackstones are the de facto griddle and Habachi-style grills. There are always a ton of Blackstone deals available, too, which makes them very accessible. But what if you want something a little different or just want to save some money? There are a lot of alternatives out there if you know where to look. Don't fret if you don't, that's precisely what we're going to explore in this guide as we cover the best Blackstone alternatives for griddles in 2024. There should be something on this list for everyone, including if you already have a grill and would like to expand your options.
Pit Boss 5 Burner Gas Griddle

Also available in a slightly , the Pit Boss is the spitting image of a Blackstone, with one exception -- it has an extra burner. By comparison, even Blackstone's largest 36-inch griddles feature only four burners. Why does that matter, you ask? Because across its 753 square inches of cooking space this steel top griddle from Pit Boss offers 62,000 BTUs of heat, meaning faster, more efficient cooks when you have most of the burners lit. They are individually controlled, meaning each burner can be set to a different temperature. Locking caster swivel wheels makes moving the Pit boss a breeze, plus a shelf underneath offers plenty of space to store accessories, a cover, and anything else you might need.

Read more
Prime Day sales knock $230 off this 13-piece golf club set
The MaxKare driver, 3-wood, and hybrid club laid out on the grass.

Prime Day is typically a great sales event for saving on gadgets and tech, but today it’s a great way to save on the golf course. You can get a complete set of golf clubs discounted at Walmart today, which is great if you’re looking to get in ‘golf shape’ right now. The MaxKare complete golf set in clouds 13 clubs and is seeing a Prime Day sale price of just $170. This is a massive savings of $230, as the golf club set regularly costs $400. Free shipping is also included with a purchase, but you’ll need to act quickly, as this deal isn’t likely to last beyond Prime Day.

Why you should buy the MaxKare 13-Piece Complete Golf Club Set
Whether you want to tee up at the best golf resorts in the county or simply take on some golf courses that are Instagram-worthy, it can’t hurt to treat yourself to a new set of golf clubs beforehand. This MaxCare golf club set includes all the clubs you’ll need to tee off confidently. It’s designed for maximum performance right out of the box, and includes a driver, a fairway wood, a hybrid, iron clubs 6-9, a pitching wedge, and a putter. It also comes with a stand bag and three head covers for toting the clubs around and keeping them safely stored when not in use.

Read more