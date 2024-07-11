Best Blackstone Prime Day deals

Every family should have a reliable grill, especially those who love hosting outdoor parties and large gatherings. Prime Day is an excellent time to buy one, particularly if you want a Blackstone grill. You’ll be able to enjoy huge savings with Blackstone Prime Day deals, and we’ve gathered our favorite offers here. You need to be quick in making your purchase though, as there’s a chance that the discounts on these Blackstone deals don’t last until the end of the shopping event.

Best Blackstone grill Prime Day deal

Blackstone Adventure Ready 2-Burner 22-inch Propane Griddle — $124, was $147

If you’re keen to cook outdoors more but you’re also planning on traveling a lot, you need the Blackstone Adventure Ready 2-Burner 22-inch Propane Griddle. It’ll work well in your yard, but it’s also portable enough that you can take it with you while you camp and travel on many different adventures, hence the name “adventure ready.”

It offers 362 square inches of cooking space along with 21,000 BTUs, so it’s super flexible. Its 22-inch Adventure Ready griddle comes with a matching hardcover and rugged handle grip. The grip is heat-resistant, and there are interior hooks to hang it off the back of the griddle while you’re cooking.

Everything about the design focuses on convenience. For instance, the burner dials are easy-glide and have attractive pops of orange to them. There’s also a convenient rear grease management system for easy cleanup and getting the griddle back to working performance. It also has stainless-steel H-shaped burners so you can easily divide up what you’re cooking, giving you plenty of flexibility.

As you’d expect from Blackstone, there’s also a Piezo ignition so you can get cooking faster, and the one pound propane tank (not included) is easy to get hold of.

Simply put, everything about the Blackstone Adventure Ready 2-Burner 22-inch Propane Griddle is focused on good looks, convenient style, and simply working well. That goes right down to the rolled steel griddle plate and the knobs that are clearly laid out. It has sufficient capacity for up to 33 bacon slices, 10 pancakes, 60 hot dogs, 14 burgers, or 12 NY strips, so it’s perfect for feeding a large group without having to slow things down. Take it on your adventures or leave it on the back of your truck and you’re all set for a summer of delicious hot food.

More Blackstone Prime Day deals we love

There are many more Blackstone Prime Day deals worth buying though, and we’ve rounded up the rest of our top picks below. Whether you just want a basic grill or a feature-packed one, there’s something that will meet your needs and match your budget in the offers that we selected, but there’s no assurance that these prices will remain this low until the last minute of Prime Day. If you see a bargain that you like, you should push through with the purchase as soon as possible.

Blackstone 1542 Flat top Griddle Professional Grade Accessory Tool Kit (5-Pieces) —

Blackstone Universal Griddle Stand with Adjustable Leg and Side Shelf Made to fit 17-inch or 22-inch Propane Table Top —

Blackstone ProSeries Prep, Serve, and Store Cart with Hood —

Blackstone 36-Inch Gas Griddle Cooking Station 4 Burner Flat Top —

Blackstone 36-inch Griddle with Hood & Four Burners Stainless Steel Gas Griddle —

How to choose a Blackstone grill on Prime Day

Blackstone is one of the most trusted names in the market for grills and griddles, so you can be sure that any of its products are worth buying. However, while that means you’re assured of reliable performance and durability with any of these Blackstone grills, that doesn’t narrow down your choices does it? You’ll have to be quick in making a decision on what to buy because if you take too much time, other shoppers may buy all of the stocks of the best grills.

First, you’re going to have to decide how big of a grill you need. You can get a small two-burner if you’re usually only cooking for your family, or you can get a large four-burner if you’re often preparing meals for several people. Next, you’ll have to decide on whether you want a gas-powered grill for steady heat but you’ll need to always have propane tanks on hand, or an electric-powered grill that doesn’t deal with gas but will require a nearby power outlet. You may also search for additional features such as side tables where you can place your ingredients and use as preparation space, and a grease management system to make oil disposal more convenient and less messy.

Probably the most important factor in choosing the Blackstone grill to buy on Prime Day, however, is the maximum price that you can pay. You should set a budget for your purchase, and you should stay committed to it as going overboard may prevent you from enjoying what else is available during the shopping event. You may be surprised with what you can afford during Prime Day though, as there’s a high chance for massive price cuts. You’ll be practicing on the best grill recipes in no time.

How we chose these Blackstone Prime Day deals

When we chose the Blackstone Prime Day deals that we recommended above, we made sure that we selected the offers that are worth buying. We didn’t want you to enjoy just a few dollars in savings — we’re going for huge discounts and the lowest prices, so that you can brag about the Blackstone grill that you got for much cheaper than usual during the shopping event.

Prime Day deals aren’t confined to Amazon, as rival retailers like Walmart and Best Buy are also slashing prices to try to keep up with all of the online activity. That means you can get Blackstone grills with discounts from various sources. You’re going to need help if you want to find out where you can get a particular Blackstone product for the cheapest though, and that’s what we’ll provide. The offers we highlighted on this page are the lowest prices for these Blackstone grills, and we’ll keep checking throughout Prime Day to make sure that we’re always showing the cheapest prices, so you won’t have to do the research yourself.