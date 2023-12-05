 Skip to main content
Best Blackstone deals: Save on griddles and accessories

Jen Allen
By
A man using the Blackstone 36-inch Gas Griddle Cooking Station in a yard.
Blackstone

Blackstone has a strong reputation for making some of the best grills around. Such a big name in the business, you can often save big on new griddles and grills along with plenty of accessories to enrich your experience. To help you save big, we’ve tracked down all the best Blackstone griddle deals along with all the Blackstone accessory deals you cold possibly need. Read on while we take you through the highlights.

Best Blackstone griddle deals

Blackstone Griddle two-burner with breakfast cooking
Blackstone

If you want to grill fish well or learn to grill chicken correctly, you need the right tools for the job. Blackstone is the name to check out so below, we’ve picked out the best Blackstone griddle deals around at the moment.

  • Blackstone Adventure Ready 2-Burner 28-inch Griddle Cooking Station —
  • Blackstone 22-inch Electric Griddle —
  • Blackstone On the Go 22-inch Countertop Outdoor Griddle Range Top Combo —
  • Blackstone 1963 Pro 28-inch Rangetop Griddle —
Best Blackstone accessory deals

THe Blackstone 36-inch Gas Griddle Cooking Station in a yard with people around it cooking and enjoying themselves.
Blackstone

Once you’ve bought your Blackstone griddle or grill, you have all the essentials you need. However, some extra accessories like a cover, carry bag, or tools make all the difference to enhancing your griddling experience. We’ve picked out the best Blackstone accessory deals below.

  • Blackstone Grease Catcher Funnel —
  • Blackstone 36-inch Griddle/Grill Soft Cover —
  • Blackstone Weather-Resistant 17-inch Tabletop Griddle Carry Bag —
  • Blackstone 25-Piece Griddle Accessory Set —
  • Commercial Chef 36-Piece Blackstone Griddle Accessories —
  • Blackstone 28-inch Griddle Hard Cover —

Are Blackstone griddles really worth the hype?

Blackstone are considered the makers of some of the best griddles around. Made from high-quality materials, they’re also well designed so they’re convenient to use with everything placed just where you need something to be. Constructed using cold-rolled steel, heat is evenly distributed across the entire surface so you don’t miss out on any part of the surface. All you need to do is make sure to season the surface first to get the best results. Over time, things will just keep getting better and better, providing you maintain it well which is where many accessories factor significantly.

Simply put, if you regularly love to entertain others by grilling up a storm, you’re going to love how reliable Blackstone griddles are. They’re far superior than most rivals and worth investing in.

Jen Allen
