If you are searching for the best smartwatches for men in 2021, you’ll definitely want to check the best Garmin watch deals. Garmin has five popular lines of smartwatches, each with a different emphasis. We searched for and found a substantial selection of cheap Garmin watch deals. Check back regularly as we will update this list as new sales appear.

Today’s Best Cheap Garmin Watch Deals

How to Choose a Garmin Watch

Garmin sells smartwatches for a variety of activities and interests. There may be significant feature overlap between the different lines of Garmin watches, but a watch designed specifically for runners, for example, will include features not necessarily present on watches for boaters, divers, or tactical training. We’ve included information about each of Garmin’s five most popular smartwatch lines below to help you choose. In most cases you will find multiple price points within each family of watches.

Models in Garmin’s smartwatch lines are available in different sizes and often with color choices for the case, bezel, and band. When the watches are on sale it’s often the case that only specific combinations of model, size, and component colors are included in the deals. A watch with everything else the same but a different color bezel may cost significantly more than a specific watch that’s included in a deal.

Garmin Vivoactive Watches: Star here for a relatively simple Garmin GPS smartwatch. The Vivoactive line currently has four models with list prices that range from $250 to $350.

Three Garmin Venu GPS smartwatches focus on style and health monitoring. List prices range from $200 to $350.

Runners have plenty of choices with Garmin's seven Forerunner GPS smart watches with list prices from $170 to $600.

If you go on adventures or just feel adventuresome, Garmin's most rugged GPS smartwatches comprise the Instinct line, with seven models, four of which have solar charging. List prices for Garmin Instinct watches range from $300 to $450.

Eight GPS multisport smartwatches make up the flagship Garmin Fenix line, with starting prices that range from $550 to $950. Three of the Fenix models include solar charging and six of the eight are Pro variants with up to 14 days battery life.

