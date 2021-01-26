  1. Outdoors

Best Cheap Garmin Watch Deals for January 2021

If you are searching for the best smartwatches for men in 2021, you’ll definitely want to check the best Garmin watch deals. Garmin has five popular lines of smartwatches, each with a different emphasis. We searched for and found a substantial selection of cheap Garmin watch deals. Check back regularly as we will update this list as new sales appear.

Today’s Best Cheap Garmin Watch Deals
Garmin Instinct Solar, Solar-Powered Rugged Outdoor Smartwatch

$365 $400
Smartwatches are great, but not when you're outdoors without a charger. Garmin's Instinct sidesteps that with built-in solar charging that keeps it going for longer. One for serious explorers.
Garmin Fenix 5 Plus Sapphire Edition GPS Smartwatch

$350 $750
The Garmin Fenix 5 Plus Sapphire Edition GPS Smartwatch is a flagship model that boasts a rugged design for any adventure seeker. It also features health tracking to help you achieve your fitness goal
Garmin Forerunner 35 GPS Running Watch

$111 $170
This easy-to-use GPS running watch features a wrist-based heart rate monitor, smart notifications, live tracking, music controls, step counter, calorie counter, and more, making it ideal for fitness.
Garmin fēnix 5 GPS Smartwatch, Slate Gray

$300 $500
The Garmin Fenix 5 is an older model that is still a great fitness partner for athletes with built-in activity profiles, performance metrics, and smart notifications.
Garmin Venu GPS Smartwatch

$300 $350
Get up and at 'em with this smartwatch, which features all-day health monitoring and sleep tracking plus lets you listen to your favorite tracks from Spotify, Amazon Music, and more from your wrist.
Garmin Forerunner 935 Running GPS Unit (Black)

$300 $500
The Garmin Forerunner 935 is a great GPS multisport smartwatch with a perfect 5-star rating in our review. It provides advanced dynamics for running, cycling and swimming, and more.
Garmin Forerunner 735XT Multisport GPS Running Watch in Black/Gray

$225 $400
Designed for serious runners, this watch has wrist-based heart rate monitoring and built-in sensors for accurate tracking to help you beat your personal best, plus support for different sports.
Garmin Vivoactive 4 in Black

$257 $350
This smartwatch has GPS, plays your music, and has body energy monitoring, plus animated workouts to help you perfect your technique and Pulse Ox sensors.
Garmin Vivoactive 4

$300 $410
Pick up this silver smartwatch with a grey band and you can enjoy animated workouts to help you hone your technique, plus GPS, Pulse Ox sensors, and body energy monitoring.
Garmin Forerunner 645, GPS Running Watch

$310 $400
The Garmin Forerunner 645 is designed primarily for runners, although it is capable of doing so much more. Easily download up to 500 songs right to your watch for enjoyment with wireless headphones.
Garmin vívoactive 3, GPS Smartwatch

$170 $280
The Garmin Vivoactive 3 comes with more than 15 preloaded GPS indoor and outdoor sports apps, including swimming with water resistance rated at 5ATM.
Garmin Instinct Outdoor GPS Watch

$200 $300
Garmin's GPS watch ensures that you will not get lost traversing the great outdoors. It also has a Trackback feature to help you return to your starting point.
Garmin Vivofit Jr. Kids Activity Tracker

$62 $80
Get a great discount on this fitness tracker and get your little one moving and away from the TV, computer, or mobile. With a one-year battery life, it never needs recharging, and it's swim-friendly.
Garmin Fenix 5 Sapphire - Black with Black Band

$300 $600
The Garmin Fenix 5 Sapphire is a flagship model that lives up to its name as a sterling multi-sport GPS watch. Amazon makes it less expensive by slashing a huge amount off its price tag.
Garmin Vivomove 3S Hybrid Smartwatch in Rose Gold/Navy Blue

$193 $250
Dress to impress with this hybrid smartwatch which combines analog good looks with advanced smart features and up to five days' battery life in smart mode.
Garmin Vivoactive 4S GPS Smartwatch (40mm)

$274 $350
This is the perfect watch for keeping track of your runs and workouts. It features GPS tracking, music, energy monitoring, and more than 20 preloaded GPS and indoor sports apps.
Garmin Instinct Smartwatch with GPS

$195 $300
A true outdoors-focused smartwatch, the Garmin Instinct sports a rugged profile and a durable build, with multiple global navigation satellite systems to keep you on the right track.
Garmin Vivoactive 4S GPS Smartwatch

$247 $350
Built to accomodate a smaller wrist, Garmin's Vivoactive 4S features GPS tracking, music, energy monitoring and more.
Garmin Fenix 5X Sapphire Smartwatch (GPS, 51mm) - Slate Gray with Black Band

$350 $600
The Garmin Fenix 5X may be an older model but it's still a great sports watch, with Glonass tracking for challenging hikes, plus preloaded run profiles, full color Topo mapping, and long battery life.
Garmin Vivomove HR Hybrid Smartwatch

$168 $350
When is a smartwatch not a smartwatch? When it's a stylish hybrid, like the Vivomove HR, which features wellness monitoring tools including sleep tracking and heart rate monitoring.
Garmin Forerunner 945 Smartwatch with Music

$550 $600
Serious runners and fitness junkies looking to track their workouts and adventures will find love with this watch. It has built-in sensors for accurate tracking plus support for different sports.
How to Choose a Garmin Watch

Garmin sells smartwatches for a variety of activities and interests. There may be significant feature overlap between the different lines of Garmin watches, but a watch designed specifically for runners, for example, will include features not necessarily present on watches for boaters, divers, or tactical training. We’ve included information about each of Garmin’s five most popular smartwatch lines below to help you choose. In most cases you will find multiple price points within each family of watches.

Models in Garmin’s smartwatch lines are available in different sizes and often with color choices for the case, bezel, and band. When the watches are on sale it’s often the case that only specific combinations of model, size, and component colors are included in the deals. A watch with everything else the same but a different color bezel may cost significantly more than a specific watch that’s included in a deal.

  • Garmin Vivoactive Watches: Star here for a relatively simple Garmin GPS smartwatch. The Vivoactive line currently has four models with list prices that range from $250 to $350.
  • Garmin Venu Watches: Three Garmin Venu GPS smartwatches focus on style and health monitoring. List prices range from $200 to $350.
  • Garmin Forerunner Watches: Runners have plenty of choices with Garmin’s seven Forerunner GPS smart watches with list prices from $170 to $600.
  • Garmin Instinct Watches: If you go on adventures or just feel adventuresome, Garmin’s most rugged GPS smartwatches comprise the Instinct line, with seven models, four of which have solar charging. List prices for Garmin Instinct watches range from $300 to $450.
  • Garmin Fenix Watches: Eight GPS multisport smartwatches make up the flagship Garmin Fenix line, with starting prices that range from $550 to $950. Three of the Fenix models include solar charging and six of the eight are Pro variants with up to 14 days battery life.

