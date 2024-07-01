Best 4th of July grill deals: Save on Traeger, Blackstone and more

Are you ready for the full intensity of the summer ahead? We can already predict that this summer will be hotter than usual, but that also means that it will likely feel longer. As a result, there are going to be more evenings and, later, great autumn days to be outside and spend time with our families. At least, that’s what we hope. Taking advantage of 4th of July grill deals, then, will be an excellent way to celebrate. Whether you’re looking for traditional grills and smokers, charcoal grills, or even gas grills, there are great deals to take advantage of right now. The following are our favorite for this season.

Coleman 4-in-1 Portable Propane Camping Stove — $70, was $125

This one is a bit tinier than the rest, with only a 100 square inch cooking surface, but its got a price and versatility level to match. With a tripod base and a small 14.4 x 10.5 x 13.9 inch body, you can easily take this will you and set it up on any bench. It has versatile cooking modes that include a grill, grill, wok, and even stove. It’s recommend for groups up to four, but with a bit of raw veg and good drinks, we’re sure you have the ingenuity to stretch the meal to five or six. This is not an advanced grill, but it doesn’t have to be if you’re looking to be on the go.

Ninja Foodi Smart XL 6-in-1 Countertop Indoor Grill — $160, was $280

This is going to be a hot summer. There’s also rain to contend with. You might live in an apartment. If any of these issues concern you (or a loved one) consider this 6-in-1 indoor grill. It has a smoke-controlling cool-air zone and nearly every surface that comes into contact with food can be cleaned in the dishwasher. Grill, air fry, roast, bake, broil, and dehydrate in a machine with a 24 hot dog capacity and the ability to heat up to a 500 degree temp.

Blackstone Duo 17-inch Grill / Griddle Combo — $177, was $229

One issue with a pure grill is that you can’t cook anything small or that starts out goopy (think corn cakes) without a mess seeping through the grill and into the burner. This hybrid — one part charcoal grill, one part propane griddle — gives you the best of both worlds. Get your burgers, hot dogs, and large veg cooked over charcoal with the 219 square inches of grill space and your eggs, corn cakes, and pancakes done over the 267 square inches of griddle top. The whole devices has easy controls, nice knobs for hanging your cooking tools, and a sturdy foundation with a long handle and good wheels for enhance maneuvrability.

Ninja Woodfire ProConnect Premium XL 7-in-1 — $400, was $450

For a robust system that can cook just about anything try this Ninja device. It’s a 7-in-1 that grills, smokes, bakes, broils, dehydrates, and even air fries. It has a 180 square inch cooking area, meaning you can make enough food to feed a large gathering, especially if you plan on doing a quick air fry batch to get things started before you put in more time intensive meals into the cooker. You’ll really like how it pairs to your phone, allowing you to check on internal temps and control cooking times remotely. Plus, everything is weather resistant, meaning you won’t have to make more space indoors for whenever you aren’t using it.

Blackstone 36-inch Propane Griddle Grill — $470, was $700

Go full griddle mode with this large Blackstone griddle. With a smooth, flat top, the Blackstone 36-inch Propane Griddle grill gives even heat across the surface onto your meats, eggs, and more. But you likely won’t want to cook at just one temp across the whole cooking surface, so the Blackstone has four cooking zones spaced across its surface, giving you just as much flexibility as you might have in your in-home stovetop. As you accumulate too much grease, be sure to push it to the rear grease management system. Finally, know that this griddle grill is easy to move about and won’t require intense lifting; unlike most models, it has four wheels, making it easier for every member of the family to tow out to the backyard.

Traeger Pro 34 Grill and Smoker — $500, was $700

Durability, easy cleaning, and just a touch of the digital are what make this grill worthy of a second look. In addition to a solid construction and rugged wheels that are able to make it off the sidewalk and up the trail a bit, the Traeger Pro 34 has a porcelain-coated cooking area that makes for easier cleaning and (by extension) fresher flavors each time you cook. Controls its temp digitally and check on the progress of your cooking with a meat thermometer that can be read without opening the grill. The Traeger Pro 34 Grill and Smoker has a cooking area of 884 square inches and a pellet hopper capacity of 18 pounds.

Traeger Pro 780 Pellet Grill and Smoker — $800, was 1,000

This Traeger grill comes with more advanced features to keep you happy while cooking, yet also enhances your experience while doing things the old fashioned way. For example, the WiFIRE technology in the grill lets you monitor your food, remotely adjust the temperature, and play around with recipes all via Traeger’s app for your smartphone. And then, you can use the meat probe to double-check on temperatures of your meats without opening the grill lid. But, should you really want to take a look inside, ignoring all the technology and giving your eyes a true-to-nature look at your work in progress, you can do that with less of an issue. What Traeger calls TurboTemp, which also helps speed along the initial heating-up process, is there to help you regains temps fast. The Traeger Pro 780 Pellet Grill and Smoker has 780 inches of cooking area on porcelain-coated steel grates and has a pellet hopper capacity of 18 pounds.

Kamado Joe Classic Joe III — $1,699, was $1,999

Kamado Joe grills are known for their heavy duty builds, thick layered walls, and big domes. Tucked away into three tiered layers, the Kamado Joe Classic Joe III has 250 square inches of cooking space. The materials that go into this grill are heavy-duty, with a ceramic firebox and cast iron top vent, yet you should be able to operate it without the troubles you might expect from such a device. It’s cart is steel and the hinge that allows you to open it is made from a weather-resistant, counterbalanced steel that makes for no-strength-required opening.