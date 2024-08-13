 Skip to main content
This inflatable paddle board deal saves you $40 and includes accessories

Going on an outdoor adventure? Considering renting a kayak or a paddle board at your planned destination? Why not get one of your own that’s easily transportable? It sounds crazy because these outdoor items are usually pretty bulky, but you can actually get your hands on inflatable versions. The Roc inflatable paddle deal we’re sharing is a perfect example. Made by a company based out of Clearwater, Florida, the inflatable comes with a set of premium accessories, even at its incredible discount today. Usually $270, it’s available for $229 through Amazon, saving you $41. I personally do not have this particular model, but I do live in Florida and I do have one of these I use all the time with my family. This deal is pretty insane, but it won’t last too much longer as it’s one of Amazon’s limited-time offers.

What’s noteworthy about this Roc inflatable paddle board deal?

This inflatable paddle board deal from Roc includes a ton of extra accessories and gear that you would otherwise have to buy separately, and that’s not even taking into account the high-quality inflatable board. It comes with a kayak seat which is generally sold separately. That’s fantastic if your legs are tired and you want to sit down, or even have multiple people on the board — one can sit while another stands. That’s especially relevant since this board has a maximum weight limit of 350 pounds. You can definitely fit more than one person on it.

It features an extra wide design that’s suitable for all skill levels. You don’t have to be an expert to reliably use this thing and that’s a big reason why I love these boards. Moreover, the company is US-owned and operates out of Clearwater, Florida, which is fairly close to where I live, and I do enjoy supporting local brands.

But most importantly, the included accessories. It comes with the convertible kayak seat, which can be removed if you don’t want to use it but it’s always good to have. Plus, you get a heavy-duty backpack that stores the deflated board and all accessories, excellent for camping or stowing the gear. You don’t have to worry about the challenge of blowing this thing up either as it comes with a dual-action pump. You also get the kayak-style paddle — that is a collapsible three-piece paddle with height adjustments to custom fit the driver — a valve wrench for tightening valves, a comfort-padded safety leash for your wrist, and a detachable main fin.

On any other day, you’d have to pony up $270 for the set. However, thanks to the current inflatable paddle board deal on Amazon, it’s discounted by $41, which means you can take it home for $229 today. Yes, please.

Briley Kenney
Briley Kenney
