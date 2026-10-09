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Arc’teryx x BEAMS: The blend of Alpine tech and Tokyo style

The new Arc’teryx x BEAMS collection celebrates the brands’ 25-year collaboration and the blending of technical function with street-savvy style.

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Arc'teryx x Beams
Arc'teryx x BEAMS Theta and Gamma jackets Arc’teryx

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The new Arc’teryx x BEAMS collection celebrates the brands’ 25-year collaboration and the blending of technical function with street-savvy style. The line highlights a re-creation of the 1998 Arc’teryx Theta hardshell, a Gamma softshell jacket, and Jogen bouldering pants. All come in the signature Kōyō color palette, modeled after Japan’s autumn leaves. 

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I wore the Gamma Jacket and Jogen pants during the fall changeover in Virginia’s picturesque Shenandoah Valley, testing for warmth, wind resistance, and style. Here’s my take.

From the Coast Mountains to Harajuku: Two Brands, One Collab

Arc'teryx x BEAMS
Arc’terx x BEAMS Theta jacket and Konseal pack Arc’teryx

Arc’teryx and BEAMS come from contrasting yet aligned worlds: mountain functiona and LA-inspired style. Mountain-focused gear has to perform, yet be stylish and colorful. Style pieces have to look the part, yet exhibit comfort and movement. 

Katie Becker, Arc’teryx Chief Creative Officer, said, “For 25 years, Arc’teryx and BEAMS have bridged two worlds, creating style-forward pieces that perform in the mountains. What keeps us connected is our constant iteration, treating performance and creativity as one conversation, and that shared instinct is what’s made this an enduring partnership. 

“Born from our climbing DNA, this collection is a celebration of our two design languages, and an exciting look at how much further this partnership can go.”

Arc’teryx: Canadian Engineering for Alpine Extremes

Arc’teryx began in 1989, created by two Vancouver, Canada-based climbers. Over the years, the company has designed gear for mountain athletes, known for functioning in extreme conditions, while exhibiting a clean, technical look. 

B.C.’s Coastal Mountains provide an ideal testing ground, and athlete feedback shapes its outerwear, footwear, and packs.

BEAMS: The Japanese Retailer That Shapes Global Style

BEAMS started in 1976, driven by American-influenced fashion sense. Since then, the company has steadily grown to almost 160 retail stores in Japan, with expansion into Asia, and now into the U.S. with BEAMS America. The company’s 50th anniversary also coincides with the Arc’teryx collaboration.

Inside the Collection: The Kōyō Colorway and Technical Chops

Arc'teryx x BEAMS
Arc’teryx x BEAMS Theta jacket Arc’teryx

Central to the collection is the aforementioned Kōyō colorway, which captures the earthy, vibrant tones in Japan and beyond. Beyond that, Arc’teryx’s technical acumen shines through in the materials, fit, and weather resistance.

The Arc’teryx x BEAMS collection includes:

• Theta AR Jacket: A reimagining of Arc’teryx’s 1998 technical shell, replete with the Kōyo colorway of BEAMS orange and a retro Arc’teryx brown. Gore-Tex ePE fabric blocks weather with PFAS-free construction.

Gamma Softshell: A versatile weather-blocking softshell, with a golden logo on each chest pocket; one throwback Arc’teryx and one BEAMS.

Jogen Pants: Loose-fitting bouldering pants comprised of Stormtech cotton/nylon fabric, with side cargo pockets, and built-in cinches at the waist and ankles. 

LS T-Shirt: A heavyweight cotton shirt with colorful illustrations of six prior collaborations over the decades. 

Konseal Pack: A 15L climbing pack featuring lightweight construction and proprietary 315D Hadron fabric, which resists abrasion as well as materials weighing twice as much.

Gamma Hat: Softshell cap utilizing five-panel construction of Aequora AirPerm material. Both company logos appear in a special 24K color.

Technical Gear With a Sense of Style

Arc'teryx x BEAMS
Arc’teryx x BEAMS Gamma jacket Arc’teryx

The Gamma jacket and Jogen pants were ideal companions in the fall breeze of the Shenandoah Valley. Not only did the materials and craftsmanship shine, but the orange and gold colors became part of the fall landscape.

The jacket’s material sits between light and mid-weight, with a paper mache-like finish on the outside and a canvas-like surface on the inside. Seams are perfect. Two mesh-lined chest pockets have abundant stash space, and the side pockets are nice for warming hands. 

The fit was athletic, yet offered comfortable movement, and the fabric readily blocked the breeze on evening walks. When a light rain fell, it beaded up on the surface.

Arc'teryx x BEAMS
Arc’teryx x BEAMS Jogen pants Arc’teryx

The Jogen pants felt like wearing pajamas, as their loose fit let me roam free in the streets. Like the jacket, the material was rugged and light, with solid protection from the elements. Two side cargo pockets, with zipper-free flip tops, offered effortless storage. Bungee-style cinches at the waist and ankles made fit adjustments easy. 

That combination of exclusivity, usability, and appearance set the jacket and pants apart. I could feel Arc’teryx’s technical expertise, while I could see BEAMS’ style sense. I had apparel like nothing else, with a unique story behind it, and materials I could trust.

If you’re an explorer with a fashion sense, this kit is worth considering. It’s great for a walk through a mountain town or long travel days across airports and cities. You can find the collection at 15 select US Arc’teryx stores, with pricing to be confirmed. To celebrate, the brands are also hosting pop-up museum events titled NOW / THEN in NYC and Tokyo.

Mark Reif
Mark Reif
Mark Reif is a storyteller focused on the intersection of outdoor culture, travel, and design. From the peaks of Banff to the… Read Full Bio
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