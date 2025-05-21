These Xero Shoes saved space in my travel bag—and strengthened my feet

Zero-drop minimalist footwear was once considered a niche specialty, but has gained popularity among enthusiasts of foot health and natural movement. And I’m one of their biggest fans — as a full-time traveler, their packability and ability to increase foot strength is a win-win on the road. I’ve crafted a Xero Shoes review guide based on three pairs I’ve traveled with, so you can decide if any are worthy of your suitcase.

Why Xero Shoes? They’ve been in business for over 15 years, have engineered more than 50 unique pairs of shoes, and offer a whopping 5,000-mile sole warranty. In short, they’ve been in the barefoot game for a while, and balance reliable quality with innovation nicely.

I’ll share my thoughts on Xero’s Scrambler Mid II WP, Scrambler Low EV, and D-Trail sandal — three popular options that cover every travel scenario. Test a single pair or invest in all three — your feet will thank you.

The D-Trail sandal: Complete barefoot freedom with rugged traction

Xero’s original shoe was a huarache-style sandal, famously worn by long-distance indigenous runners taking on rugged terrain. Fast forward to the newest model, the D-Trail Sandal, which features the same barefoot feel with an updated, rugged design. You can use them for a trail run or training session, but they’re also perfectly functional and fashionable as daily wear.

The foam and rubber dual-layer sole is grippy enough for dirt, water, and rocks, but still allows for natural movement and connection with the ground. They offer thicker straps than the classic style, which lie flat against the foot to keep the sandals in place more securely. The straps are all adjustable, so I found my perfect fit right away.

I also appreciated the wide sole, which provided full coverage when I took them onto an overgrown trail littered with sharp sticks. They were surprisingly protective for such minimalist, open-toe shoes.

D-Trails are the flattest pair of Xero Shoes I’ve ever tried, making them a no-brainer for easy packing when traveling. Not only are they slim enough to fit into literally any bag, but they’re pretty flexible, which is helpful when every inch of space counts and you want to travel light.

I’ll be using them in communal camping showers, on beach walks, and when kayaking. The D-Trail Sandal is the way to go for any wet or warm activities where you want a protective barrier without a soggy shoe, thanks to their quick-drying webbing.

The Scrambler Low EV: Packable for trips and durable for the trail

I think the Scrambler Low EV hits a sweet spot for travelers. It’s almost as easy to pack away in a bag like the D-Trail sandal, but it has more foot protection, making it a go-to for long travel walks or trails.

It’s lightweight, flexible, and packs down way smaller than you’d expect for a trail shoe, but still has the grip and durability you need when your plans shift from city streets to rugged paths. Its upper tight-weave mesh is breathable and moisture-wicking, so my feet stayed cool and dry even after a full day of wear.

The Michelin fiberlite rubber outsole delivers superb grip and support with a durable multi-directional lug pattern. I feel secure and stable on rocky, muddy, and steep trails, thanks to a lightweight profile. The low-profile ankle collar offers just enough padding to prevent chafing without feeling too restrictive.

It’s a shoe that blends in both on the trail and in the restaurants, with its unassuming yet modern design. Therefore, it’s a top pick for weekend travel warriors or minimalist travelers seeking one essential pair of barefoot shoes that fits all occasions.

Xero’s Scrambler Mid II WP: A minimalist shoe with a hiking boot’s grit

The Scrambler Mid II WP features the same lightweight Michelin Fiberlite sole as the Scrambler Low EV, but solidly stands as a hiking boot with its higher cut for whole-foot and ankle protection. Complex tread blocks on the underfoot can grip rocky trails, clumps of dirt, and slick surfaces without adding weight or stiffness to the shoe.

Compared to my old hiking boots, these were a massive upgrade. I struggled with stiffer boots that made my feet feel like they were in a vice grip, leading to foot cramps and blisters on longer hikes or trips. Firstly, the wide toe box in the Scrambler Mid II WP immediately allowed my feet to spread out and relax, which gave me more endurance and comfort.

I like how the Scrambler Mid’s eVent BIO lining keeps my feet dry in moderate rain, and it’s also useful for shallow water crossings on hikes. I like a breathable shoe over a fully waterproof option, so this added technology strikes the perfect balance.

The minimalist hiking boot is best for travelers who embark on multi-day hikes or backcountry adventures. While they take up more space than the Scrambler Low EV and D-Trail sandal in luggage, they’re the lightest hiking boots I’ve ever experienced, so they’re a breeze to wear in airports and on road trips.

Why minimalist shoes make travel and hiking better

When I first tried barefoot shoes while traveling, I experienced mild to moderate fatigue after long walking days, especially on concrete. But my feed quickly adapted, and now I can’t live without them, benefiting from their lightweight flexibility.

VP of Product Development, John Wadley, shares helpful tips for anyone breaking in their first pair of Xero shoes:

“Before you go off on a hike in barefoot shoes, start by wearing the shoes casually around the house or for errands around town, especially if you haven’t worn them before. Once you start using them for hikes, keep the mileage very short at first.

Ramp up your mileage very slowly — and listen to your body. If you’re not recovering, back it off, reduce the workload, and increase the recovery time. If you’re feeling good, go ahead and ramp it up a bit.

One of the wonderful things about barefoot shoes is that they require virtually no break-in time. They are also very soft and flexible, providing just the right amount of support without being overkill.”

So you’ve heard it from a Xero expert — barefoot shoes are easy to transition to with a bit of patience. But what other benefits do they offer? Here are a few more reasons why you should make the switch:

Instead of adding additional padding to the arch, barefoot shoes allow the Achilles tendon to strengthen, leading to a more natural and healthier arch. Increased sensory awareness: You can feel the ground beneath you in barefoot shoes, which helps you adjust your stride and stimulates the feet, making them perfect for activities like forest bathing.

Barefoot shoes are more than a fad — they’re a way to regain foot health at a relatively low price point. With new technologies and innovations emerging in the Xero line, I’m excited to continue testing their road, flight, and hike-worthy picks and report those findings back to you, my fellow barefoot nomad.