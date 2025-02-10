 Skip to main content
Travel light with this minimalist packing list for a beach vacation

Essentials to help you travel light and stay relaxed

Packing for a beach vacation has always been a bit of a challenge for me. On my last beach trip, I found myself in a familiar situation (overthinking what to pack and inevitably ending up with a stuffed suitcase that I could barely close). But I’m heading to Hawaii soon, and the goal this time is to travel light, pack only what’s essential, and still have everything I need to feel comfortable and relaxed. After some trial and error, I came up with this minimalist packing list for a beach vacation that will help me keep my luggage light while covering all the bases. If you’re looking to do the same, this guide should be right up your alley.

Minimalist beach vacation packing list 

I know you’re tempted to overstuff your suitcase, but trust me on this one, follow this list.

1. Clothing essentials

When it comes to beachwear, I’ve learned that less is definitely more. The key is to choose versatile pieces that you can mix and match for multiple occasions without overpacking.

  • Swimsuits. Two swimsuits is perfect — one to wear and one to dry. Trust me, you don’t need more than that!
  • Casual outfits. Pack two pairs of shorts and about three lightweight tops. Linen or cotton fabrics work best for the heat and are easy to roll up without wrinkling — I recommend sticking to neutral colors so everything can be mixed and matched.
  • Evening outfit. Pack one go-to nice outfit. One button-down shirt with chinos covers any nicer dinner plans without the need for a second outfit.
  • Footwear. One pair of flip-flops for the beach and one pair of sandals or casual shoes for everything else. It’s all you really need.

2. Toiletry bag basics

Packing light doesn’t mean sacrificing your daily essentials. If you’re looking for a recommendation, I recently tried out a toiletry bag from Cincha and was pleasantly surprised at how much it helped me keep things organized. It has a bunch of different compartments to keep things organized, which makes it so much easier to grab what I need. 

For my upcoming beach vacation, here’s what I’ll be packing in my toiletry bag:

  • Sunscreen
  • Toothbrush, toothpaste, and floss
  • Shampoo, conditioner, and body wash
  • Razor and deodorant
  • Hairbrush 

3. Beach gear must-haves

If I’ve learned one thing through the process of coming up with this packing list for a beach vacation, it’s that you really don’t need much to enjoy the experience.

Here’s some essential beach gear to bring with you on your trip:

  • Water bottle. A reusable, insulated water bottle is a must. I mean, you have to stay hydrated is when you’re spending time in the sun.
  • Sunglasses. Polarized lenses are perfect for cutting down on glare and protecting your eyes from the sun.
  • Hat. Something to protect your face from the sun is essential.

4. Tech and entertainment

While I’m all for unplugging on vacation, a few tech items can still come in handy:

  • E-reader or paperback. Bring a Kindle or a good book for those long afternoons lounging on the beach.
  • Portable charger. A portable charger will keep your phone powered up without having to hunt for an outlet.
  • Headphones. It’s always great to have these for listening to music or an audiobook.

5. Miscellaneous essentials

There are a few extra things that might not be obvious, but I’ve found can definitely come in handy for the beach:

  • Travel-size first aid kit. The American College of Emergency Physicians and the CDC recommend that travelers bring a first aid kit or travel health kit to handle common medical emergencies. A small kit with band-aids, pain relievers, and aloe vera gel is perfect for any unexpected scrapes or sunburns.
  • Multi-purpose travel pillow. My go-to travel pillow is the Rumpl stuffable pillowcase — you can fill it with clothes or a jacket to make a cozy pillow for the plane, hotel, or even the beach. I love that it’s lightweight and easy to pack, but the reason I’m including it in this list is because it can even double as your beach bag (that’s a hack I came up with on my own). I wasn’t sure I really needed it at first, but now it’s a non-negotiable that I use it on every trip.
  • Bug spray. If you’re heading somewhere with mosquitoes, this will save you.
  • Ziplock bags. Whenever I go to the beach, I always pack a few for storing wet swimsuits, snacks, or keeping sand out of my phone.
  • Travel laundry detergent. If your stay is a bit longer, you can wash a few things in the sink and save on packing space.

What not to include in your packing list for a beach vacation (if you’re going for minimalism)

If you’re trying to pack light, here are a few things you can skip packing:

  • Too many shoes. One pair for the beach and one for outings is all you need.
  • Multiple evening outfits. One versatile outfit works for most occasions.
  • Beach towel. If you’re staying at a resort, chances are towels will be provided. 
  • Full-size toiletries. Travel-size or reusable bottles are the way to go.
  • Heavy hardcover books. An e-reader or one paperback will suffice.

